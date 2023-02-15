PROFILES WINS CLEARLYRATED'S 2023 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AND TALENT DIAMOND AWARD

Diamond award winners have won the Best of Staffing award for at least 5 years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients and placed talent.

BALTIMORE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Profiles, a leading marketing, creative, and technology staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client and Talent 5 Year Diamond Awards for providing superior service to their clients and candidates for at least five (5) consecutive years. Profiles is comprised of a well-seasoned, coast-to-coast staff, servicing Fortune 500 clients and successful organizations nationwide. The award-winning agency is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

Presented in partnership with presenting sponsor Indeed and gold sponsor Talent.com, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and candidates. On average, clients of winning agencies are more than 70% more likely to be completely satisfied and candidates who have been placed by winning agencies are 80% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Profiles received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 61% of their clients and 100% of their placed talent. For reference, industry average NPS for client and talent is 46% and 45%, respectively.

"It is no surprise to me that our team here at Profiles has achieved the Diamond Award for Best of Staffing," shared Profiles, President & CEO, Joe Gambino. "Honored for the last 5 years, Profiles has just begun its journey to impact the creative, marketing, and digital tech community by delivering the best talent to corporate America. And we thank our clients and the talent in today's workforce who continue to recognize our team in how we accelerate their careers. We are truly honored."

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees.

