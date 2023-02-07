Award-Winning Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection Expands With Two New Skincare Solutions

Formulated With Proven and Potent Cold Plasma Plus+ Sciences for Healthy, Youthful-Looking Skin

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perricone MD, the brand that is globally celebrated for its relentless pursuit of science-driven skincare, announces new additions to their multi-tasking powerhouse Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection, The Essence and Lip Therapy. These new treatments utilize Perricone MD's proprietary liquid crystal delivery system for faster and deeper penetration of key ingredients into the skin's surface to deliver results you can visibly see.

Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence is a lightweight, fast-absorbing treatment that intensely hydrates and balances, leaving skin looking and feeling smooth and revitalized with a youthful radiance. This powerful essence features amplified levels of the proven Cold Plasma Plus+ sciences for transformative results in only 28 days. Copper tripeptide is a naturally occurring complex of three amino acids that helps repair dry skin for a firmer, younger-looking complexion. Niacinamide, also known as vitamin B3, renews and restores the skin by minimizing the look of imperfections, reducing uneven skin tone and diminishing dullness. Lastly, fermented rice water, sourced from the Yeoju region of Korea, promotes youthful radiance and hydration. In clinical testing, 93% showed significant improvement in skin hydration*, 84% saw the appearance of dull skin revived**, and 83% felt smoother, renewed & more balanced skin**.

*In a clinical study of 30 women after 4 weeks.

**In a consumer study of 101 women after 28 days.

Cold Plasma Plus+ Lip Therapy is a multi-tasking lip treatment that targets and dramatically improves the appearance of vertical lip lines, loss of volume, lipstick feathering, loss of natural lip color and dry, rough texture. This unique lip treatment features peptides, omega fatty acids and hyaluronic acid that work together to deliver visibly softer, fuller and more supple lips. In consumer testing 92% showed improvement in hydration & texture*, 92% said lips felt protected, replenished & soothed**, and 92% saw healthier, smoother lips**.

*In a clinical study of 27 women after 30 minutes.

**In a consumer study of 106 women after 4 weeks.

"As a personal user of essences for their superior ability to provide lightweight hydration and improve skin clarity and balance, I am so excited to have an Essence in our Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection," states Chief Marketing Officer, Jennifer Trovel. "Also, the addition of a lip treatment into the Cold Plasma Plus+ franchise allows us to continue offering our consumers a solution for every area of the body."

"The Cold Plasma Plus+ Collection is our best-selling franchise, for good reason," says Robert Koerner, President of Perricone MD. "Customers love this collection because the science delivers unparalleled results, and we're excited for what else is to come in 2023 and beyond."

Cold Plasma Plus+ The Essence (4.7 oz. / $179, 7.2 oz. / $229) and Cold Plasma Plus+ Lip Therapy (.15 oz. / $29), are available now at PerriconeMD.com and a variety of other retailers.

About Perricone MD

We Pick Up Where Nature Left Off.

For over two decades, Perricone MD has been based around a three-tier, holistic skin and wellness system. It consists of an anti-inflammatory diet, essential dietary supplements and potent topical skincare solutions backed by some of the most powerful ingredients on the planet. Perricone MD was created by Dr. Nicholas Perricone, whose New York Times best-seller The Wrinkle Cure introduced the world to the benefits of an anti-inflammatory lifestyle. Perricone MD is driven by the pursuit of fearless innovation and a stubbornly uncompromising spirit of excellence. "We continuously seek the truth in unlocking the powerful science behind healthy-looking skin, from the inside out and outside in."

Perricone MD products feature some of the most potent ingredients on the planet that replenish the building blocks of healthy-looking skin, picking up where nature left off. The brand's award-winning proprietary sciences include: DMAE, Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Vitamin C Ester, Acyl-Glutathione, and Neuropeptides. Perricone MD products are available on PerriconeMD.com, as well as Ulta Beauty, Dillard's, Neiman Marcus, Macy's, Bloomingdales, Nordstrom, QVC, and EC Scott, and other leading specialty stores in the US. Perricone MD products are also available in 20 countries around the world in prestige retailers.

