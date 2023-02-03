U.S. Legal Support Celebrates Court Reporting Partners and Participates in 2023 National Court Reporting and Captioning Week

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Legal Support, the nation's leading provider of litigation support services, announces today the beginning of a week full of celebrations in recognition of Court Reporting and Captioning Week taking place on February 4th-11th, 2023, as designated by The National Court Reporters Association (NCRA), the country's leading organization representing stenographic court reporters, captioners and legal videographers. Throughout the week, U.S. Legal Support will be celebrating their court reporting and captioning partners with special events, giveaways, and prizes.

This year's events for Court Reporting & Captioning week include the following:

Fun raffles within U.S. Legal Support's Court Reporter Facebook group, StenoLife

Virtual Bingo with lots of exciting prizes on February 7th and February 9 th .

Case CATalyst webinars with available CEU credit, which will provide tips and tricks when utilizing Speaker Lists

Wellness webinars that will provide an in-depth understanding on how a court reporter's steno mind works and tips for court reporting success

Relaxing and refreshing virtual yoga classes

U.S Legal Support observes this event annually to recognize the vital role professional Stenographers, Voice Writers, Legal Videographers, and Transcribers play in the legal profession. NCRA designates this weeklong event to highlight the many aspects of court reporting and captioning that make it a viable profession, including lucrative salaries, flexibility, interesting venues, and the increasing demand for more reporters and captioners to meet the growing number of employment opportunities.

"U.S. Legal Support is always excited for any chance to celebrate and recognize the incredible court reporting professionals we have the pleasure of working with," said Director of Reporter Engagement, Sara Giammanco, CSR. "Celebrating Court Reporting and Captioning week allows us to emphasize our commitment to the profession of court reporting along with expressing our continued gratitude to our court reporter partners for all they do to create an exceptional experience for our clients."

U.S. Legal Support encourages all court reporting professionals and students to stay up to date on the latest CRCW happenings by joining their Court Reporter Facebook group, StenoLife.

Working with U.S. Legal Support

Interested in becoming a court reporter for U.S. Legal Support? Our organization is committed to providing the professional court reporters with whom we work the best experience possible. Benefits include:

Competitive rates

Ultimate flexibility – pick your schedule and job assignments based on your preferences

Access to insurance coverage, including medical, dental, vision, disability, and more

The ability to select jobs based on comfort – either in-person, virtual or hybrid proceedings

A dedicated team of professionals led by current and former Stenographers to assist with any questions

An abundance of strong and interesting job opportunities nationwide

Access to our proprietary portal, Engage™, to easily track job assignments, pay statements, and much more!

For more information, visit https://www.uslegalsupport.com/work-with-us-legal-support/

About U.S. Legal Support

As the nation's first all-inclusive litigation support company, U.S. Legal Support provides a full suite of court reporting solutions, record retrieval, interpreting & translations, trial services and transcription services to law firms, enterprise legal teams, and insurance carriers. With on-demand access to 12,000+ offices in 2,700 cities and a robust digital infrastructure, we endeavor to serve the legal industry better. For more information about U.S. Legal Support, visit the company's website at: www.uslegalsupport.com.

