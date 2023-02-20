GENESIS GIVES DONATES $300,000 TO YOUTH SPORTS NONPROFITS AT THE GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Genesis Gives Donates $100,000 each to First Tee, the Y, and Good Sports

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor America, donated $100,000 each to First Tee, the YMCA, and Good Sports for a total of $300,000. Ceremonial checks were presented to the three organizations during the Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California.

Vanessa Perez, Genesis Motor America, Melissa Harper, co-founder & CEO, Good Sports, Katherine Bihr, vice president, programs, The First Tee of Los Angeles, Bob Dow, vice president of advancement, First Tee, Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor North America, Brenda Hernandez, executive director for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles, Ciara Calub, Genesis Motor America (PRNewswire)

"At Genesis, we take pride in offering world-class products with impeccable design and the highest standards of safety and performance," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer, Genesis Motor North America. "We are thrilled to support these incredible organizations as part of our corporate social responsibility initiative, Genesis Gives. Every child should have access to high-quality youth sport programs that allow them to be active and develop character in a safe, thriving environment."

For the second year in a row, Genesis is partnering with organizations who are making an impact on the lives of children all across the nation, by increasing access to youth sports programs through the Genesis Gives initiative. Physical activity is critical to a child's health and development – it reduces the risk of developing health conditions such as obesity, cancer, and heart disease. Students who are physically active are also shown to have improved cognitive performance, such as stronger concentration and memory. Kids who exercise are even shown to have better grades and attendance in school. Children who participate in organized youth sport programs learn the additional benefits of teamwork and improved social skills.

"First Tee is proud to have several alumni in the field at the Genesis Invitational this year, and we are so grateful to Genesis for its support," said First Tee CEO Greg McLaughlin. "These funds will not only help the next generation of golfers, but also leaders who will go on to make a difference off the course."

The below organizations received donations of $100,000 each:

First Tee: For over 25 years, First Tee has empowered young people from all backgrounds with the leadership, self-confidence, and resilience needed to succeed in life and overcome adversity. Through integrating life skills training and a values-based curriculum with the game of golf, as well as offering many other personal development opportunities, First Tee help kids realize what they are capable of and achieve their goals.

YMCA of the USA : The Y is a leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening communities by empowering young people, improving the health and well-being of people of all ages, and inspiring action in and across communities. Their programs and services enrich children's lives all across the nation. Through providing access to a variety of sports and recreation programs to over 500,000 young athletes, the Y helps children reach their full potential through teaching the benefits of teamwork, connecting them with positive role models, and creating healthy life practices in an inclusive environment.

Good Sports: Good Sports is a leading advocate for youth's participation in sports programs, with the goal of creating equitable access for all children – especially those who live in high-need communities. Good Sports believe that all children should have access to the positive benefits of sports, and therefore provides donations of brand-new sports equipment, apparel, and other resources needed by organizations who serve the typically underrepresented in sports.

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America