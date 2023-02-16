Equitus Corporation and Glickenhaus Racing Renew their Partnership for 2023.

CLEARWATER, Fla., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Equitus Corporation, a Florida-based employee-owned tech firm known for its advanced graph data fabric analytics intelligence platform, continues its commitment to innovation by renewing its partnership with Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus Racing for 2023. Equitus technology provides an analytic edge for Glickenhaus, an American automotive company with a focus on developing and building high performance cars.

The SCG 007 LMH (PRNewswire)

The partnership between Equitus and Glickenhaus was created from a mutual drive for harnessing the highest technology and enhancing operations for improved performance. While Glickenhaus transforms endurance race cars into daily drivers, Equitus makes the power of its graph data fabric for data analytics available to a variety of users and their daily use cases through its subsidiaries that focus on serving the defense industry, and fintech to name a few.

"Equitus and Glickenhaus share the same spirit of bringing high energy and highly skilled teams into a lean enterprise that uses the best technology to produce results that far surpass larger competitors," said Robert Guidry, Equitus CEO.

Glickenhaus, much like Equitus, will continue to do everything in-house. Jim Glickenhaus is notoriously outspoken about his desire to race with LMH (cars built from scratch by a manufacturer) and has said: "I think it's pretty funny that we designed, engineered and built an entire car and Porsche put branding bits on a spec chassis and hooked their engine to a spec hybrid system that they rent", wrote the former American film producer. "And then tell Toyota, Ferrari, Peugeot, Vanwall and us that we should stop making complete cars and do as they've done."

Following its success in finishing 3rd and 4th at Le Mans in 2022, Glickenhaus racing has committed to the 2023 WEC Hypercar programme, and will race in the FIA World Endurance Championship with its Le Mans hypercar. The hypercar will begin competing this year at the WEC opening event at Sebring International Raceway in Florida.

Equitus is looking forward to supporting Glickenhaus as they compete again in the WEC after last year's success. The Equitus ecosystem, created by its graph data fabric technology, will be utilized to evaluate the hypercar's performance data. This critical insight will provide the Glickenhaus team with feedback that is vital to optimizing performance for current and future races.

Equitus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Equitus Corporation) (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Equitus Corporation