University of St. Thomas Partners with Minnesota School District to Enhance Teacher Prep While Bringing Innovative Methods to St. Paul School

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minnesota's largest private university is partnering with the state's second-largest school district for an innovative approach to teacher preparation.

Officials from the University of St. Thomas and Saint Paul Public Schools today announced Maxfield Elementary School – which serves 350 pre-K-5 students – will officially become a Collaborative Learning School this fall. In addition to teacher candidates from St. Thomas' School of Education assisting and learning from Maxfield teachers, university faculty members will have opportunities to conduct research alongside the teachers and students that will ultimately enhance instructional methods and other practices.

The result of this two-way partnership will be teaching methods that can continually evolve to meet children's learning needs, as well as university graduates fully equipped to enter an educational workforce that needs more teachers to serve an increasingly diverse student population.

"For our teacher candidates, this will be a truly immersive experience that helps to remove the gap between learning theory in the classroom and then applying those lessons in the field," said Dr. Amy Smith, St. Thomas' School of Education interim dean. "St. Thomas students will gain the critical skills they need for their teaching careers, while providing more resources and tools for Maxfield teachers to support their students."

Serving primarily African American, Hmong and Latino students, Maxfield has served St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood for 130 years. This new partnership comes at a time when Minnesota faces a disparity gap in educational outcomes in testing and graduation rates of students of color compared to white students. Officials expect the model to increase educational outcomes for the elementary students, and better inform the methods of future teachers.

"Maxfield Elementary has a long history of serving the students and families of St. Paul's Rondo neighborhood, and is the perfect school to expand the district's already strong partnership with the University of St. Thomas," said SPPS Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard. "By working together, we believe this innovative model will enhance our students' ability to think critically, pursue their dreams and change the world."

The collaboration will place six to eight teacher candidates to complete yearlong field experiences at Maxfield each year, in addition to initiatives to help improve reading and math literacy.

