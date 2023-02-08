PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP REPORTS RECORD RESULTS

Record Q4 Revenue and Earnings Per Share

Q4 Revenue Increased 11% to $7.0 Billion; Earnings Per Share Increased 6% to $4.21

Full Year 2022 Record Results for Revenue, Earnings Before Taxes, Income From Continuing Operations, and Earnings Per Share

Full Year 2022 Revenue Increased 9% to $27.8 Billion; Earnings Before Taxes Increased 16% to $1.9 Billion

Full Year 2022 Income From Continuing Operations Increased 16% to $1.4 Billion

Full Year 2022 Earnings Per Share Increased 25% to $18.55

Repurchased 8.2 Million Shares of Common Stock for $886.5 Million During 2022

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG), a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced fourth quarter and twelve months 2022 results. For the quarter, revenue increased 11% to $7.0 billion, and related earnings per share increased 6% to $4.21 from $3.97 when compared to the same period of 2021. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $380.9 million and earnings per share by $0.09. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, revenues increased 17%, and earnings per share increased approximately 8%.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Operating Highlights Compared to Fourth Quarter 2021

(Percentage Change Excluding Foreign Currency Exchange Shown in Parenthesis)

Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue – increased 4% (+10%)

Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit – decreased 5% (flat)

Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue – increased 33%

Commenting on the Company's performance, Chair and CEO Roger Penske said, "Our international diversified transportation services company produced record results in 2022. We retailed more than 447,000 new and used vehicles through our retail automotive operations and over 20,000 new and used commercial trucks through our commercial truck dealerships while our investment in Penske Transportation Solutions continues to benefit from the growth in its vehicle fleet. I am also pleased to report a strong fourth quarter driven by demand for new vehicles in both our automotive and commercial truck dealerships coupled with continued service and parts revenue growth and expense control. On a same-store basis, fourth quarter retail automotive new unit sales increased 11% and commercial truck new units increased 36% while service and parts revenue increased 6% for retail automotive and 16% for commercial trucks."

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 9% to $27.8 billion. Income from continuing operations before taxes increased 16% to $1,859.2 million from $1,607.7 million, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders increased 16% to $1,380.0 million from $1,186.5 million, and related earnings per share increased 25% to $18.55 from $14.88 when compared to the same period last year. Foreign currency exchange negatively impacted revenue by $1.0 billion, income from continuing operations before taxes by $38.0 million, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders by $29.4 million, and earnings per share by $0.40. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, revenues increased 13%, income from continuing operations before taxes increased 18%, income from continuing operations attributable to common stockholders increased 19%, and earnings per share increased approximately 27%.

Full Year 2022 Operating Highlights Compared to Full Year 2021

(Percentage Change Excluding Foreign Currency Exchange Shown in Parenthesis)

Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue – increased 1% (+6%)

Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit – increased 2% (+7%)

Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue – increased 29%

Retail Automotive Dealerships

For the three months ended December 31, 2022, total retail automotive revenue increased 8% to $5.9 billion, including a 4% increase on a same-store basis. Total retail automotive gross profit decreased 1% to $1.0 billion, including a 5% decrease on a same-store basis. Excluding the impact from foreign currency exchange, total retail automotive revenue increased 14% (same-store +10%) and total retail automotive gross profit increased 4% (same-store flat).

Retail Commercial Truck Dealerships

As of December 31, 2022, Premier Truck Group operated 39 North American retail commercial truck locations. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 40% to $960.8 million, same-store revenue increased 33% to $887.4 million, and earnings before taxes increased 14% to $51.1 million when compared to the same period in 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, revenue increased 44% to $3.5 billion, same-store revenue increased 29% to $2.8 billion, and earnings before taxes increased 34% to $214.7 million when compared to the same period in 2021.

Penske Transportation Solutions Investment

Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS") is a leading provider of full-service truck leasing, truck rental, contract maintenance, and logistics services. Penske Automotive Group has a 28.9% ownership interest in PTS and accounts for its ownership interest using the equity method of accounting. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded $99.4 million and $490.0 million in earnings compared to $91.3 million and $365.8 million for the same periods in 2021, representing increases of 9% and 34%, respectively. During the fourth quarter, PTS continued to expand its managed fleet with over 414,500 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts. The increase in earnings was principally driven by increased demand for PTS' full-service leasing, rental and logistics services, and remarketing of used trucks.

