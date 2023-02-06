STEVEN VICTOR AND TOD'S CELEBRATED GRAMMY NOMINEES PUSHA T AND THE-DREAM

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide and Italian luxury house Tod's celebrated his clients Grammy Nominees, Pusha-T and The-Dream, held at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills., The star-studded dinner party featured a curated multi-course menu by Chef Nobu and sounds of chart-topping hits from musical heavy hitters in attendance.

The nominees were each styled in customized looks by Tod's, with Pusha T and Steven Victor being escorted in O'Gara's luxury vehicles. In honor of this special evening, Rolls-Royce of Beverly Hills provided its most exclusive 2023 models of the Ghost and Phantom vehicles. Guests who attended included: 65th Grammy Nominees Pusha T & The-Dream, Musicians Cher, Usher, Musicians and Producers Pharrell Williams, Swizz Beatz, Jermaine Dupri, Musician Tyga, Producer Benny Blanco, Music Executive Alexander Edwards, Fashion Designer and Model Helen Lasichanh, Singer Maeta Hall, TV Personality Christine Chui, and Journalist Ari Melber.

WHO:

Steven Victor, CEO of Victor Victor Worldwide

Walter Chiapponi, Creative Director, TOD's

Edoardo Piscopo, COO of O'Gara

Pusha-T, Best Rap Album Nominee

The-Dream, Nominated for 6 awards including Songwriter of the Year and Album of the Year Nominee

WHEN: Friday, February 3, 2023

WHERE: Matsuhisa 129 N La Cienega Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

About Tod's:

Founded as a small shoe factory in Casette D'Ete over a century ago, TOD'S epitomizes true Italian style with a focus on craftsmanship. All TOD'S products are entirely Made in Italy, a distinctiveness that has kept clients loyal throughout generations. Refined, understated luxury, impeccable taste and enviable quality are the key signposts to each and every TOD'S piece.

The signature TOD'S Gommino, with its trademark 133 rubber pebbles on the sole, was born in the late 1970's and rapidly became the go-to luxury moccasin on an international level. On November 6th 2000, the Group was listed on the Milan stock exchange. In 2013, TOD'S introduced a full ready to wear women's collection and in 2014 the brand launched a full ready to wear wardrobe for men. As of December 31st 2022, the Group's distribution network includes 333 DOS and 89 franchise stores around the world.

About O'Gara:

O'Gara, the leading luxury automobile retailer in the world, offering the largest selection of extraordinary vehicles including Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, McLaren, Rolls Royce and more. Established in 1976, O'Gara has continued to serve Southern California while challenging the bounds of traditional industry rules, bridging world-class automotive with lifestyle, design, and culture. Within O'Gara falls: Reserve, ultra-premium cars, rare and classics; Motorsport, track and non-road certified vehicles and consumer experience; and Sunset GT, experimental platform.

O'Gara: Dedicated to driving excellence in everything we do. Ogaracoach.com

