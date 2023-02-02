Lumen Reshaping Executive Leadership Team to Drive Simplification, Customer Obsession

Changes position the company for growth and success

DENVER, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To serve customers better and best position the company for growth, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is making changes to its executive leadership team over the coming weeks. Sham Chotai has been named Executive Vice President, Product and Technology, and Jay Barrows, Executive Vice President, Enterprise Sales and Public Sector. Additionally, Ashley Haynes-Gaspar will add the company's marketing organization to her responsibilities and assume the title of Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Officer, Wholesale, and International.

Sham Chotai (PRNewswire)

"Lumen is focused on becoming customer obsessed, rapidly innovating valuable solutions, and aligning our business model to deliver amazing customer experiences," said Kate Johnson, President and CEO of Lumen. "Sham and Jay will each play a critical role in modernizing our business and improving our execution capability to support these goals. Both are agile leaders who have driven successful strategic corporate transformations with impressive results."

In the role of EVP, Product and Technology, Sham will evolve IT architectures and solutions offerings to better meet Lumen customer needs. He has extensive experience propelling enterprise-wide digital transformations, building innovative, market-leading solutions, and driving significant productivity improvements. Sham has held various C-Suite positions at General Electric (GE), Barrick Gold, and Hewlett-Packard.

"Lumen has a tremendous arsenal of assets to help customers realize their digital transformation goals," said Sham Chotai. "I'm ready to work alongside my new team to radically simplify our products, business processes, and IT to drive great customer experiences."

As EVP, Enterprise Sales and Public Sector, Jay will be responsible for helping Lumen national enterprise customers, as well as federal, state, and local government agencies, build for their digital future with Lumen solutions. Jay brings extensive sales leadership experience in the technology industry, having led multi-million-dollar global sales organizations at GE, Red Hat, and EDB (EnterpriseDB).

"I am all about creating organizations grounded in teamwork, trust, and transparency, with an eye toward driving sales growth and delivering the best possible customer outcomes," said Jay Barrows. "I'll be working with the team on changes that will make it easier for our customers to do business with us and easier for us to do the work it takes to get there."

Lumen is also consolidating its marketing organizations and aligning them to better support the customer experience under the leadership of Ashley Haynes-Gaspar. Ashley has extensive marketing experience, having served as Chief Marketing Officer for two global divisions at GE, where she was twice named their Marketer of the Year.

Jay Barrows (PRNewswire)

Lumen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lumen) (PRNewswire)