Corporate Development and Capital Allocation

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company added approximately $1.3 billion in annualized revenue consisting of 19 retail automotive franchises, two open points, and four full-service dealerships for commercial trucks.

Based on the Company's strong earnings and cash flow, the Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend, most recently approving a 7% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.61 per share. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company repurchased 8.2 million shares of common stock for approximately $886.5 million. From January 1, 2023, through February 7, 2023, the Company repurchased an additional 0.6 million shares for an aggregate purchase price of $70.7 million under our securities repurchase program.

About Penske Automotive

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., (NYSE: PAG) headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, is a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers. PAG operates dealerships in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, and Japan and is one of the largest retailers of commercial trucks in North America for Freightliner. PAG also distributes and retails commercial vehicles, diesel and gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services principally in Australia and New Zealand. PAG employs over 26,500 people worldwide. Additionally, PAG owns 28.9% of Penske Transportation Solutions ("PTS"), a business that employs over 41,500 people worldwide, manages one of the largest, most comprehensive and modern trucking fleets in North America with over 414,500 trucks, tractors, and trailers under lease, rental, and/or maintenance contracts and provides innovative transportation, supply chain, and technology solutions to its customers. PAG is a member of the Fortune 500, Russell 1000, and Russell 3000 indexes. For additional information, visit the Company's website at www.penskeautomotive.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as adjusted income from continuing operations, adjusted earnings per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, and leverage ratio. The Company has reconciled these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the release. The Company believes that these widely accepted measures of operating profitability improve the transparency of the Company's disclosures and provide a meaningful presentation of the Company's results from its core business operations excluding the impact of items not related to the Company's ongoing core business operations and improve the period-to-period comparability of the Company's results from its core business operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not substitutes for GAAP financial results and should only be considered in conjunction with the Company's financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may involve forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements regarding Penske Automotive Group, Inc.'s financial performance and future plans. Actual results may vary materially because of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to macro-economic, geo-political and industry conditions and events, including their impact on new and used vehicle sales, the availability of consumer credit, changes in consumer demand, consumer confidence levels, fuel prices, personal discretionary spending levels, interest rates, and unemployment rates; our ability to obtain vehicles and parts from our manufacturers, especially in light of supply chain disruptions due to natural disasters, the shortage of microchips or other components, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, challenges in sourcing labor, or other disruptions; changes in the retail model either from direct sales by manufacturers, a transition to an agency model of sales, sales by online competitors, or from the expansion of electric vehicles; the continued effect of COVID-19 on the global economy, including our ability to react effectively to changing business conditions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; the rate of inflation, including its impact on vehicle affordability; changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our ability to consummate and integrate acquisitions; with respect to PTS, changes in the financial health of its customers, labor strikes or work stoppages by its employees, a reduction in PTS' asset utilization rates, continued availability from truck manufacturers and suppliers of vehicles and parts for its fleet, changes in values of used trucks which affects PTS' profitability on truck sales and regulatory risks and related compliance costs; our ability to realize returns on our significant capital investment in new and upgraded dealership facilities; our ability to navigate a rapidly changing automotive and truck landscape; our ability to respond to new or enhanced regulations in both our domestic and international markets relating to automotive dealerships and vehicles sales, including those related to emissions standards, as well as changes in consumer sentiment relating to commercial truck sales that may hinder our or PTS' ability to maintain, acquire, sell, or operate trucks; the success of our distribution of commercial vehicles, engines, and power systems; natural disasters; recall initiatives or other disruptions that interrupt the supply of vehicles or parts to us; the outcome of legal and administrative matters, and other factors over which management has limited control. These forward-looking statements should be evaluated together with additional information about Penske Automotive Group's business, markets, conditions, risks, and other uncertainties, which could affect Penske Automotive Group's future performance. The risks and uncertainties discussed above are not exhaustive and additional risk and uncertainties are addressed in Penske Automotive Group's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2022, June 30, 2022, and September 30, 2022, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). This press release speaks only as of its date, and Penske Automotive Group disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Statements of Income

(Amounts In Millions, Except Per Share Data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Revenue $ 7,011.8

$ 6,296.1

11.4 %

$ 27,814.8

$ 25,554.7

8.8 % Cost of Sales 5,828.6

5,116.9

13.9 %

22,976.0

21,113.9

8.8 % Gross Profit $ 1,183.2

$ 1,179.2

0.3 %

$ 4,838.8

$ 4,440.8

9.0 % SG&A Expenses 815.5

791.1

3.1 %

3,223.7

2,962.9

8.8 % Depreciation 32.2

31.8

1.3 %

127.3

121.5

4.8 % Operating Income $ 335.5

$ 356.3

(5.8) %

$ 1,487.8

$ 1,356.4

9.7 % Floor Plan Interest Expense (22.1)

