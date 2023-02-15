WASTE CONNECTIONS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2023 OUTLOOK

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Price-led organic growth and acquisition activity drive Q4 results above expectations and provide higher entry point into 2023

Revenue of $1.869 billion , net income (a) of $194.4 million , and adjusted EBITDA (b) of $563.6 million , or 30.2% of revenue, above expectations

Net income and adjusted net income(b) of $0.75 and $0.89 per share, respectively

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenue of $7.212 billion , up 17.2%

Net income of $835.7 million , or $3.24 per share, and adjusted net income (b) of $985.3 million , or $3.82 per share, up 18.3%

Adjusted EBITDA (b) of $2.221 billion , up 15.7%, and 30.8% of revenue, up 10 basis points year over year, excluding acquisitions

Net cash provided by operating activities of $2.022 billion , up 19.1%, and adjusted free cash flow (b) of $1.165 billion , up 15.4%

Completes acquisitions with approximately $640 million of total annualized revenue in 2022

Expectations for 2023

Strong pricing and acquisition growth to drive both double-digit percentage increase in revenue, and adjusted EBITDA* margin expansion

Revenue of approximately $8.05 billion , up 11.6%

Net income of approximately $961 million and adjusted EBITDA (b) of approximately $2.50 billion , or about 31.1% of revenue

Additional acquisitions, increases in recycled commodities and renewable fuels values, or reduction of inflationary pressures to provide upside to 2023 outlook

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and outlook for 2023.

"Q4 topped off an extraordinary year for Waste Connections, highlighted by continuing outperformance during the period and providing a higher entry point and enhanced visibility for 2023. Strong operational execution and over 10% solid waste pricing, along with acquisitions closed during the period, once again provided for better than expected results. We more than offset inflationary pressures and commodity-related headwinds to expand adjusted EBITDA* margin by 30 basis points, excluding the margin dilutive impact of acquisitions completed since the year-ago period," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Looking at the full year, double-digit percentage growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, along with adjusted EBITDA margin expansion excluding the impact of acquisitions, continued to differentiate our results. We overcame elevated wage, fuel and inflationary pressures, and a 70% drop in recycled commodity values in the second half of the year, with an acceleration in pricing during the year providing momentum for higher core pricing in 2023. Moreover, we reported full year 2022 adjusted free cash flow of $1.165 billion or 16.2% of revenue, while navigating continuing uncertainties regarding timing of manufacturer fleet deliveries and related payments," continued Mr. Jackman. "2022 acquisition activity also outpaced expectations for a total of approximately $640 million in acquired annualized revenues, which, along with activity year to date, already provides acquisition contribution of 5% in 2023, with additional dialogue ongoing."

Mr. Jackman concluded, "Our 2022 results are a testament to the culture of accountability that has been integral to Waste Connections' twenty-five year history of outperformance and value creation. The tireless efforts of our over 22,000 dedicated employees have positioned us for double-digit revenue growth and additional adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in 2023 in spite of an expected 100 basis points margin headwind at current recovered commodity values, with upside from any improvement in these values or inflationary pressures, as well as any additional acquisition activity."

Q4 2022 Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter totaled $1.869 billion, up from $1.624 billion in the year ago period. Operating income was $312.0 million, which included $4.7 million primarily in transaction-related expenses. This compares to operating income of $249.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included $28.4 million primarily related to impairments and other transaction-related expenses. Net income in the fourth quarter was $194.4 million, or $0.75 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $166.3 million, or $0.64 per share on a diluted basis of 261.3 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) in the fourth quarter was $229.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, up from $217.1 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) in the fourth quarter was $563.6 million, as compared to $495.4 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share and adjusted EBITDA, all non-GAAP measures, primarily exclude impairments and transaction-related items, as reflected in the detailed reconciliations in the attached tables.

Full Year 2022 Results

For the year ended December 31, 2022, revenue was $7.212 billion, up from $6.151 billion in the year ago period. Operating income, which included $43.2 million primarily attributable to transaction-related expenses and impairments and other operating items, was $1.242 billion, as compared to operating income of $1.040 billion in 2021, which included $52.0 million in impairments and other operating items, fair value changes in equity awards and transaction-related expenses.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $835.7 million, or $3.24 per share on a diluted basis of 258.0 million shares, including a $16.4 million net of tax benefit, or $0.06 per share, primarily as a result of the impact from changes in foreign currency exchange rates on certain debt. In the year ago period, the Company reported net income of $618.0 million, or $2.36 per share on a diluted basis of 261.7 million shares.

