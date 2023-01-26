ThriveDX Names Tim Roemer President & General Manager, Public Sector

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThriveDX , the global leader in cybersecurity and digital skills training and cyber talent building, is pleased to announce the appointment of Tim Roemer as the President & General Manager, Public Sector. Roemer will be a member of ThriveDX's Executive Leadership team and report to Dan Vigdor, co-founder and executive chairman of ThriveDX. In this new role, Roemer will lead the build out of the organization's U.S. and public sector business, as well as collaboration efforts with private sector U.S. cyber companies.

Roemer joins ThriveDX with more than 18 years of government service experience, where he spent 10 years in the CIA, including a two-year assignment in the White House, and eight years working for the State of Arizona. He most recently served as the Director of the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and Chief Information Security Officer for the State of Arizona – the first and only person in the country to serve both as the Director of Homeland Security and State CISO. During his time with the State of Arizona, Tim worked with Governor Ducey to create the nation's first State Cyber Command Center located within the Department of Homeland Security to protect the state from evolving cyber attacks and create a culture of cybersecurity awareness where cybersecurity is a top homeland security priority.

"We're thrilled to welcome a leader of Tim's caliber to our leadership team," said Dan Vigdor, co-founder and executive chairman of ThriveDX. "I'm confident that Tim's extensive skills and expertise from some of the most prestigious organizations in the nation will play an instrumental role in helping us close the critical skills gap in the cybersecurity workforce."

ThriveDX partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises and governments globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. With a mission to upskill and reskill lifelong learners and career changers from under-resourced communities in cybersecurity, ThriveDX operates in two divisions – education and enterprise – with the intent to close the rapidly-growing digital skills gap. With more than 50 academic institution partners globally and partnerships with thousands of Fortune 500 organizations, ThriveDX is on the path to creating a diverse workforce and enabling generational impact.

The Education sector partners with top-tier academic institutions, enterprises, and government branches globally to offer advanced, professional development programs in cybersecurity and digital technology. The Enterprise branch (formulated by companies formerly known as Cybint Solutions, Kontra Application Security, Lucy Security, ThriveDX Labs, and HackerU Pro), is a suite of products and services that cater to non-technical employees, developers, IT professionals and anyone in between. For more information, visit https://thrivedx.com/

