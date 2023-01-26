TradeStation Receives Numerous Accolades Across Several Categories in Stockbrokers.com 2023 Online Broker Review

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeStation Securities, Inc. ("TradeStation Securities") and TradeStation Crypto, Inc. ("TradeStation Crypto"), subsidiaries of TradeStation Group, Inc. ("TradeStation"), have received numerous awards from the Stockbrokers.com 2023 Online Broker Review.

TradeStation Securities earned 2023 Best in Class accolades in five categories:

Commissions and Fees (four years running)

Investment Options

Active Trading (13 years running)

Futures Trading (four years running)

Penny Stocks

TradeStation Crypto has also been awarded "#1 Crypto Technology" for the third consecutive year.

TradeStation aims to offer the ultimate trading experience through its operating subsidiaries, TradeStation Securities and TradeStation Crypto. TradeStation Securities provides award-winning*, self-clearing online brokerage services for trading stocks, ETFs, options, and futures. Cryptocurrency trading services are offered by TradeStation Crypto.

"With all of the uncertainty and turmoil in the financial and crypto space, it's never been more important to provide reliable services and experiences to customers who are searching for stability," said John Bartleman, President and CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. "We are grateful to be recognized once again by the annual Stockbrokers.com awards and will continue to prove our commitment and reliability to TradeStation users in the coming years."

StockBrokers.com's 13th annual Broker Review reviewed 17 U.S. equities brokerage firms on a total of 196 total variables with 3,332 data points collected. U.S. equities brokers were assessed within eight main categories: Commissions & Fees, Investment Options, Platforms & Tools, Research, Mobile Trading, Education, Ease of Use, and Overall. More information about the methodology can be found here.

To speak with an account executive to learn more or to open an account, call 1.800.808.9336 or visit TradeStation.com.

About TradeStation Group, Inc.

Founded in 1982, TradeStation Group companies provide innovative fintech decision-support analysis and order-placement tools that support self-directed traders and investors in their journey to claim their financial edge. TradeStation provides award-winning* trading and analysis platforms and self-clearing online brokerage services for stocks, ETFs, equity and index options, commodity and financial futures, futures options, and cryptocurrencies. These trading platforms are accessible on desktop, web, and mobile, as well as via API technologies which seamlessly provide access to TradeStation's brokerage environment through third-party platforms. TradeStation's offerings also include deep and growing learning content designed to build confidence among those new to investing and hone the skills of seasoned traders. In April 2022, TradeStation commissioned the Miami Bull , an 11-foot, 3,000-pound statue, presented in Miami to both honor the city and champion the latest fintech technologies that have emerged around the world, including the emergence of blockchain, cryptocurrency, and decentralized finance.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC, NFA & CME) offers self-clearing equities, options, futures and futures options brokerage services as a licensed securities broker-dealer and futures commission merchant (FCM) and is a member of major equities and futures exchanges in the United States. TRADESTATION SECURITIES, INC. IS A MEMBER OF NFA AND IS SUBJECT TO NFA'S REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AND EXAMINATIONS. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE NFA DOES NOT HAVE REGULATORY OVERSIGHT AUTHORITY OVER UNDERLYING OR SPOT VIRTUAL CURRENCY PRODUCTS OR TRANSACTIONS OR VIRTUAL CURRENCY EXCHANGES, CUSTODIANS OR MARKETS. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. offers self-clearing cryptocurrency brokerage services under federal and state money services business, money-transmitter and similar registrations and licenses. TradeStation Crypto, Inc. is not subject to NFA's regulatory oversight and examinations.

* Visit TradeStation.com/Awards for more information.

