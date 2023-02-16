New Fair Trade USA™ Consumer Report - Conscious Consumerism Goes Mainstream

More consumers choosing fair trade despite a challenging economic environment

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fair Trade USA™ has released its new 2022 Consumer Insights Report: An Investment in Trust: Conscious Consumerism Goes Mainstream Despite Economic Headwinds. The report examines the continuing drive of today's consumers in their ethical quest to purchase fair trade products.

Conscious Consumerism moving into the mainstream, wider range of consumers seeking Fair Trade Certified™ products.

Key findings from the report show conscious consumerism moving into the mainstream, with a wider range of consumers intentionally seeking Fair Trade Certified™ products and seeing this as one of the ways to most impact lives, communities, and the environment by purchasing with purpose.

"This new research shows a positive trend on the rise, as consumer awareness of fair trade products increases," said Paul Rice, Founder & CEO of Fair Trade USA. "Younger generations continue to lead the charge as they look toward their future, while bringing other generations along with them. They understand the difference that every purchase makes in the lives of workers, farmers, and fishers worldwide."

Report highlights include:

Generational Shift

Younger generations continue to pay closer attention to the state of the planet and the practices behind the products they buy.

45% - Millennials pay 20% more for a Fair Trade Certified product

48% - Gen Zs say they would pay 20% more for a Fair Trade Certified product

20% - Millennials and Gen Zs bought Fair Trade Certified products in the past three months, double that of just three years ago

Awareness of Fair Trade

Label recognition held steady in 2022, and trust in the Fair Trade Certified label remained high.

65% - Consumers recognize the Fair Trade Certified seal

78% - General population trust the seal

75% - Millennials recognize the seal

66% - Gen Zs recognize the seal

"More than 1,500 industry partners have chosen Fair Trade Certified to meet sustainability goals, increase brand trust, and reach more shoppers."

View here to access the full 2022 Consumer Insight Report. Research for this report was conducted by Natural Marketing Institute ®. To learn about the benefits of a Fair Trade USA partnership, visit the website for more information.

About Fair Trade USA

Fair Trade USA, a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is the leading certifier of fair trade products in North America. Offering award-winning, rigorous, and globally recognized sustainable sourcing certification programs that improve livelihoods, protect the environment, and build resilient, transparent supply chains, its trusted Fair Trade Certified™ seal on a product signifies that it was made according to stringent fair trade standards. Fair Trade USA is building an innovative model of responsible business, conscious consumerism, and shared value to eliminate poverty and enable sustainable development for farmers, workers, their families, and communities around the world.