(2.8)

689.3 %

(52.4)

(26.2)

100.0 % Other Interest Expense (19.0)

(14.8)

28.4 %

(70.4)

(68.6)

2.6 % Debt Redemption Costs —

—

nm

—

(17.0)

nm Loss on Investment —

(11.4)

nm

—

(11.4)

nm Equity in Earnings of Affiliates 100.4

93.0

8.0 %

494.2

374.5

32.0 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes $ 394.8

$ 420.3

(6.1) %

$ 1,859.2

$ 1,607.7

15.6 % Income Taxes (95.5)

(108.3)

(11.8) %

(473.0)

(416.3)

13.6 % Income from Continuing Operations $ 299.3

$ 312.0

(4.1) %

$ 1,386.2

$ 1,191.4

16.4 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax —

0.9

nm

—

1.3

nm Net Income $ 299.3

$ 312.9

(4.3) %

$ 1,386.2

$ 1,192.7

16.2 % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 1.3

1.6

nm

6.2

4.9

nm Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders $ 298.0

$ 311.3

(4.3) %

$ 1,380.0

$ 1,187.8

16.2 %























Amounts Attributable to Common Stockholders:





















Reported Income from Continuing Operations $ 299.3

$ 312.0

(4.1) %

$ 1,386.2

$ 1,191.4

16.4 % Less: Income Attributable to Non-Controlling Interests 1.3

1.6

nm

6.2

4.9

nm Income from Continuing Operations, net of tax $ 298.0

$ 310.4

(4.0) %

$ 1,380.0

$ 1,186.5

16.3 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax —

0.9

nm

—

1.3

nm Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders $ 298.0

$ 311.3

(4.3) %

$ 1,380.0

$ 1,187.8

16.2 % Income from Continuing Operations Per Share $ 4.21

$ 3.97

6.0 %

$ 18.55

$ 14.88

24.7 % Income Per Share $ 4.21

$ 3.99

5.5 %

$ 18.55

$ 14.89

24.5 % Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 70.8

78.1

(9.3) %

74.4

79.7

(6.7) %























nm – not meaningful























PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets

(Amounts In Millions)

(Unaudited)





December 31,

December 31,



2022

2021 Assets:











Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 106.5

$ 100.7 Accounts Receivable, Net



906.7



734.0 Inventories



3,509.1



3,129.0 Other Current Assets



141.9



111.7 Total Current Assets



4,664.2



4,075.4 Property and Equipment, Net



2,496.5



2,442.2 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets



2,416.1



2,451.4 Intangibles



2,845.6



2,765.6 Other Long-Term Assets



1,692.2



1,730.0 Total Assets

$ 14,114.6

$ 13,464.6













Liabilities and Equity:











Floor Plan Notes Payable

$ 1,565.7

$ 1,144.8 Floor Plan Notes Payable – Non-Trade



1,430.6



1,409.9 Accounts Payable



853.5



767.1 Accrued Expenses and Other Current Liabilities



788.1



870.3 Current Portion Long-Term Debt



75.2



82.0 Liabilities Held for Sale



—



0.5 Total Current Liabilities



4,713.1



4,274.6 Long-Term Debt



1,546.9



1,392.0 Long-Term Operating Lease Liabilities



2,335.7



2,373.6 Other Long-Term Liabilities



1,344.1



1,329.4 Total Liabilities



9,939.8



9,369.6 Equity



4,174.8



4,095.0 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 14,114.6

$ 13,464.6

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Operations

Selected Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Geographic Revenue Mix:













North America 64.0 %

61.5 %

62.0 %

60.8 % U.K. 28.3 %

29.9 %

30.4 %

31.2 % Other International 7.7 %

8.6 %

7.6 %

8.0 % Total 100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %















Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 5,910.4

$ 5,473.9

$ 23,694.7

$ 22,513.3 Retail Commercial Truck 960.8

688.4

3,541.3

2,465.7 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 140.6

133.8

578.8

575.7 Total $ 7,011.8

$ 6,296.1

$ 27,814.8

$ 25,554.7















Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)