Adjusted net income(b) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $985.3 million, or $3.82 per diluted share, as compared to $846.6 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA(b) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $2.221 billion, up from $1.919 billion in the prior year period.

2023 Outlook

Waste Connections also announced its outlook for 2023, which assumes no change in the current economic environment. The Company's outlook excludes any impact from additional acquisitions that may close during the year, and expensing of transaction-related items. The outlook provided below is forward looking, and actual results may differ materially depending on risks and uncertainties detailed at the end of this release and in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. Certain components of the outlook for 2023 are subject to quarterly fluctuations. See reconciliations in the attached tables.

Revenue is estimated at approximately $8.050 billion ;

Net income is estimated at approximately $961 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA (b) is estimated at approximately $2.500 billion , or about 31.1% of revenue;

Net cash provided by operating activities is estimated at approximately $2.120 billion ;

Capital expenditures are estimated at $925 million , including $50 million in delayed fleet deliveries from the prior year; proceeds from disposal of assets are estimated at $30 million ; and

Adjusted free cash flow(b) is estimated at $1.225 billion .

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- (a) All references to "Net income" refer to the financial statement line item "Net income attributable to Waste Connections". (b) A non-GAAP measure; see accompanying Non-GAAP Reconciliation Schedule.

Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Waste Connections will be hosting a conference call related to fourth quarter earnings on February 16th at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time.

Waste Connections will be filing a Form 8-K on EDGAR and on SEDAR (as an "Other" document) prior to markets opening on February 16th, providing the Company's first quarter 2023 outlook for revenue, price plus volume growth for solid waste, and adjusted EBITDA(b).

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer and disposal services, along with resource recovery primarily through recycling and renewable fuels generation. The Company serves more than eight million residential, commercial and industrial customers in mostly exclusive and secondary markets across 43 states in the U.S. and six provinces in Canada. Waste Connections also provides non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several basins across the U.S., as well as intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest. For more information, visit Waste Connections at wasteconnections.com.

Environmental, Social and Governance

Waste Connections views its Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") efforts as integral to its business, with initiatives consistent with its objective of long-term value creation. In 2020, the Company introduced long-term, aspirational ESG targets and committed over $500 million for investments to meet or exceed such sustainability targets. These investments primarily focus on reducing emissions, increasing resource recovery of both recyclable commodities and clean energy fuels, reducing reliance on off-site disposal for landfill leachate, further improving safety and enhancing employee engagement. The Company's 2022 Sustainability Report provides progress updates on its targets and investments towards their achievement, and introduces new emissions reduction targets. For more information, visit wasteconnections.com/sustainability.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 ("PSLRA"), including "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance and reflect Waste Connections' current beliefs and expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may," "might," "believes," "thinks," "expects," "estimate," "continue," "intends" or other words of similar meaning. All of the forward-looking statements included in this press release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the PSLRA and applicable securities laws in Canada. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about expected 2023 financial results, outlook and related assumptions, and potential acquisition activity. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ, possibly materially, from those indicated by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the SEC and the securities commissions or similar regulatory authorities in Canada. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Waste Connections undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements set forth in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

– financial tables attached –

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME

THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2022

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,





2021

2022

2021

2022





















Revenues

$ 1,624,319

$ 1,869,302

$ 6,151,361

$ 7,211,859

Operating expenses:

























Cost of operations



980,865



1,137,973



3,654,074



4,336,012

Selling, general and administrative



157,452



177,763



612,337



696,467

Depreciation



175,142



201,111



673,730



763,285

Amortization of intangibles



39,042



41,719



139,279



155,675

Impairments and other operating items



22,497



(1,237)



32,316



18,230

Operating income



249,321



311,973



1,039,625



1,242,190





























Interest expense



(38,625)



(64,766)



(162,796)



(202,331)

Interest income



573



3,376



2,916



5,950

Other income, net



833



781



6,285



3,154

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



-



(115,288)



-

Income before income tax provision



212,102



251,364



770,742



1,048,963





























Income tax provision



(45,675)



