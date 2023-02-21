CDK GLOBAL HEAVY EQUIPMENT AND VIZALOGIX PARTNER TO OFFER HEAVY EQUIPMENT DEALERS CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY WITH TETHR IT NOW

Partnership delivers instant visual customer support that improves customer satisfaction and reduces equipment downtime

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CDK Global, Inc Heavy Equipment and VizaLogix have partnered to offer the heavy equipment industry technology to enhance the virtual customer experience with Tethr it Now – a real-time Peer-to-Peer (P2P) video calling platform that instantly connects support experts with users to troubleshoot equipment errors and reduce Mean Time To Repair (MTTR).

Partnering with VizaLogix enables CDK Heavy Equipment to provide customers with a fast and easy way to obtain expert support. The integration of Tethr It Now with the CDK Heavy Equipment DMS platform is a first for the heavy equipment dealer management software industry. With this integration, customers can remotely connect via video to troubleshoot mechanical and operational issues. Tethr It Now can also be used for safety inspections, remote inspections, and technical support from afar, allowing easier training of junior technicians by master technicians.

"We are excited to integrate our CDK Global Heavy Equipment platform with Tethr It Now so dealers can improve the uptime for their customers," said Kris Denos, vice president and general regional manager of Recreation and Heavy Equipment at CDK. "This partnership represents another way we are investing in products that meet our customers' needs now and positions our customers for success in the future."

With Tethr It Now, support technicians can instantly initiate video chat sessions with customers by simply sending a hyperlink via SMS or email. No specialized app, login, or meeting notice is required. It also integrates with leading customer service platforms and hardware, further helping dealerships connect and communicate more effectively with customers.

"Tethr It Now is designed to quickly connect service and support technicians to customers so they can quickly troubleshoot equipment issues and reduce downtime," said Shawn Bonnington, CRO & Founder, VizaLogix. "We look forward to helping CDK enhance their already amazing customer support program by providing technology that delivers seamless and intuitive video-calling experiences."

With a strong track record of 40+ years of innovation, and a full suite of dealer management software ranging from mobile solutions to cybersecurity, CDK Global Heavy Equipment has your dealership covered. CDK continues to invest strategically to deliver solutions to Heavy Equipment dealers that will help power their success, enabling them to become more innovative, profitable and self-sufficient.

VizaLogix helps equipment dealerships stop feeling overwhelmed by data and shows them how it can proactively identify Parts, Service & Labor (PSL) opportunities, reduce non-billable hours and increase technicians' productivity in the field. Tethr it Now is a proprietary Peer-to-Peer (P2P) video-calling platform for equipment dealerships. It allows technicians and support staff to address multiple service issues simultaneously and drastically reduce Mean Time To Repair (MTTR). Tethr It Now integrates with leading customer service platforms and hardware, and its simple architecture allows users to connect instantly on any device. No app, login, or meeting notice is required.

