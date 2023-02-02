Prime Enters Denmark with 124-Megawatt Data Center Campus That Delivers a Net-Positive Environmental Impact

The carbon-neutral campus includes three hyperscale data centers and a district-heating partnership with Saeby Varmeverk

SAEBY, Denmark, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime , a global provider of hyperscale and wholesale data centers, today announced plans to expand its EMEA footprint to Denmark with a 124-megawatt campus. Located at Energivej in Saeby, Prime Denmark features three hyperscale data centers and will be marketed to international cloud providers, Internet businesses, AI, and the Global Fortune 500.

"Denmark represents a strong growth opportunity for Prime," commented Nicholas Laag, Founder & CEO of Prime. "The project will provide much-needed capacity as Denmark's projected data center needs accelerate at a 25% CAGR through 2030. Additionally, this will be Prime's most sustainable campus developed to date with a unique PUE offering that is neutral, reinforcing the company's commitment to our customers, ESG, and to building the foundation for global technology advancement."

The Saeby campus is designed to achieve the country's first DGNB Gold certification for sustainability. Waste heat will be recycled and used to provide district heating from Saeby Heat Plant to the local community. SHP returns chilled water to the campus. Prime Denmark will be carbon neutral and powered by 100% renewable energy delivering a net-positive environmental impact. Additional sustainability highlights include biofuel-powered backup generators, environmentally friendly building materials, and a customer option for in-rack cooling that efficiently handles power densities of up to 50 kilowatts per cabinet. This feature is offered through Prime's partnership with New Nordic Data Cooling ApS.

"As a non-profit focused on being Denmark's leader in zero-carbon district heating, we are excited to partner with Prime on this initiative," stated Trine Saaby, Chairwoman of the Board at Saeby Varmevaerk. "Working together, we can raise awareness of the value of district heating and expand its impact throughout Denmark and beyond."

"Working with the local government, Invest in Denmark, the Danish Data Center Association, Saeby Varmeverk, Redbrooks EMEA, NNDC, and other project partners, it is clear why Denmark is rated as the world's most sustainable country," commented Michael Wall, Prime's Senior Vice President of Development and Construction for Europe. "This project will prove that data centers can have net-positive environmental impacts on local communities, a critical capability for industry continuity over the years to come."

