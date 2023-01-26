S&T BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES RECORD FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA), the holding company for S&T Bank, with operations in Pennsylvania and Ohio announced its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings. Net income was $40.3 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter compared to net income of $37.2 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, and $22.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net income was $135.5 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for 2021.

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Highlights:

  • Record EPS and net income for the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.78%, return on average equity (ROE) of 13.68% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 20.36% compared to ROA of 1.64%, ROE of 12.47% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 18.46% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) of 2.36% compared to 2.15% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 29 basis points to 4.33% compared to 4.04% for the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net interest income increased by $5.3 million, or 6.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2022.
  • Total portfolio loans increased $87.1 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 23.2%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.31% compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2022.
  • S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend, an increase of $0.01, or 3.2%, compared to the prior quarter. This is an increase of $0.03, or 10.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year.

Full Year 2022 Highlights:

  • Record EPS and net income for the full year 2022.
  • ROA of 1.48%, ROE of 11.47% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 17.02% compared to ROA of 1.18%, ROE of 9.30% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.85% in the prior year.
  • PPNR (non-GAAP) of 1.93% compared to 1.62% in the prior year.
  • Net interest margin (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 54 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.22% for the prior year.
  • Net interest income increased by $39.7 million, or 14.4%, compared to 2021.
  • Total portfolio loans, excluding PPP, increased $268.3 million, or 3.9% compared to December 31, 2021.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased $57.5 million, or 72.2%, resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO ratio of 0.31% compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021.
  • Full year 2022 dividends declared increased 6.2% to $1.20 compared to $1.13 in 2021.

"2022 was truly a historic year for S&T," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "We began the year celebrating our 120th anniversary and market leading recognition for customer satisfaction and employee engagement. We have now finished the year with two consecutive quarters of record net income and earnings per share and record full year net income and earnings per share. We look forward to 2023, a transformative year for S&T focused on living our purpose of building a better future together through people-forward banking."

Fourth Quarter of 2022 Results (three months ended December 31, 2022)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased $5.3 million, or 6.3%, to $89.1 million compared to $83.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to higher interest rates in the fourth quarter. The yield on total average loans increased 69 basis points to 5.38% compared to 4.69% in the third quarter of 2022. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 50 basis points to 0.93% compared to 0.43% in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposit balances declined $129.7 million compared to the prior quarter due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates. Total borrowing costs increased 108 basis points to 4.60% compared to 3.52% in the third quarter of 2022. Average borrowings increased $122.8 million to $217.6 million compared to $94.8 million in the third quarter. Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 29 basis points to 4.33% compared to 4.04% in the prior quarter. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans only partially offset by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets decreased $6.7 million, or 23.2%, to $22.1 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $28.8 million at September 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO, decreased 10 basis points to 0.31% at December 31, 2022 compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2022. Net loan charge-offs were $0.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2022. The provision for credit losses was $3.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $2.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022 compared to 1.40% at September 30, 2022.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income increased $0.8 million to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $14.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest income was primarily due to higher other income of $1.7 million related to a net gain on the sale of OREO of $2.0 million. Noninterest expense increased $1.7 million to $51.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $49.6 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase was mainly due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits of $1.3 million compared to the prior quarter primarily due to higher incentives. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 48.73% compared to 50.19% for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial Condition

Total assets increased $0.2 billion to $9.1 billion at December 31, 2022 compared to $8.9 billion at September 30, 2022. Total portfolio loans increased $87.1 million, or 4.9% annualized, compared to September 30, 2022. Consumer loans increased $80.2 million, or 17.1% annualized, which primarily consisted of residential mortgage growth of $72.6 million, or 27.6% annualized. Total deposits decreased $190.6 million with decreases in all categories due to the competitive market driven by rising interest rates. S&T continues to maintain a strong capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2022 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2022)

Full year net income increased nearly 23% and was a record $135.5 million, or $3.46 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of $110.3 million, or $2.81 per diluted share, for 2021.

Net interest income increased $39.7 million, or 14.4% compared to 2021 primarily due to the impact of rising interest rates. The yield on total average loans increased 66 basis points to 4.50% compared to 3.84% in 2021. Total interest-bearing deposit costs increased 20 basis points to 0.40% compared to 0.20% in 2021. Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) expanded 54 basis points to 3.76% compared to 3.22% for 2021. The increase in NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was due to higher yields on loans only partially offset by a higher cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income decreased $6.4 million compared to the prior year. Mortgage banking income decreased $7.5 million due to a decline in loan sale activity caused by rising interest rates and a shift to holding originated mortgage loans. Other income decreased $1.8 million compared to the prior year primarily related to the decline in the fair value of the assets in a nonqualified benefit plan and other market value adjustments partially offset by a net gain on the sale of OREO. Debit and credit card fees increased $1.1 million and service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.8 million due to increased customer activity. Noninterest expense increased $7.8 million compared to 2021. Salaries and employee benefits increased $3.0 million primarily due to higher incentives. Professional services and legal increased $2.0 million related to various consulting engagements during 2022. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) for 2022 was 52.34% compared to 55.06% for 2021.

Asset quality improved significantly during 2022. Nonperforming assets decreased $57.5 million, or 72.2%, to $22.1 million resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus other real estate owned, or OREO, ratio of 0.31% compared to 1.13% at December 31, 2021. The provision for credit losses decreased $7.8 million to $8.4 million for 2022 compared to $16.2 million for 2021 primarily due to lower net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $2.6 million for 2022 compared to $34.5 million for 2021. The allowance for credit losses was 1.41% of total portfolio loans as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.32 per share cash dividend on January 25, 2023. This is an increase of $0.03, or 10.3%, compared to a $0.29 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 23, 2023 to shareholders of record on February 10, 2023. Dividends declared in 2022 increased $0.07 to $1.20 compared to $1.13 for 2021.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release presents certain non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in the accompanying tables.

