FAME, THE NEW FEMININE FRAGRANCE BY PACO RABANNE

Paco Rabanne is delighted to introduce its new fragrance, FAME, marking the brand's first major feminine launch in the US.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Playful. Sensual. Empowered. Irresistibly Parisian. She's an icon. She's a star. She's FAME, the covetable new feminine fragrance by Paco Rabanne.

Elle Fanning, the face for Paco Rabanne’s new fragrance - FAME (PRNewswire)

Capturing the Parisian spirit of the Rabanne woman, FAME perfume pays tribute to a new era of femininity. The quintessence of avant-garde luxury, this perfume is a blend of exceptionally pure jasmine, succulent mango and an addictively sensual creamy incense.

To bring FAME to life, Paco Rabanne partnered with actress Elle Fanning as the ambassador of the new fragrance. A true icon for today's fashion-forward, connected, ultra-creative young women, Elle Fanning joins a glamorous line of Paco Rabanne muses. Think Jane Fonda as Barbarella, Audrey Hepburn in Two for the Road, Brigitte Bardot in glittering chainmail, Françoise Hardy in a mini dress assembled from gold plates inlaid with diamonds.

"I am thrilled to be an ambassador of a brand as iconic as Paco Rabanne. I was completely taken by the concept and felt like it was a perfect fit and really reflects my personality. Being part of this new chapter was an immediate yes!" says Elle Fanning.

"Multifaceted and multitalented, Elle Fanning couldn't be a better choice as the face of FAME," says Paco Rabanne Vice President Jérôme Leloup. "She embodies the very essence of Paco Rabanne's ultramodern femininity, and we are very happy to have her as the ambassador for our new fragrance."

A super-innovative composition, bursting with precious ingredients, FAME is created with 90% natural origin ingredients, crafted in Grasse from precious, customized, sustainable elements obtained through cutting-edge technology to create a truly irresistible scent, radiating joy and audacious sensuality.

FAME Eau de Parfum is available now at top retailers including Macy's, Ulta, Sephora, Nordstrom, Dillard's and more.

FAME. A future classic, by Paco Rabanne.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paco Rabanne