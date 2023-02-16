Fintech at Cornell Welcomes Ripple as Newest Sponsor

ITHACA, N.Y. , Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cornell SC Johnson College of Business is pleased to announce Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions, as the newest sponsor of the Fintech at Cornell initiative.

The Cornell SC Johnson College of Business announces Ripple as newest sponsor of Fintech at Cornell .

Fintech at Cornell serves industry and research by facilitating access and engagement among academics, industry practitioners, the legal community, and former regulators to encourage innovations in data science and the digital economy. The initiative prepares students for the digital age by engaging them with faculty members, thought leaders, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and policymakers in discussion and debate on the socioeconomic implications and applications of AI, big data, blockchains, digital assets, digitization, and more.

Andrew Karolyi, the Charles Field Knight Dean of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business, welcomed Ripple's support. "For the past two years, our fintech initiative has accomplished much to elevate the fintech conversation with our webinars and Cornell Convenes Roundtables, our numerous student engagements, and our lively collaborations with sponsors. We are immensely grateful for Ripple's enthusiasm for our initiative, and we look forward to building upon this success."

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages, and tokenizes value. Ripple's business solutions seek to solve inefficiencies more quickly, more transparently, and more cost-effectively. Ripple partners with academic institutions and the larger developer community to identify use cases where crypto and blockchain technology will inspire new business models and create opportunities for more people.

"Fostering innovation for the real world is at the heart of Ripple's mission," said Lauren Weymouth, Ripple's Head of University Partnerships. "We're proud to collaborate with Cornell's faculty and students to trailblaze a crypto-enabled future through our University Blockchain Research Initiative, which supports academic research, technical development and innovation in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital payments. Cornell has long been a leader in world-class blockchain research, and we look forward to helping enable the growing chorus of blockchain talent through our partnership."

Cornell's Will Cong is the Rudd Family Professor of Management and Founding Faculty Director of Fintech at Cornell. "A major component of the Fintech at Cornell Initiative is the fostering of a global research platform to identify and answer the key issues in the space," he said. "Ripple not only has led the industry in fintech innovations but has always devoted itself to supporting fundamental research. We look forward to sharing our findings and collaborating with Ripple."

Susan Joseph, Executive Director of Fintech at Cornell, added, "We are thrilled to welcome Ripple to Fintech at Cornell, where we bring together the fintech industry, former policy makers, academic thought-leaders, and researchers from all over the world to expand knowledge through ongoing discussion and productive debate."

Media Contact:

Sarah Magmus-Sharpe

sm2374@cornell.edu

View original content:

SOURCE Fintech at Cornell, an Initiative of the Cornell SC Johnson College of Business