Blueboard and HUB International Partner to Add Experiential Rewards and Recognition to Personalized and Data-Driven Corporate Benefit Programs

HUB International clients can attract top talent, increase employee engagement, and reduce attrition by offering experiential rewards to deliver a superior employee experience

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueboard, an innovator in the employee recognition and rewards space, today announced a partnership with HUB International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, that enables HUB International clients to incorporate Blueboard's services into their personalized benefit plans developed under HUB's proprietary Quality Employee Experience (QEX) framework, including the HUB Workforce Persona Analysis tool.

https://www.hubinternational.com/ (PRNewswire)

"We've taken a unique approach to employee benefits here at HUB by prioritizing the employee experience ahead of everything else," said Linda Keller, Employee Benefits National COO and Practice Leader at HUB International. "Gone are the days of offering bare minimum medical, dental, and vision coverage. A holistic and effective approach to health and wellness requires us to lean on real data and insights to prepare more personalized packages, which is why we're thrilled to add Blueboard to our suite of offerings as we continue to develop our Workforce Persona Analysis tool."

Recent studies from Gallup found that engaged employees make it a point to show up to work and do more work, as highly engaged business units realize an 81% difference in absenteeism and a 14% difference in productivity. With that, additional studies note that just 15% of employees worldwide, and 35% of employees in the U.S., fall in the "engaged" category within the workplace, indicating a sizable opportunity for improvement.

"Until recently, employee benefits were typically just a simple, baseline requirement that employers needed to check off their list," said Kevin Yip, president and co-founder at Blueboard. "The tides have changed and companies are starting to realize how offering the right, personalized benefits can help with priority business goals such as employee retention and engagement. We're excited to be partnering with HUB International as we share their vision in placing the employee experience at the center of everything."

The two organizations share over 100 mutual clients, many of which have been seeking innovative ways to more closely tie rewards and recognitions to their overall business goals. HR and Benefits professionals at these organizations are rethinking their operating models to put employee experience front and center as a way to increase employee engagement and decrease attrition.

Blueboard works with major brands such as GoPro, Glassdoor, and Shake Shack, and has helped recognize and reward more than 100,000 employees worldwide across 70 countries with personalized experiences. Blueboard offers a wide array of programs such as anniversary awards, spot recognition, company values awards, wellbeing gifts, onboarding gifts, sales incentives, referral incentives, and more. Whether a company has 100 or 100,000 employees, leaders can send a Blueboard reward in a matter of 30 seconds, and once rewarded, a recipient is connected to Blueboard's concierge team to select a personalized experience that suits their preferences.

About HUB International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 16,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center.

About Blueboard

Blueboard is the experiential rewards platform of choice for the world's most loved employers. We make it easy for companies to give experiential employee rewards, incentives, and gifts—from one-of-a-kind to once-in-a-lifetime experiences (think skydiving, dining through Michelin stars, learning to blow glass, or chasing the Northern Lights). We support enterprise workforces across 70 countries and partner with hundreds of Best Places to Work including Abbott's Diabetes Care, Mixpanel, Segment, Glassdoor, Shake Shack, GoPro, and Ubisoft to help them celebrate their people in a more meaningful way. Learn more at Blueboard.com.

Media Contact: BAM for Blueboard

blueboard@bamtheagency.com

www.blueboard.com (PRNewsfoto/Blueboard Inc) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blueboard Inc