(57,063)



(152,253)



(212,962)

Net income



166,427



194,301



618,489



836,001

Plus/(less): Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(117)



51



(442)



(339)

Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 166,310

$ 194,352

$ 618,047

$ 835,662





























Earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:

























Basic

$ 0.64

$ 0.76

$ 2.37

$ 3.25





























Diluted

$ 0.64

$ 0.75

$ 2.36

$ 3.24





























Shares used in the per share calculations:

























Basic



260,547,806



257,219,843



261,166,723



257,383,578

Diluted



261,258,425



257,974,749



261,728,470



258,038,801

























































Cash dividends per common share

$ 0.23

$ 0.255

$ 0.845

$ 0.945



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)



















December 31,

2021

December 31,

2022

ASSETS













Current assets:













Cash and equivalents

$ 147,441

$ 78,637

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,480 and $22,939 at

December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively



709,614



833,862

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



175,722



205,146

Total current assets



1,032,777



1,117,645

Restricted cash



72,174



102,727

Restricted investments



59,014



68,099

Property and equipment, net



5,721,949



6,950,915

Operating lease right-of-use assets



160,567



192,506

Goodwill



6,187,643



6,902,297

Intangible assets, net



1,350,597



1,673,917

Other assets, net



115,203



126,497

Total assets

$ 14,699,924

$ 17,134,603

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable

$ 392,868

$ 638,728

Book overdraft



16,721



15,645

Deferred revenue



273,720



325,002

Accrued liabilities



442,596



431,247

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



38,017



35,170

Current portion of contingent consideration



62,804



60,092

Current portion of long-term debt and notes payable



6,020



6,759

Total current liabilities



1,232,746



1,512,643

















Long-term portion of debt and notes payable



5,040,500



6,890,149

Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities



129,628



165,462

Long-term portion of contingent consideration



31,504



21,323

Deferred income taxes



850,921



1,013,742

Other long-term liabilities



421,080



417,640

Total liabilities



7,706,379



10,020,959

Commitments and contingencies













Equity:













Common shares: 260,283,158 shares issued and 260,212,496 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2021; 257,211,175 shares issued and 257,145,716 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2022



3,693,027



3,271,958

Additional paid-in capital



199,482



244,076

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



39,584



(56,830)

Treasury shares: 70,662 and 65,459 shares at December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively



-



-

Retained earnings



3,056,845



3,649,494

Total Waste Connections' equity



6,988,938



7,108,698

Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries



4,607



4,946

Total equity



6,993,545



7,113,644

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,699,924

$ 17,134,603



WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2022

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars)



















Twelve months ended December 31,





2021

2022

Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income

$ 618,489

$ 836,001

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Loss on disposal of assets and impairments



27,727



9,519

Depreciation



673,730



763,285

Amortization of intangibles



139,279



155,675

Loss on early extinguishment of debt



115,288



-

Deferred income taxes, net of acquisitions



14,563



93,481

Current period provision for expected credit losses



9,719



17,353

Amortization of debt issuance costs



5,055



5,454

Share-based compensation



58,221



63,485

Interest accretion



15,970



17,668

Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings



(520)



(2,982)

Adjustments to contingent consideration



2,954



(1,030)

Other



(1,260)



(8,217)

Net change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions



19,014



72,800

Net cash provided by operating activities



1,698,229



2,022,492

















Cash flows from investing activities:













Payments for acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(960,449)



(2,206,901)

Capital expenditures for property and equipment



(744,315)



(912,677)

Investment in noncontrolling interests



(25,000)



-

Proceeds from disposal of assets



42,768



30,676

Other



(6,486)



1,731

Net cash used in investing activities



(1,693,482)



(3,087,171)

















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from long-term debt



2,112,193



4,816,146

Principal payments on notes payable and long-term debt



(1,893,100)



(3,073,985)

Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt



(110,617)



-

Payment of contingent consideration recorded at acquisition date



(12,934)



(16,911)

Change in book overdraft



(367)



(1,076)

Payments for repurchase of common shares



(338,993)



(424,999)

Payments for cash dividends



(220,203)



(243,013)

Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity-based compensation



(18,606)



(18,358)

Debt issuance costs



(18,521)



(13,271)