Retail Automotive $ 1,008.8

$ 1,019.0

$ 4,126.4

$ 3,870.2 Retail Commercial Truck 138.2

118.9

555.1

416.9 Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 36.2

41.3

157.3

153.7 Total $ 1,183.2

$ 1,179.2

$ 4,838.8

$ 4,440.8















Gross Margin:













Retail Automotive 17.1 %

18.6 %

17.4 %

17.2 % Retail Commercial Truck 14.4 %

17.3 %

15.7 %

16.9 % Commercial Vehicle Distribution and Other 25.7 %

30.9 %

27.2 %

26.7 % Total 16.9 %

18.7 %

17.4 %

17.4 %



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Operating Items as a Percentage of Revenue:













Gross Profit 16.9 %

18.7 %

17.4 %

17.4 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 11.6 %

12.6 %

11.6 %

11.6 % Operating Income 4.8 %

5.7 %

5.3 %

5.3 % Income from Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes 5.6 %

6.7 %

6.7 %

6.3 %















Operating Items as a Percentage of Total Gross Profit:













Selling, General and Administrative Expenses 68.9 %

67.1 %

66.6 %

66.7 % Operating Income 28.4 %

30.2 %

30.7 %

30.5 %



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, (Amounts in Millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021















EBITDA(1) $ 446.0

$ 466.9

$ 2,056.9

$ 1,797.8 Floor Plan Credits $ 10.3

$ 9.4

$ 40.3

$ 47.5 Rent Expense $ 61.2

$ 60.2

$ 243.3

$ 237.9











(1) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table.

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Automotive Units:





























New Retail

50,342



42,813

17.6 %



185,831



195,384

(4.9) % Used Retail

57,991



58,919

(1.6) %



261,739



264,520

(1.1) % Total

108,333



101,732

6.5 %



447,570



459,904

(2.7) %































Retail Automotive Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,763.8

$ 2,335.3

18.3 %

$ 10,050.5

$ 9,843.2

2.1 % Used Vehicles

1,992.1



2,111.1

(5.6) %



9,011.6



8,549.0

5.4 % Finance and Insurance, Net

201.3



196.7

2.3 %



848.1



780.5

8.7 % Service and Parts

633.7



560.9

13.0 %



2,426.7



2,165.6

12.1 % Fleet and Wholesale

319.5



269.9

18.4 %



1,357.8



1,175.0

15.6 % Total Revenue $ 5,910.4

$ 5,473.9

8.0 %

$ 23,694.7

$ 22,513.3

5.2 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 325.6

$ 299.9

8.6 %

$ 1,246.1

$ 1,045.5

19.2 % Used Vehicles

100.8



169.9

(40.7) %



543.1



666.6

(18.5) % Finance and Insurance, Net

201.3



196.7

2.3 %



848.1



780.5

8.7 % Service and Parts

370.3



331.2

11.8 %



1,439.4



1,307.3

10.1 % Fleet and Wholesale

10.8



21.3

(49.3) %



49.7



70.3

(29.3) % Total Gross Profit $ 1,008.8

$ 1,019.0

(1.0) %

$ 4,126.4

$ 3,870.2

6.6 %































Retail Automotive Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 54,900

$ 54,547

0.6 %

$ 54,084

$ 50,379

7.4 % Used Vehicles

34,352



35,831

(4.1) %



34,430



32,319

6.5 %































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 6,467

$ 7,006

(7.7) %

$ 6,705

$ 5,351

25.3 % Used Vehicles

1,739



2,884

(39.7) %



2,075



2,520

(17.7) % Finance and Insurance

1,858



1,933

(3.9) %



1,895



1,697

11.7 %































Retail Automotive Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

11.8 %



12.8 %

(100)bps



12.4 %



10.6 %

+180bps Used Vehicles

5.1 %



8.0 %

(290)bps



6.0 %



7.8 %

(180)bps Service and Parts

58.4 %



59.0 %

(60)bps



59.3 %



60.4 %

(110)bps Fleet and Wholesale

3.4 %



7.9 %

(450)bps



3.7 %



6.0 %

(230)bps Total Gross Margin

17.1 %



18.6 %

(150)bps



17.4 %



17.2 %

+20bps































Retail Automotive Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

46.8 %



42.7 %

+410bps



42.4 %



43.7 %

(130)bps Used Vehicles

33.7 %



38.6 %

(490)bps



38.0 %



38.0 %

—bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.4 %



3.6 %

(20)bps



3.6 %



3.5 %

+10bps Service and Parts

10.7 %



10.2 %

+50bps



10.2 %



9.6 %

+60bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.4 %



4.9 %

+50bps



5.8 %



5.2 %

+60bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

32.3 %



29.4 %

+290bps



30.2 %



27.0 %

+320bps Used Vehicles

10.0 %



16.7 %

(670)bps



13.2 %



17.2 %

(400)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

20.0 %



19.3 %

+70bps



20.6 %



20.2 %

+40bps Service and Parts

36.7 %



32.5 %

+420bps



34.9 %



33.8 %

+110bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.0 %



2.1 %

(110)bps



1.1 %



1.8 %

(70)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Automotive Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Automotive Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

