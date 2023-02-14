W&H Announces Innovative Products and Sustainable Solutions as Their Key Focus at the CDS Midwinter Meeting

The W&H booth will be full of new, innovative products to discover for both their Dental Equipment and Oral Surgery product portfolios, presenting forward-thinking and sustainable technologies for the dental industry.

WINDSOR, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - W&H Group, a leading international medical technology company, will present their latest innovations and solutions for dentists and clinicians at the Chicago Dental Society (CDS) 2023 Midwinter Meeting. This national convention takes place on February 23 - February 25, 2023 at the McCormick Place West Building in downtown Chicago, IL.

The W&H booth will be full of new, innovative products to discover for both their Dental Equipment and Oral Surgery product portfolios, presenting forward-thinking and sustainable technologies for the dental industry. New products such as the Lexa Plus pre-vacuum, Class B sterilizer and the Assistina One with Quick Connect by W&H - a reprocessing device that can maintain up to 2,800 instruments with just one Care Set saving money, time and use of oil spray cans.

Their booth #4816 will feature fully interactive, hands-on experiences for visitors to test products at both cutting and demo stations, as well as provide personal demonstrations given by their knowledgeable team of experts.

Innovative Products

W&H has plenty to offer when it comes to innovative products. The Lexa Plus, a pre-vacuum Class B sterilizer, will be a focus this year as a new addition to their hygiene portfolio making a dental practice's workflow easier, faster and more efficient. The large chamber capacity, energy-saving fast cycles, automatic water filling, and excellent load drying offering full protection for doctors and their patients. The advanced, patented Eco Dry+ technology adapts the drying time to the mass of the load, increases efficiency by reducing cycle times, increases the life span of instruments and optimizes energy consumption.

Sustainable Solutions

W&H's top priority is superior quality, using only high-quality materials that provide a long lifespan of its products. Another focus this year is their new Assistina One with Quick Connect by W&H. This reprocessing device provides perfect processing and maintenance of straight and contra-angle handpieces, turbines and air motors. It performs the correct lubrication cycles crucial for the function and long service life of dental handpieces which means instruments can be sustainably maintained while also saving on both resources and costs. Up to 2,800 transmission instruments can be maintained with just one Care Set saving money, time and use of oil spray cans.

Additional core products that will be presented at their booth include their full line of handpieces and turbines, the Proxeo Twist Cordless rotary polisher, the Implantmed, the Assistina Twin and the Lexa sterilizer. Exclusive show promotions will be offered to visitors during the meeting, as well as a special flash sale only during the show's Brews & Bargains event held on Friday, Feb. 25th from 3:15 – 5:15 pm.

"As a global manufacturer of medical devices, we want to create genuine added value for our customers and their patients by providing innovative, sustainable products and service solutions," said Chris Stachl, CEO of W&H Impex. "We are excited once again to engage with the dental community personally at our booth and to provide them with the opportunity to experience firsthand the superior quality of our full range of products."

Schedule a Demonstration at Their Booth

Schedule an appointment in advance for a demonstration at their booth #4816 with a member of their sales team to learn more about their latest products in dental innovation and to take advantage of their special show promotions.

About W&H

W&H Impex, Inc. located in Ontario, Canada is a subsidiary of W&H Group . Headquartered in Bürmoos, Austria, the international W&H Group is a global leader in the development and manufacture of medical technology products. Passion and innovation are the motor of the company. High-quality product and service solutions , a modern corporate structure, a strong focus on research and development as well as social responsibility make W&H a locally and globally successful family business. More than 1,200 employees contribute to the production of hardware and software products for use in the dental, medical and veterinary industries.

