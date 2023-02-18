Lopez Negrete Communications Takes Home Coveted Mosaic Award for Diversity for their Walmart Holiday House Social Media Campaign at the 61st Annual American Advertising Federation - Houston Awards

HOUSTON, Feb. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc., the nation's largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated full-service agency, announced today they were awarded a total of 19 trophies at the 61st Annual American Advertising Federation–Houston Chapter Awards, including a coveted "Best of Show" for the 18th time.

The WorldFest 55th Houston, The Oldest Film Festival Poster Campaign won the award for Best of Show – Print. Since 1968, WorldFest-Houston has been supporting independent filmmakers and takes pride in being the oldest independent film festival in the world. The Out-Of-Home Poster campaign focused on that claim through the use of multiple layers of film posters, making a homage to a classic medium the industry has used throughout the years to promote their movies and a few movies that premiered in that specific year.

In addition, Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc. was also awarded the Special Mosaic Award for Diversity for their Walmart Holiday House Social Media Campaign. This holiday campaign gathered a group of nationwide creators of different backgrounds showcasing Walmart as the place to save, no matter what your family's tradition. The Walmart Holiday House celebrated multicultural rituals happening across the nation through snackable concepts across various media channels.

"To say I am proud that our work continues to stand out among such worthy peers and work is an understatement," says Lopez Negrete Communications' President and CEO Alex López Negrete. "We are particularly honored by the nod the judges gave to our work for our long-standing Walmart client by bestowing upon us the Special Mosaic Award For Diversity. We have been Walmart's partners now for almost three decades and have been proud that the work we have done for them has always been relevant, powerful, effective, diverse, and recognized. I tip my hat to every member of my creative and strategic teams that participated in the creation of all this award-winning work and our family of clients that demand our best and give us the freedom and inspiration to provide it."

Lopez Negrete Communications also received the following honors:

Walmart

Worldfest 55 th Houston

Hyundai Motor America

McDonald's

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting more than 25,000 entries every year in local AAF Ad Club competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising.

ABOUT LOPEZ NEGRETE COMMUNICATIONS, INC. Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions. Award-winning throughout a rich 38-year history, Lopez Negrete counts as clients some of the nation's largest corporations and their prestigious brands, such as Bank of America, Walmart, McDonald's, Hyundai Motor America, Sam's Club, Mattress Firm, Phillips 66 Company, and Motiva Enterprises LLC. With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Lopez Negrete employs over 100 professionals who are dedicated to delivering the promise of Maximum Return On Cultural Intelligence™ and is a founding agency member of both the Hispanic Marketing Council and the ANA's Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing (AIMM).

View original content:

SOURCE Lopez Negrete Communications, Inc.