47,323



42,554

11.2 %



173,936



192,711

(9.7) % Used Retail

55,583



58,078

(4.3) %



247,041



259,489

(4.8) % Total

102,906



100,632

2.3 %



420,977



452,200

(6.9) %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 2,618.8

$ 2,324.4

12.7 %

$ 9,399.0

$ 9,678.2

(2.9) % Used Vehicles

1,909.2



2,086.7

(8.5) %



8,527.8



8,380.4

1.8 % Finance and Insurance, Net

193.6



195.5

(1.0) %



811.0



770.1

5.3 % Service and Parts

591.1



557.2

6.1 %



2,272.7



2,130.3

6.7 % Fleet and Wholesale

307.3



268.0

14.7 %



1,263.4



1,149.4

9.9 % Total Revenue $ 5,620.0

$ 5,431.8

3.5 %

$ 22,273.9

$ 22,108.4

0.7 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 311.1

$ 298.7

4.2 %

$ 1,164.2

$ 1,023.2

13.8 % Used Vehicles

96.8



168.4

(42.5) %



515.5



652.4

(21.0) % Finance and Insurance, Net

193.6



195.5

(1.0) %



811.0



770.1

5.3 % Service and Parts

348.6



328.7

6.1 %



1,355.9



1,285.6

5.5 % Fleet and Wholesale

10.7



21.3

(49.8) %



44.9



67.4

(33.4) % Total Gross Profit $ 960.8

$ 1,012.6

(5.1) %

$ 3,891.5

$ 3,798.7

2.4 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 55,340

$ 54,623

1.3 %

$ 54,037

$ 50,221

7.6 % Used Vehicles

34,348



35,929

(4.4) %



34,520



32,296

6.9 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 6,573

$ 7,020

(6.4) %

$ 6,693

$ 5,309

26.1 % Used Vehicles

1,742



2,900

(39.9) %



2,087



2,514

(17.0) % Finance and Insurance

1,881



1,943

(3.2) %



1,926



1,703

13.1 %































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

11.9 %



12.9 %

(100)bps



12.4 %



10.6 %

+180bps Used Vehicles

5.1 %



8.1 %

(300)bps



6.0 %



7.8 %

(180)bps Service and Parts

59.0 %



59.0 %

—bps



59.7 %



60.3 %

(60)bps Fleet and Wholesale

3.5 %



7.9 %

(440)bps



3.6 %



5.9 %

(230)bps Total Gross Margin

17.1 %



18.6 %

(150)bps



17.5 %



17.2 %

+30bps































Retail Automotive Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

46.6 %



42.8 %

+380bps



42.2 %



43.8 %

(160)bps Used Vehicles

34.0 %



38.4 %

(440)bps



38.3 %



37.9 %

+40bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.4 %



3.6 %

(20)bps



3.6 %



3.5 %

+10bps Service and Parts

10.5 %



10.3 %

+20bps



10.2 %



9.6 %

+60bps Fleet and Wholesale

5.5 %



4.9 %

+60bps



5.7 %



5.2 %

+50bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Automotive Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

32.4 %



29.5 %

+290bps



29.9 %



26.9 %

+300bps Used Vehicles

10.1 %



16.6 %

(650)bps



13.2 %



17.2 %

(400)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

20.1 %



19.3 %

+80bps



20.8 %



20.3 %

+50bps Service and Parts

36.3 %



32.5 %

+380bps



34.8 %



33.8 %

+100bps Fleet and Wholesale

1.1 %



2.1 %

(100)bps



1.3 %



1.8 %

(50)bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Commercial Truck Units:





























