B-ON AND KARMA AUTOMOTIVE ANNOUNCE CUSTOMIZED FLEXIBLE MANUFACTURING PARTNERSHIP TO PRODUCE B-ON VEHICLES IN CALIFORNIA

Karma Automotive to assemble delivery trucks for North American and LATAM markets starting in 2023 at production facility in Moreno Valley

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- B–ON, the electric vehicle (EV) solutions provider, will partner with US-based producer of luxury EVs Karma Automotive to produce B–ON's fully electric light commercial vehicles (eLCVs) at their facility in California starting this year. Karma's ISO certified, 555,000 sq ft Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) will produce an initial run of delivery truck vehicles for B–ON in 2023, with pre-production beginning in July. The facility with capacity to produce up to 30,000 vehicles annually, will run a full-scale production starting from 2024, as B–ON continues to grow its US, Canada, and Latin American presence.

Jeff Wawryzniak, CEO of Karma Automotive and Stefan Krause, Founder, Chairman and CEO of B–ON. (PRNewswire)

"Demand for our electric light commercial vehicles is quickly expected to outstrip our capacity to build them in Germany alone," said Stefan Krause, Founder, Chairman and CEO of B–ON. "We knew we would need to expand production capacity this year, and Karma's facility in California perfectly positions us to address the booming North and South American markets while also giving us access to their world-class workforce and capabilities."

"It's abundantly clear to us at Karma that the market for electric commercial vehicles is poised for rapid growth," said Jeff Wawryzniak, CEO of Karma Automotive. "B–ON's product is a proven winner in this market, and we are proud to be partnering with B-ON to be the exclusive manufacturer in North America of their last mile delivery vehicles. Their product combined with our existing technical expertise and Customized Flexible Manufacturing operational capabilities as an OEM is a recipe for success, both in 2023 and down the line as the partnership grows."

The Karma Innovation and Customization Center offers a comprehensive range of flexible vehicle manufacturing, engineering, and customization services. Including, complete vehicle assembly with full paint capabilities and is further supported by world class engineering, homologation testing, vehicle certification, and supply chain management services.

About B–ON

B–ON is a full-service solution provider democratizing fleet electrification, providing access to tried and tested electric vehicles plus the entire ecosystem of supporting services needed to electrify any fleet. By bringing together financing and insurance, service and maintenance, charging and energy management, telematics, driver solutions, and proven electric vehicles through one single point of contact, B–ON makes smarter EVs and the electrification process accessible to all fleets, whether big or small. For more information, follow B–ON on LinkedIn or its website, www.b-on.com.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017, offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which is also an extended-range series hybrid EV. Additionally, Karma provides world class commercial vehicle electrification and Customized Flexible Manufacturing services for customers in the mobility space via 'Powered by Karma.' Powered By Karma is the evolution of Karma's business development group that provides business to business (B2B) modular vehicle electrification solutions and services to outside customers.