Proceeds from issuance of shares under employee share purchase plan



1,222



3,270

Proceeds from sale of common shares held in trust



430



660

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



(499,496)



1,028,463

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(25)



(2,035)

















Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(494,774)



(38,251)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



714,389



219,615

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 219,615

$ 181,364



ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Solid Waste Internal Growth: The following table reflects a breakdown of the components of our solid waste internal growth for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2022:





Three months ended December 31, 2022

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022 Core Price



9.0 %



7.7 % Surcharges



1.6 %



1.5 % Volume



(2.5 %)



(1.1 %) Recycling



(2.9 %)



(0.7 %) Foreign Exchange Impact



(0.9 %)



(0.5 %) Total



4.3 %



6.9 %

Revenue Breakdown: The following table reflects a breakdown of our revenue for the three month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:































Three months ended December 31, 2021





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,169,428

$ (2,780)

$ 1,166,648

71.8 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



533,122



(216,957)



316,165

19.5 % Solid Waste Recycling



75,317



(5,646)



69,671

4.3 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



37,570



(3,244)



34,326

2.1 % Intermodal and Other



39,592



(2,083)



37,509

2.3 % Total

$ 1,855,029

$ (230,710)

$ 1,624,319

100.0 %





Three months ended December 31, 2022





Revenue

Inter-company

Elimination

Reported

Revenue

% Solid Waste Collection

$ 1,385,682

$ (6,093)

$ 1,379,589

73.8 % Solid Waste Disposal and Transfer



619,176



(254,381)



364,795

19.5 % Solid Waste Recycling



26,031



(496)



25,535

1.4 % E&P Waste Treatment, Recovery and Disposal



55,857



(3,296)



52,561

2.8 % Intermodal and Other



48,865



(2,043)



46,822

2.5 % Total

$ 2,135,611

$ (266,309)

$ 1,869,302

100.0 %

Contribution from Acquisitions: The following table reflects revenues from acquisitions, net of divestitures, for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022 Acquisitions, net

$ 79,363

$ 149,994

$ 215,398

$ 552,001































ADDITIONAL STATISTICS (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Other Cash Flow Items: The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the three and twelve month periods ended December 31, 2021 and 2022:































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022 Cash Interest Paid

$ 36,839

$ 58,883

$ 157,485

$ 177,424 Cash Taxes Paid



56,094



46,556



146,198



100,156

Debt to Book Capitalization as of December 31, 2022: 49%

Internalization for the three months ended December 31, 2022: 54%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended December 31, 2022: 41 (25 net of deferred revenue)

Share Information for the three months ended December 31, 2022:







Basic shares outstanding

257,219,843 Dilutive effect of equity-based awards

754,906 Diluted shares outstanding

257,974,749

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a performance and valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted EBITDA as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections, plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, plus income tax provision, plus interest expense, less interest income, plus depreciation and amortization expense, plus closure and post-closure accretion expense, plus or minus any loss or gain on impairments and other operating items, plus other expense, less other income, plus loss on early extinguishment of debt. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of other items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted EBITDA differently.































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022 Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 166,310

$ 194,352

$ 618,047

$ 835,662 Plus/(Less): Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests



117



(51)



442



339 Plus: Income tax provision



45,675



57,063



152,253



212,962 Plus: Interest expense



38,625



64,766



162,796



202,331 Less: Interest income



(573)



(3,376)



(2,916)



(5,950) Plus: Depreciation and amortization



214,184



242,830



813,009



918,960 Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



3,579



4,105



14,497



16,253 Plus/(Less): Impairments and other operating items



22,497



(1,237)



32,316



18,230 Less: Other income, net



(833)



(781)



(6,285)



(3,154) Plus: Loss on early extinguishment of debt



-



-



115,288



- Adjustments:























Plus: Transaction-related expenses(a)



5,098



6,239



11,318



24,933 Plus/(Less): Fair value changes to equity awards(b)



755



(263)



8,393



86 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 495,434

$ 563,647

$ 1,919,158

$ 2,220,652

























As % of revenues



30.5 %



30.2 %



31.2 %



30.8 %





____________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (b) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:

Adjusted free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided supplementally because it is widely used by investors as a valuation and liquidity measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted free cash flow as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities, plus or minus change in book overdraft, plus proceeds from disposal of assets, less capital expenditures for property and equipment and distributions to noncontrolling interests. Waste Connections further adjusts this calculation to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the ability to assess the operating performance of its business. This measure is not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP liquidity or financial measures. Other companies may calculate adjusted free cash flow differently.

































