Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Morning Complete Celebrates Over 3 Million Units Sold

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Is a Delicious Daily Wellness Drink for Optimal Health and Wellness

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggie Q's ActivatedYou™ Morning Complete™ has now sold over 3 million units of this revolutionary dietary supplement. Created by actor, animal advocate, and health exponent Maggie Q, Morning Complete is a tasty daily wellness drink that is crafted with prebiotics, probiotics, and six premium nutrient blends. This one-of-a-kind blend of powerful ingredients is the perfect way for users to start their day. By helping boost metabolism, supporting healthy liver and cellular functioning, and protecting your body against oxidative stress to help keep your spirits lifted, ActivatedYou Morning Complete can help you feel recharged and refreshed all day.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a potent dietary supplement wellness drink that comes in two flavors — Apple Cinnamon and the new Citrus Medley. These two delicious daily wellness drinks contain powerful blends to promote overall wellness (PRNewswire)

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a potent dietary supplement wellness drink that comes in two flavors — Apple Cinnamon and the new Citrus Medley — and provides complete "wellness in a glass." These two delicious daily wellness drinks contain powerful blends to promote overall wellness — including the metabolic enhancing blend, prebiotic and high fiber blend, probiotic blend, antioxidant blend, green superfoods blend, and the adaptogens, liver support, and sugar balancing support blends. ActivatedYou Morning Complete's vital nutrients are derived from healthy green vegetables, as well as fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and wellness-boosting antioxidants. Morning Complete's prebiotic and probiotic blends help regulate the good bacteria in the body to support your microbiome and populate your digestive tract with beneficial bacteria. Each of these hand-selected formulas promote overall wellness while supporting your gut health. ActivatedYou Morning Complete's optimal blend of adaptogens, antioxidants, polyphenols, green superfoods, and probiotics helps to promote healthy liver and cellular functioning and fortify your body with the optimal nutrients it needs for optimal health.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Ingredients†*

Metabolic Enhancing Blend – Green tea leaf extract, ginger root, white tea leaf extract, turmeric root extract, bitter melon fruit extract, and black pepper fruit help support a healthy metabolism that can burn fat efficiently.

Prebiotic and High Fiber Blend – Known as the "fertilizer" of your microbiome, prebiotics feed the good bacteria in your gut. The prebiotic blend includes chicory root fructooligosaccharides and cinnamon bark.

Probiotic Blend – This drink provides a boost of probiotics to your system in the form of 9 different strains – B. coagulans, L. gasseri, L. plantarum, L. rhamnosus, B. bifidum, B. longum, L. acidophilus, L. casei, S. thermophilus — to help populate your digestive system with beneficial bacteria.

Antioxidant Blend – Lycium berry, pomegranate fruit extract, and Polygonum cuspidatum root extract (50% resveratrol) are polyphenol-rich superstars that help your body fight off environmental toxins.

Green Superfoods Blend – These greens, including spinach, broccoli, kale, mulberry leaf extract, alfalfa leaf, and barley grass, are rich in nutrients your body needs to help you sail through your busiest days without energy crashes.

Adaptogens – Helping support your body's ability to respond to stress while helping to fight off fatigue, adaptogens in Morning Complete include astragalus root extract, Rhodiola rosea root extract, and DIM (diindolylmethane).

Liver Support – Organic aloe vera leaf and milk thistle seed extract have been found to support your body's natural mitochondrial and detoxification functions.

Sugar Balancing Support – Formulated to help your body function and perform at peak levels, this blend features Gymnema sylvestre leaf, fennel seed, and pine bark extract.

How do I use ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

It is suggested to add ActivatedYou Morning Complete each day to any drink of your choice — simply mix in a scoop of the easy-dissolve powder. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou recommends mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

Where to Buy ActivatedYou Morning Complete?

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased on the ActivatedYou website for the cost of $79 with a 90-day money-back guarantee. ActivatedYou Morning Complete comes in an apple-cinnamon flavor as well as a new citrus flavor .

About Maggie Q

As a health advocate, animal rights activist, the founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, and actor — best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III — Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and that's what inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou . Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou™

ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. The team at ActivatedYou believes that in order to help someone, you need to treat them as a whole person – mind, body, and spirit. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic , AdrenaLife , and Active Enzyme . To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on Youtube.

