HELLAS INSTALLS NEW SPORTS SURFACES AND LED LIGHTS IN MANOR ISD FOR BASEBALL, SOFTBALL, TRACK, & TENNIS AS DISTRICT GROWTH CONTINUES

MANOR, Texas, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hellas Construction is giving Manor ISD sports a much-needed renovation to keep up with the district's rapid growth. Located six miles Northeast of Austin, the population in Manor has risen 20 percent in the last five years.

"This Matrix Helix turf is really smooth," says Manor New Tech Head Baseball Coach Zach Potts , "our players love it."

To help the district provide competitive and safe sports facilities that meet demands of growth, Manor ISD brought Hellas on board to install new turf at both the baseball and softball fields at Manor New Tech. In addition to the Major Play® Matrix® Helix turf systems at these fields.

Hellas added shade structures, backstop padding, fencing, scoreboards, concession stands, restrooms, and refreshed the dugouts and press box with paint.

Hellas also installed four long jump and triple jump runways along with pole vault and high jump areas near the recently renovated Manor ISD football stadium. Hellas will also install 8 post-tension TPS® tennis courts and LED lighting at Manor Senior High School, along with Major Play Matrix Helix turf at both of their baseball and softball facilities.

Manufactured by Hellas, the Major Play Matrix Helix synthetic turf system was created specifically for baseball and softball. Major Play Matrix Helix delivers consistent and predictable ball response and a shock-absorbent field of play. Helix Technology used when manufacturing the turf adds shape memory and strength to the monofilament fibers, allowing them to spring back quickly after use. "This Matrix Helix turf is really smooth," says Manor New Tech Head Coach Zach Potts, "our players are loving it."

Hellas is the only sports surfacing contractor with a dedicated lighting division that installed retrofitted LED lighting at Manor ISD's baseball and softball fields. Hellas handled all of the athletic venues' electrical needs.

The eight tennis courts installed by Hellas have a TPS 5000 coating system with post-tensioned slabs for extreme durability. The court system resists cracking, has no intervening joints, and has better surface uniformity and predictability of play.

Hellas is a choice provider of synthetic turf fields, tracks, and tennis courts for K-12 schools across the nation with operational hubs in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, Wichita, and Miami to serve regional markets.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com

About Manor Independent School District is a public school district based in Manor, Texas. Collectively, as a community, Manor ISD provides equitable resources, a safe learning environment, and high-quality educational services for all scholars to successfully achieve and reach their full potential. For more information visit www.manorisd.net