New Retail

5,181



3,629

42.8 %



17,932



13,000

37.9 % Used Retail

523



830

(37.0) %



2,669



3,431

(22.2) % Total

5,704



4,459

27.9 %



20,601



16,431

25.4 %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 685.0

$ 429.3

59.6 %

$ 2,308.7

$ 1,540.1

49.9 % Used Vehicles

48.1



79.4

(39.4) %



301.3



270.6

11.3 % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.2



5.0

(16.0) %



20.5



16.8

22.0 % Service and Parts

211.7



166.2

27.4 %



852.2



609.0

39.9 % Wholesale and Other

11.8



8.5

38.8 %



58.6



29.2

100.7 % Total Revenue $ 960.8

$ 688.4

39.6 %

$ 3,541.3

$ 2,465.7

43.6 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 34.5

$ 24.1

43.2 %

$ 126.4

$ 80.2

57.6 % Used Vehicles

4.5



15.7

(71.3) %



22.0



48.1

(54.3) % Finance and Insurance, Net

4.2



5.0

(16.0) %



20.5



16.8

22.0 % Service and Parts

89.1



70.2

26.9 %



360.5



257.0

40.3 % Wholesale and Other

5.9



3.9

51.3 %



25.7



14.8

73.6 % Total Gross Profit $ 138.2

$ 118.9

16.2 %

$ 555.1

$ 416.9

33.1 %































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 132,217

$ 118,300

11.8 %

$ 128,750

$ 118,467

8.7 % Used Vehicles

91,927



95,667

(3.9) %



112,900



78,874

43.1 %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 6,663

$ 6,650

0.2 %

$ 7,048

$ 6,166

14.3 % Used Vehicles

8,658



18,891

(54.2) %



8,247



14,015

(41.2) % Finance and Insurance

732



1,113

(34.2) %



997



1,020

(2.3) %































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

5.0 %



5.6 %

(60)bps



5.5 %



5.2 %

+30bps Used Vehicles

9.4 %



19.8 %

(1,040)bps



7.3 %



17.8 %

(1,050)bps Service and Parts

42.1 %



42.2 %

(10)bps



42.3 %



42.2 %

+10bps Wholesale and Other

50.0 %



45.9 %

+410bps



43.9 %



50.7 %

(680)bps Total Gross Margin

14.4 %



17.3 %

(290)bps



15.7 %



16.9 %

(120)bps































Retail Commercial Truck Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

71.3 %



62.4 %

+890bps



65.2 %



62.5 %

+270bps Used Vehicles

5.0 %



11.5 %

(650)bps



8.5 %



11.0 %

(250)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.7 %

(30)bps



0.6 %



0.7 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

22.0 %



24.1 %

(210)bps



24.1 %



24.7 %

(60)bps Wholesale and Other

1.3 %



1.3 %

—bps



1.6 %



1.1 %

+50bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

25.0 %



20.3 %

+470bps



22.8 %



19.2 %

+360bps Used Vehicles

3.3 %



13.2 %

(990)bps



4.0 %



11.5 %

(750)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.0 %



4.2 %

(120)bps



3.7 %



4.0 %

(30)bps Service and Parts

64.5 %



59.0 %

+550bps



64.9 %



61.6 %

+330bps Wholesale and Other

4.2 %



3.3 %

+90bps



4.6 %



3.7 %

+90bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Retail Commercial Truck Operations Same-Store

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Units:





























New Retail

4,789



3,530

35.7 %



14,078



10,983

28.2 % Used Retail

498



808

(38.4) %



2,115



3,191

(33.7) % Total

5,287



4,338

21.9 %



16,193



14,174

14.2 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 637.5

$ 416.7

53.0 %

$ 1,813.6

$ 1,322.3

37.2 % Used Vehicles

45.9



76.9

(40.3) %



239.1



251.3

(4.9) % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.9



4.8

(18.8) %



17.2



16.1

6.8 % Service and Parts

188.5



162.0

16.4 %



653.7



537.6

21.6 % Wholesale and Other

11.6



7.4

56.8 %



53.6



28.1

90.7 % Total Revenue $ 887.4

$ 667.8

32.9 %

$ 2,777.2

$ 2,155.4

28.8 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit: (Amounts in Millions)





























New Vehicles $ 30.7

$ 22.8

34.6 %

$ 101.7

$ 72.8

39.7 % Used Vehicles

4.2



15.3

(72.5) %



17.1



44.3

(61.4) % Finance and Insurance, Net

3.9



4.8

(18.8) %



17.2



16.1

6.8 % Service and Parts

79.3



68.4

15.9 %



277.8



228.3

21.7 % Wholesale and Other

5.8



3.9

48.7 %



25.2



14.6

72.6 % Total Gross Profit $ 123.9

$ 115.2

7.6 %

$ 439.0

$ 376.1

16.7 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 133,114

$ 118,033

12.8 %

$ 128,828

$ 120,399

7.0 % Used Vehicles

92,136



95,126

(3.1) %



113,072



78,766

43.6 %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Per Vehicle Retailed:





