Twelve months ended

December 31,







2021

2022

Net cash provided by operating activities



$ 1,698,229

$ 2,022,492

Less: Change in book overdraft





(367)



(1,076)

Plus: Proceeds from disposal of assets





42,768



30,676

Less: Capital expenditures for property and equipment





(744,315)



(912,677)

Adjustments:















Payment of contingent consideration recorded in earnings(a)





520



2,982

Cash received for divestitures(b)





(17,118)



(5,671)

Transaction-related expenses(c)





30,771



30,825

Pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based grants(d)





397



286

Tax effect(e)





(1,287)



(2,993)

Adjusted free cash flow



$ 1,009,598

$ 1,164,844



















As % of revenues





16.4 %



16.2 %











































___________________________ (a) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related payments for contingent consideration that were recorded as expenses in earnings and as a component of

cash flows from operating activities as the amounts paid exceeded the fair value of the contingent consideration recorded at the acquisition date. (b) Reflects the elimination of cash received in conjunction with the divestiture of certain operations. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs and the settlement of an acquired tax liability. (d) Reflects the cash settlement of pre-existing Progressive Waste share-based awards during the period. (e) The aggregate tax effect of footnotes (a) through (d) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE (continued)

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income attributable to Waste Connections and Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share attributable to Waste Connections:

Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections, both non-GAAP financial measures, are provided supplementally because they are widely used by investors as a valuation measure in the solid waste industry. Management uses adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections as one of the principal measures to evaluate and monitor the ongoing financial performance of Waste Connections' operations. Waste Connections provides adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections to exclude the effects of items management believes impact the comparability of operating results between periods. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections has limitations due to the fact that it excludes items that have an impact on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections and adjusted net income per diluted share attributable to Waste Connections are not a substitute for, and should be used in conjunction with, GAAP financial measures. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently.































Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,



2021

2022

2021

2022 Reported net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 166,310

$ 194,352

$ 618,047

$ 835,662 Adjustments:























Amortization of intangibles(a)



39,042



41,719



139,279



155,675 Impairments and other operating items(b)



22,497



(1,237)



32,316



18,230 Transaction-related expenses(c)



5,098



6,239



11,318



24,933 Fair value changes to equity awards(d)



755



(263)



8,393



86 Loss on early extinguishment of debt(e)



-



-



115,288



- Tax effect(f)



(16,574)



(11,053)



(78,041)



(49,312) Adjusted net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 217,128

$ 229,757

$ 846,600

$ 985,274 Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Waste Connections' common shareholders:























Reported net income

$ 0.64

$ 0.75

$ 2.36

$ 3.24 Adjusted net income

$ 0.83

$ 0.89

$ 3.23

$ 3.82































____________________________ (a) Reflects the elimination of the non-cash amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets. (b) Reflects adjustments for impairments and other operating items. (c) Reflects the addback of acquisition-related transaction costs. (d) Reflects fair value accounting changes associated with certain equity awards. (e) Reflects the make-whole premium and related fees associated with the early termination of $1.5 billion in senior notes. (f) The aggregate tax effect of the adjustments in footnotes (a) through (e) is calculated based on the applied tax rates for the respective periods.

2023 OUTLOOK

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except where noted)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA:







2023 Outlook





Estimates

Observation Net income attributable to Waste Connections

$ 961,000



Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



1,000



Plus: Income tax provision



271,000

Approximate 22.0% effective rate Plus: Interest expense, net



255,000



Plus: Depreciation and Depletion



842,000

Approximately 10.5% of revenue Plus: Amortization



153,000



Plus: Closure and post-closure accretion



17,000



Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,500,000

Approximately 31.1% of revenue

Reconciliation of Adjusted Free Cash Flow:













2023 Outlook Estimates Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 2,120,000 Less: Capital expenditures, net(a)



(895,000) Adjusted free cash flow

$ 1,225,000



____________________________ (a) Reflects proceeds from disposal of assets estimated at $30 million; capital expenditures of $925 million includes $50 million in delayed fleet deliveries

from the prior year.

