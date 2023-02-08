CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, G.H. Smart & Company, LLC was ranked #1 in the 2023 Vault study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in ten categories, including Work/Life Balance, Compensation, Hours in the Office, Selectivity, and Diversity. The firm repeated top rankings in Client Interaction (fifth year in a row), Level of Challenge (fourth year in a row) and overall Satisfaction (fourth year in a row). Rounding out the #1 rankings, the firm earned top honors in Overall Business Outlook and Overall "Best Boutique Firm" (for the third year in a row).

ghSMART Earns Ten #1 Rankings on Vault's Annual Study of Best Consulting Firms (PRNewswire)

ghSMART was ranked #1 in the 2023 Vault study of "Best Consulting Firms to Work For" in ten categories.

In the overall "Vault Consulting 50" rating, the definitive industry list of best consulting firms, ghSMART was ranked #6, joining BCG, Bain and McKinsey in the top 10.

ghSMART is the industry-defining leadership advisory firm, where team members work directly with boards and CEOs to solve their highest stakes leadership challenges. "We're grateful for the Vault rankings, and we're very proud of the unique firm we've built," said Founder and CEO Geoff Smart. "We hire the very best people, and our consultants have the freedom and flexibility to chart their own career path while earning top compensation. We support our team in becoming the best they can be, at work and at home."

President Jeff McLean said: "I'm very proud of this recognition. Our team does meaningful work every day, partnering with the most influential leaders in making positive impact on the world. We are very fortunate to be the most trusted advisors to the best clients and to work each day with a truly extraordinary team, and these rankings reflect that."

Chief People Officer Pam Keenan Fritz added: "We are growing the firm as the demand for our work continues to increase. Though we hire to a very high bar, our colleagues find the combination of an extraordinary team, truly flexible model and deeply meaningful work incredibly rewarding. This is what powered Vault's wonderful recognition."

About ghSMART

The world's most effective leadership advisors, ghSMART was founded on the idea that leadership is the most important force for good. Today, ghSMART is the trusted advisor to F500 and non-profit CEOs, boards and large private equity investors. Using the art of advising and the science of leadership intelligence, consultants help clients build and develop powerful, diverse teams that work better and win quicker, achieving their business goals and personal aspirations. Rigorous assessments coupled with analytics serves as the basis for work that ranges from CEO succession, portfolio performance and board effectiveness to leadership selection and development.

Firm leaders authored some of the top-selling and most-acclaimed books in the field of leadership. The firm published the New York Times bestseller Who: The A Method for Hiring (Smart & Street), The Wall Street Journal bestseller Power Score: Your Formula for Leadership Success (Smart, Street, and Foster), and the New York Times bestseller The CEO Next Door: The 4 Behaviors That Transform Ordinary People into World-Class Leaders (Botelho & Powell).

For more information about ghSMART, please visit www.ghsmart.com or connect on LinkedIn. We hire a select number of candidates each year to advisor and staff roles. Current opportunities can be found on our website and information on life at ghSMART on Glassdoor.

Contact:

Jennifer Watkins

480-293-4770

jwatkins@ghsmart.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ghSMART