New Vehicles $ 6,414

$ 6,471

(0.9) %

$ 7,225

$ 6,628

9.0 % Used Vehicles

8,526



18,914

(54.9) %



8,064



13,872

(41.9) % Finance and Insurance

740



1,113

(33.5) %



1,060



1,135

(6.6) %































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Margin:





























New Vehicles

4.8 %



5.5 %

(70)bps



5.6 %



5.5 %

+10bps Used Vehicles

9.2 %



19.9 %

(1,070)bp



7.2 %



17.6 %

(1,040)bps Service and Parts

42.1 %



42.2 %

(10)bps



42.5 %



42.5 %

—bps Wholesale and Other

50.0 %



52.7 %

(270)bps



47.0 %



52.0 %

(500)bps Total Gross Margin

14.0 %



17.3 %

(330)bps



15.8 %



17.4 %

(160)bps































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Revenue Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

71.8 %



62.4 %

+940bps



65.3 %



61.3 %

+400bps Used Vehicles

5.2 %



11.5 %

(630)bps



8.6 %



11.7 %

(310)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

0.4 %



0.7 %

(30)bps



0.6 %



0.7 %

(10)bps Service and Parts

21.2 %



24.3 %

(310)bps



23.5 %



24.9 %

(140)bps Wholesale and Other

1.4 %



1.1 %

+30bps



2.0 %



1.4 %

+60bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %



































Retail Commercial Truck Same-Store Gross Profit Mix Percentages:





























New Vehicles

24.8 %



19.8 %

+500bps



23.2 %



19.4 %

+380bps Used Vehicles

3.4 %



13.3 %

(990)bps



3.9 %



11.8 %

(790)bps Finance and Insurance, Net

3.1 %



4.2 %

(110)bps



3.9 %



4.3 %

(40)bps Service and Parts

64.0 %



59.4 %

+460bps



63.3 %



60.7 %

+260bps Wholesale and Other

4.7 %



3.3 %

+140bps



5.7 %



3.8 %

+190bps Total

100.0 %



100.0 %







100.0 %



100.0 %





PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Supplemental Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Retail Automotive Revenue Mix:













Premium:













BMW / MINI 27 %

26 %

26 %

24 % Audi 10 %

10 %

11 %

12 % Mercedes-Benz 11 %

10 %

10 %

10 % Land Rover / Jaguar 7 %

7 %

7 %

8 % Porsche 8 %

9 %

7 %

7 % Ferrari / Maserati 3 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Lexus 2 %

3 %

3 %

3 % Acura 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Bentley 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 3 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Total Premium 73 %

72 %

71 %

71 % Volume Non-U.S.:













Toyota 11 %

10 %

11 %

11 % Honda 6 %

5 %

5 %

6 % Volkswagen 1 %

2 %

2 %

2 % Hyundai 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % Others 1 %

2 %

2 %

1 % Total Volume Non-U.S. 20 %

20 %

21 %

21 % U.S.:













General Motors / Stellantis 1 %

1 %

1 %

1 % CarShop Used Vehicle Centers 6 %

7 %

7 %

7 % Total 100 %

100 %

100 %

100 %



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31, Capital Expenditures / Stock Repurchases: 2022

2021

2022

2021 (Amounts in Millions)





























Capital expenditures $

86.8

$

91.4

$

282.5

$

248.9 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired $

—

$

153.8

$

393.4

$

431.8 Stock repurchases: (1)





























Aggregate purchase price $

284.5

$

73.7

$

886.5

$

293.5 Shares repurchased



2.5





0.8





8.2





3.3

Balance Sheet and Other Highlights: December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 (Amounts in Millions)









Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 106.5

$ 100.7 Inventories $ 3,509.1

$ 3,129.0 Total Floor Plan Notes Payable $ 2,996.3

$ 2,554.7 Total Long-Term Debt $ 1,622.1

$ 1,474.0 Equity $ 4,174.8

$ 4,095.0











Debt to Total Capitalization Ratio

28.0 %



26.4 % Leverage Ratio (2)

