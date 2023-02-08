VeChain Launches 'The HiVe' - A Web3 Sustainability Summit Series Coming To Las Vegas, March 4th 2023

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VeChain Foundation recently unveiled 'The HiVe', a web3 and sustainability-focused Summit built to champion pioneering applications of blockchain technology for sustainability purposes.

Taking place on March 4th in Las Vegas at the Redrock Hotel, the free-to-attend one-day event will present ground-breaking VeChain-related content while providing a space to gather, share and develop web3-driven approaches to enabling sustainability.

Witness The Sustainability Revolution

Among a prestigious speaker line-up are Nobel Prize winners and leading enterprises that join VeChain to present revolutionary concepts and applications. In addition, VeChain's new whitepaper will be launched, outlining a ground-breaking new economic approach to sustainability based on blockchain technology.

The VeChain Foundation is proud to pioneer the digital-sustainable revolution and invites prospective attendees to join them for an insightful and revelatory day of learning.

To secure your place free of charge, sign up via https://www.thehivesummit.org

Alternatively, sign up to the live-stream, also free of charge.

Do not miss the blockchain-powered revolution.

About The VeChain Foundation

The VeChain Foundation, headquartered in San Marino, Europe, is the non-profit organisation behind the development of VeChainThor, a world leading smart contract platform spearheading the real-world adoption of blockchain technology.

By leveraging the capabilities of 'trustless' data (information without intermediaries), smart contracts and IoT technologies, VeChainThor has delivered solutions in a wide array of fields, and now turns its attention to arguably the greatest challenge of all — building technologies and ecosystems to drive true sustainability and digital transformation at global scale.

Visit https://www.vechain.org to learn more.

