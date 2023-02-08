Qualys Expands Cloud Platform for Both Large Enterprises and Small/Medium Businesses Looking to Prioritize and Reduce Risk

Introducing value-based, all-inclusive cybersecurity packages that include patch management and EDR to protect small and medium businesses from cyber threats

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced the expansion of its TruRisk platform to serve the needs of both large enterprises and small and medium-sized businesses. The new offerings, VMDR TruRisk packages and Enterprise TruRisk Management, will help organizations reduce cyber risk across their infrastructure and drive business growth.

Cybersecurity Solutions Tailored for Small and Medium Businesses

Qualys' new packaging combines Vulnerability Management Detection and Response (VMDR), Patch Management and Multi-Vector EDR into tailored offerings for small and medium-sized businesses. These packages, VMDR TruRisk, VMDR TruRisk FixIT and VMDR TruRisk ProtectIT, offer simple, easy-to-deploy, all-inclusive cybersecurity solutions to manage, remediate and protect against continuously emerging cyber threats and reduce risk. The convenient packaging and pricing allow our partners to bring more Qualys offerings to customers and streamline the onboarding process.

"VMDR TruRisk - FixIT has changed the way we address our cybersecurity risks. It helps us prioritize and tackle the most critical vulnerabilities first, allowing us to focus our limited resources on the biggest challenges. With its integrated patch management solution, we no longer need a team of administrators dedicated to manual patches and updates. VMDR TruRisk - FixIT is truly a game-changer for us." Jeff Sturm, VP Data Solutions & IT

VMDR TruRisk – Brings the power of Qualys Cloud Platform and the capabilities of VMDR to small and medium-sized businesses. With VMDR TruRisk, smaller organizations now have access to enterprise-grade asset visibility, vulnerability management, risk assessment, and prioritized remediation workflows.

VMDR TruRisk FixIT – Provides all the benefits of VMDR TruRisk as well as Qualys Patch Management for risk-based detection and remediation. With VMDR TruRisk FixIT, customers can prioritize vulnerabilities and automate patching based on business criticality.

VMDR TruRisk ProtectIT – Delivers the benefits of VMDR TruRisk FixIt plus additional anti-malware and threat protection based on multi-vector and business context for all endpoints to block malware and ransomware.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," Reyna Thompson, SVP product management, NA, at TD SYNNEX. "With Qualys as part of our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

Availability – Cybersecurity Packages for Small/Medium Businesses

The VMDR TruRisk packages for small and medium businesses is immediately available. For a free trial, visit qualys.com/forms/vmdr-trurisk.

Enterprise TruRisk Management

Qualys is introducing Enterprise TruRisk Management (ETM) to provide a unified view of cyber risk. ETM empowers customers to bring in external security and vulnerability findings from third-party security, vulnerability, and IT tools to the Qualys ecosystem, turning data from multiple sources into action with a single, powerful cyber risk management program. This approach empowers enterprises to communicate and manage risk effectively and brings together security and ITOps to rapidly reduce risk.

"The rapid increase in disclosed vulnerabilities and the speed at which they are weaponized leaves security and IT teams struggling to respond. What is needed is a preventative platform that pulls together all sources of exposure data into one correlated view of risk," said Michelle Abraham, research director, Security and Trust at IDC. "Qualys Enterprise TruRisk Management fills this need by pulling together data from other vulnerability scanners and tools into one platform to deliver data-driven risk prioritization that can drive smarter decisions and faster remediation."

Availability - Enterprise TruRisk Management

Enterprise TruRisk Management will be available for preview in early March. To sign up for the preview, visit qualys.com/etm-preview. Learn more by reading the Enterprise TruRisk Management blog.

"As companies look to consolidate their security toolsets, Qualys is excited to launch these packages that make it extremely simple and economical for customers to adopt multiple Qualys solutions," said Sumedh Thakar, president and CEO of Qualys. "Our expansion of the TruRisk platform to serve both large enterprises and small/medium businesses demonstrates our commitment to enhancing the collection of risk intelligence and in helping organizations respond to risk quickly."

Additional Resources

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit http://www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