0.8x



0.8x New vehicle days' supply

25 days



17 days Used vehicle days' supply

53 days



60 days









































(1) For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, includes 0.15 million shares acquired for $17.2 million and $12.9 million, respectively, from employees in connection with a net share settlement feature of employee equity awards (2) See the following Non-GAAP reconciliation table

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported income from continuing operations and earnings per share to adjusted income from continuing operations and adjusted earnings per share for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change































Income from Continuing Operations $ 298.0

$ 310.4

(4.0) %

$ 1,380.0

$ 1,186.5

16.3 % Tax legislation changes (1)

—



1.0

nm



—



10.8

nm Loss on investment for revaluation (2)

—



9.1

nm



—



9.1

nm Debt redemption costs (3)

—



—

nm



—



12.6

nm Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations $ 298.0

$ 320.5

(7.0) %

$ 1,380.0

$ 1,219.0

13.2 %



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change































Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations $ 4.21

$ 3.97

6.0 %

$ 18.55

$ 14.88

24.7 % Tax legislation changes (1)

—



0.01

nm



—



0.13

nm Loss on investment for revaluation (2)

—



0.12

nm



—



0.11

nm Debt redemption costs (3)

—



—

nm



—



0.16

nm Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations $ 4.21

$ 4.10

2.7 %

$ 18.55

$ 15.28

21.4 %

The following table reconciles income from continuing operations before taxes (EBT) to adjusted income from continuing operations before taxes (EBT) for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2022, and 2021:



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31,

December 31,

2022

2021

% Change

2022

2021

% Change































Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes $ 394.8

$ 420.3

(6.1) %

$ 1,859.2

$ 1,607.7

15.6 % Loss on investment for revaluation (2)

—



11.4

nm



—



11.4

nm Debt redemption costs (3)

—



—

nm



—



17.0

nm Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations Before Taxes $ 394.8

$ 431.7

(8.5) %

$ 1,859.2

$ 1,636.1

13.6 %





(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021, represents a revaluation of our U.K. deferred tax assets and liabilities due to an increase in the U.K. corporate tax rate from 19% currently to 25%, effective April 1, 2023 (2) Loss on investment for the revaluation of the Nicole Group (3) Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.5% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021

PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.

Consolidated Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited)

The following tables reconcile reported net income to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021:



Three Months Ended











December 31,

2022 vs. 2021 (Amounts in Millions) 2022

2021

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 299.3

$ 312.9

$ (13.6)

(4.3) % Add: Depreciation

32.2



31.8



0.4

1.3 % Other Interest Expense

19.0



14.8



4.2

28.4 % Income Taxes

95.5



108.3



(12.8)

(11.8) % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

—



(0.9)



0.9

nm EBITDA $ 446.0

$ 466.9

$ (20.9)

(4.5) % Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)

—



11.4



(11.4)

nm Add: Debt redemption costs (2)

—



—



—

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 446.0

$ 478.3

$ (32.3)

(6.8) %



Twelve Months Ended











December 31,

2022 vs. 2021 (Amounts in Millions) 2022

2021

Change

% Change





















Net Income $ 1,386.2

$ 1,192.7

$ 193.5

16.2 % Add: Depreciation

127.3



121.5



5.8

4.8 % Other Interest Expense

70.4



68.6



1.8

2.6 % Income Taxes

473.0



416.3



56.7

13.6 % Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

—



(1.3)



1.3

nm EBITDA $ 2,056.9

$ 1,797.8

$ 259.1

14.4 % Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)

—



11.4



(11.4)

nm Add: Debt redemption costs (2)

—



17.0



(17.0)

nm Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,056.9

$ 1,826.2

$ 230.7

12.6 %



nm – not meaningful

The following table reconciles the leverage ratio as of December 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021:



Twelve

Twelve

Months Ended

Months Ended (Amounts in Millions) December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021











Net Income $ 1,386.2

$ 1,192.7 Add: Depreciation

127.3



121.5 Other Interest Expense

70.4



68.6 Income Taxes

473.0



416.3 Income from Discontinued Operations, net of tax

—



(1.3) EBITDA $ 2,056.9

$ 1,797.8 Add: Loss on investment for revaluation (1)

—



11.4 Add: Debt redemption costs (2)

—



17.0 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,056.9

$ 1,826.2











Total Non-Vehicle Long-Term Debt $ 1,622.1

$ 1,474.0 Leverage Ratio

0.8x



0.8x





(1) Loss on investment for the revaluation of the Nicole Group (2) Related to expenses in connection with the redemption of our 5.50% senior subordinated notes due 2026 in 2021

