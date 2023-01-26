Wright Graduate University Sponsors Podcast Launch: Hard Light with Dr. Bob Wright

The first season of "Hard Light with Dr. Bob Wright" features business subject matter experts who provide unique insights on maximizing human potential both at work and in life.

CHICAGO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Bob Wright, CEO, Co-Founder, and Professor of Transformational Leadership at Wright Graduate University, launched his first podcast today. "Hard Light with Dr. Bob Wright" features diverse business thought leaders - from international change agents to small business entrepreneurs.

In this first season Dr. Bob and guests shine a "hard light" on what it takes to flourish in business and life, investigating their journeys as leaders and illuminating the principles and choices that lead to greatness.

Dr. Bob integrates his guests' experiences with the latest research in human potential to suggest actionable growth moves for business professionals.

The first episode of Hard Light with Dr. Bob Wright features Rich Lyons, author of the forthcoming book Life is Sales and founder of the Inc 5000 fast-growing company LYONSCG (which he sold to leading global tech firm Capgemini). Rich and Dr. Bob provide unique insights on selling authentically and effectively in a world where human beings are always selling - ideas, solutions, plans, or otherwise - whether they realize it or not.

"In this first podcast season, my guests include friends and business leaders I've worked closely with, in some cases for decades as their coach," says Wright. "I am eager to share these honest conversations along with insights from my study of leadership and human potential, to give listeners a playbook of possibilities for their own lives and leadership."

"Hard Light with Dr. Bob Wright" is sponsored by the Lyons School of Transformational Business at Wright Graduate University . Its MBA program provides an applied business education that develops the transformational leaders today's organizations need in a 21-month executive education format. Wright has developed a transformational leadership quiz in partnership with the podcast that helps listeners discover how they are leading currently and where they can evolve.

Wright Graduate University - Media Contact

Kate Holmquest

media@wrightgrad.edu

(262) 742 - 4444

View original content:

SOURCE Wright Graduate University for the Realization of Human Potential