VSP Vision Continues Commitment to Health Equity, Sustainability and Inclusive Culture; Releases Social Responsibility Impact Report

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VSP Vision™ released today its 2022 Impact Report, which spotlights key initiatives undertaken by the organization in alignment with its decades-long commitment to social responsibility. The inaugural report celebrates milestones achieved alongside network optometrists, community partners and employees, as well as how VSP will continue to deliver on its commitment to the communities it serves within the three focus areas of the organization's social responsibility framework: Health Equity, Sustainability and a Culture of Belonging.

As the leading not-for-profit vision benefits company, VSP® is driven by its purpose to empower human potential through sight, with efforts to make a positive impact on the world dating back to its founders, including Dr. Marvin R. Poston. As the first Black American to practice optometry on the West Coast, he believed everyone deserved to see their world clearly. The wellbeing of people continues to permeate every part of VSP as the organization looks toward the future, from providing members access to affordable eye care and eyewear to care-focused programs that help create better outcomes for people in need and the planet.

"VSP has a longstanding legacy of care, which guides every decision and every interaction we have with each other, our stakeholders and the world around us," said VSP Vision President and CEO Michael Guyette. "We also recognize that social responsibility is an ongoing journey with no fixed destination. Our intention with this Impact Report is as much about holding ourselves accountable to making continued progress on that journey as it is about celebrating the positive outcomes our stakeholders have experienced along the way."

Highlights from the 2022 Impact Report

Health Equity:

® . More than 3.8 million people have gained access to free vision care through VSP Vision Eyes of Hope

More than 2.2 million pairs of eyewear have been donated for individuals in need.

$20 million has been invested in bringing relief to those impacted by disasters.

$3 million has been invested in scholarships and grants to help create a pathway for more diverse students to enter the optometry profession.

Sustainability:

25% of Marchon frames are now made with sustainable materials like plant-based resin, upcycled plastic, and responsible acetate.

In 2022, VSP created a fully sustainable e-commerce shipping box made from 100% recyclable materials, which, when deployed, will result in a 65% reduction in materials use. This will save 748 mature trees and remove 35,904 pounds of carbon dioxide from the air annually.

Culture of Belonging:

VSP employees supported more than 440 nonprofit organizations by logging 6,751 volunteer hours and donating $312,661 , which was matched by the company through a new employee giving platform launched in 2022.

More than 40 educational and awareness events were hosted by VSP Business Resource Groups in 2022, which encourage connection and learning from different perspectives.

