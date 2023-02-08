BluSky Restoration CEO Kent Stemper Joins Dominus Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominus Capital is pleased to announce the addition of Kent Stemper as an Operating Partner. Mr. Stemper was most recently CEO of BluSky Restoration ("BluSky"), a national contractor that provides commercial, industrial, governmental, residential, and multifamily restoration, renovation, environmental and roofing services. Under his stewardship, BluSky grew from a regional presence into one of the largest restoration firms in the U.S. with 41 offices in 18 states from coast to coast. In addition to leading eight acquisitions during his tenure as CEO, Kent spearheaded multiple strategic initiatives which grew revenue organically at a double-digit compound annual growth rate. The growth initiatives included the establishment of BluSky's national sales team, enhancement of BluSky's go-to-market strategy and cross-sell efforts, and BluSky's expansion in high growth and complementary service lines such as healthcare, environmental remediation and commercial roofing. Through his leadership and relentless focus on customers, employees and service quality, Kent transformed BluSky during his tenure which resulted in a highly successful investment for Dominus Capital.

Mr. Stemper received a B.S. in Accounting from Colorado State University, a Masters in Management from Northwestern University, and was a Certified Public Accountant. He will work with Dominus in the business and commercial services sectors.

About Dominus Capital, L.P.

Based in New York, Dominus Capital, a 2022 Top 50 PE Firm in the Middle Market, focuses on management-led buyouts and growth capital investments particularly in family and founder owned companies in the business services and light manufacturing sectors of the economy. Drawing on the experience, knowledge and network of its founders and a team of in-house operating executives, Dominus Capital works hand-in-hand with exceptional management teams to unlock the untapped potential of its portfolio companies. The firm takes a long-term approach to investing and has a consistent and highly successful track record of achieving significant growth at its portfolio companies. The Dominus Capital team members have executed more than 90 transactions over the past 20+ years. For more information, please visit www.dominuscap.com.

