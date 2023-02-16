GENESIS RETURNS AS TITLE SPONSOR OF THE 2023 GENESIS INVITATIONAL

Tournament begins February 16, 2023 , at The Riviera Country Club

To be broadcast nationally on ESPN+, Golf Channel, and CBS

Winner will receive 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis is partnering with the PGA TOUR, TGR Live, and TGR Foundation for the seventh consecutive year to provide golf enthusiasts with an elevated and immersive experience at The Genesis Invitational.

2023 Genesis Invitational (PRNewswire)

"We are pleased to support tournament host Tiger Woods and TGR Foundation as title sponsor for the distinguished Genesis Invitational for yet another year," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "The Genesis Invitational celebrates golf with an immersive experience bringing the Genesis brand values of elevated hospitality to all fans and athletes involved with the game of golf."

Tournament host Tiger Woods will make his 2023 PGA TOUR debut at The Genesis Invitational. Woods is joined by 19 of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Ranking – the first occurrence for a 2022-2023 PGA TOUR event – including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, and Collin Morikawa.

The winner of this year's tournament will receive a new Genesis Electrified GV70 and 18 percent of the $20 million purse – which increased $8 million since last year – or $3.6 million. In addition, the player with the first hole-in-one each day on the 14th hole will also take home an Electrified GV70 and his caddie will receive a 2023 Genesis GV60. As well, the first player with a hole-in-one each day on the 16th hole will win a 2023 Electrified G80 and his caddie will receive a 2023 Genesis GV60. This is the first time ever at a Genesis sponsored golf event that there will be two holes with eligibility for hole-in-one car prizes. For the first time, caddies will also be winning a car alongside their player.

All tournament proceeds benefit students in Southern California and beyond through TGR Foundation. As title sponsor, Genesis and the Genesis Inspiration Foundation are committing an additional $1 million to TGR Foundation to advance science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) education for youth over the next five years. Part of this partnership will include learning opportunities for TGR Foundation students at the Genesis Design Studio.

Guests of The Genesis Invitational will be able to experience the entire award-winning lineup of Genesis vehicles. This includes the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year, the flagship G90 sedan, the all-new Electrified GV70 SUV, all-electric GV60 SUV, G70 sport sedan, Electrified G80 executive sedan, and GV80 SUV. Vehicle display areas include the Genesis Entrance Pavilion, 1st fairway, the Genesis Skybox, and the Genesis Lounge at the 14th fairway.

The Genesis Invitational invites guests to celebrate golf traditions in a unique, elevated setting with interactive exhibits that embody the theme of "Make the Game Your Own," which is an invitation to shape your own golf experience, see new perspectives, and join in the excitement and thrill of the game. This includes the Genesis Lounge on the 14th fairway. Highlights of tournament amenities and activities include:

The Genesis Lounge

Located at the 14th fairway, it is a first-class lounge open to all guests, with an unobstructed, elevated view from tee to green. Within, guests can "Make the Game Their Own" with the Dryvebox full-swing golf simulator, where they may participate in the Genesis "Closest to the Pin" Challenge or take a few shots with the help and guidance of a PGA TOUR coach. Additionally, guests can relax and rejuvenate at the Genesis Electrified zone which is outfitted with soft seating, a complimentary coffee bar and Korean snacks, TVs powered by V2L technology with tournament coverage, and EV models to explore. Guests of the Genesis Lounge will receive a complimentary commemorative poster and live, large-scale painting of the Electrified GV70 while supplies last.

Product Specialists

To ensure each guest has a high-touch engagement, the Genesis Product Specialist team will be on-course and available for any questions, inquiries, and walkarounds Thursday through Sunday of Tournament week.

Charging Stations and Premium High-Speed Wi-Fi

To keep fans connected onsite, Genesis will provide complimentary mobile charging stations in the Genesis Lounge and free sponsored premium high-speed Wi-Fi throughout the course.

Genesis Courtesy Service

Custom Genesis branded shuttles will provide shuttle service for the Main Entrance Concierge Tent to the Genesis Lounge.

Held near Genesis' U.S. headquarters, the prestigious Genesis Invitational tournament will be broadcast nationally on CBS, ESPN+, and Golf Channel from Feb. 16-19, 2023.

About The Genesis Invitational One of the most historic and longest-running events on the PGA TOUR, The Genesis Invitational celebrates its 97th playing, Feb. 16-19, 2023, at historic Riviera Country Club. With TGR Live serving as the event management company for The Genesis Invitational, the primary benefiting charity is TGR Foundation, with proceeds from the event supporting the foundation's education programs in Southern California and beyond. The tournament's title sponsor is Genesis, a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, and innovation. For more information about The Genesis Invitational, visit GenesisInvitational.com and follow the tournament on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheGenesisInv.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at http://www.genesisnewsusa.com(United States) and http://www.genesisnews.ca(Canada).

2023 Genesis Invitational (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America