Conference Call

S&T will host its fourth quarter 2022 earnings conference call live over the Internet at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2023. To access the webcast, go to S&T Bancorp, Inc.'s Investor Relations webpage www.stbancorp.com. After the live presentation, the webcast will be archived at www.stbancorp.com for 12 months.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. is a $9.1 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. S&T Bank was recently named by Forbes as a 2022 Best-in-State Bank. S&T Bank also received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction for retail banking in the Pennsylvania region by J.D. Power in 2022. For more information visit stbancorp.com or stbank.com. Follow us on Follow us on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

This information contains or incorporates statements that we believe are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to our financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset levels, asset quality, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting S&T and its future business and operations. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases such as "will likely result," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "intend," "believe," "assume," "strategy," "trend," "plan," "outlook," "outcome," "continue," "remain," "potential," "opportunity," "comfortable," "current," "position," "maintain," "sustain," "seek," "achieve," and variations of such words and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could or may. Although we believe the assumptions upon which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of these assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and the forward-looking statements based on these assumptions could be incorrect. The matters discussed in these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and trends to differ materially from those made, projected, or implied in or by the forward-looking statements depending on a variety of uncertainties or other factors including, but not limited to: credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including fraud risk; our ability to manage our reputational risks; sensitivity to the interest rate environment including a prolonged period of low interest rates, a rapid increase in interest rates or a change in the shape of the yield curve; a change in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; the transition from LIBOR as a reference rate; regulatory supervision and oversight, including changes in regulatory capital requirements and our ability to address those requirements; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and S&T, in particular; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings; increasing price and product/service competition; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; managing our internal growth and acquisitions; the possibility that the anticipated benefits from acquisitions, cannot be fully realized in a timely manner or at all, or that integrating the acquired operations will be more difficult, disruptive or costly than anticipated; containing costs and expenses; reliance on significant customer relationships; an interruption or cessation of an important service by a third-party provider; our ability to attract and retain talented executives and employees; general economic or business conditions, including the strength of regional economic conditions in our market area; environmental, social and governance practices and disclosures, including climate change, hiring practices, the diversity of the work force, and racial and social justice issues; the duration and severity of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, both in our principal area of operations and nationally, including the ultimate impact of the pandemic on the economy generally and on our operations; our participation in the Paycheck Protection Program; deterioration of the housing market and reduced demand for mortgages; deterioration in the overall macroeconomic conditions or the state of the banking industry that could warrant further analysis of the carrying value of goodwill and could result in an adjustment to its carrying value resulting in a non-cash charge to net income; the stability of our core deposit base and access to contingency funding; re-emergence of turbulence in significant portions of the global financial and real estate markets that could impact our performance, both directly, by affecting our revenues and the value of our assets and liabilities, and indirectly, by affecting the economy generally and access to capital in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support our future businesses.

Many of these factors, as well as other factors, are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including Part I, Item 1A-"Risk Factors" and any of our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are based on beliefs and assumptions using information available at the time the statements are made. We caution you not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements because the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and projections about future events may, and often do, differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as to the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect developments occurring after the statement is made.

S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2022


2022


2021



Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees

$96,220


$83,035


$66,373


Investment Securities:







Taxable

6,507


6,305


4,173


Tax-exempt

233


380


495


Dividends

248


115


94


Total Interest and Dividend Income

103,208


89,835


71,135









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits

11,067


5,197


2,186


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other

3,083


840


511


Total Interest Expense

14,150


6,037


2,697









NET INTEREST INCOME

89,058


83,798


68,438


Provision for credit losses

3,176


2,498


7,128


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses

85,882


81,300


61,310









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities


198



Debit and credit card

4,421


4,768


4,467


Service charges on deposit accounts

4,341


4,333


4,001


Wealth management

3,016


3,212


3,314


Mortgage banking

309


425


1,528


Other

3,556


1,824


2,794


Total Noninterest Income

15,643


14,760


16,104









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits

27,998


26,700


27,144


Data processing and information technology

4,159


4,220


4,668


Occupancy

3,806


3,490


3,624


Furniture, equipment and software

2,975


2,915


2,897


Professional services and legal

2,138


1,851


1,650


Other taxes

1,842


1,559


1,545


Marketing

1,348


1,367


1,346


FDIC insurance

437


598


1,044


Other

6,572


6,933


6,271


Total Noninterest Expense

51,275


49,633


50,189


Income Before Taxes

50,250


46,427


27,225


Income tax expense

9,980


9,178


4,748


Net Income

$40,270


$37,249


$22,477









Per Share Data







Shares outstanding at end of period

38,999,733


39,012,773


39,351,194


Average shares outstanding - diluted

38,944,575


38,975,145


39,082,285


Diluted earnings per share

$1.03


$0.95


$0.57


Dividends declared per share

$0.31


$0.30


$0.29


Dividend yield (annualized)

3.63 %


4.09 %


3.68 %


Dividends paid to net income

29.85 %


31.39 %


50.64 %


Book value

$30.38


$29.56


$30.66


Tangible book value (1)

$20.69


$19.87


$21.03


Market value

$34.18


$29.31


$31.52









Profitability Ratios (Annualized)







Return on average assets

1.78 %


1.64 %


0.94 %


Return on average shareholders' equity

13.68 %


12.47 %


7.39 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(2)

20.36 %


18.46 %


10.95 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(3)

2.36 %


2.15 %


1.44 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(4)

48.73 %


50.19 %


59.01 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited





Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



2022


2021


INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME







Loans, including fees



$314,866


$270,460


Investment Securities:







Taxable



23,743


15,706


Tax-exempt



1,579


2,593


Dividends



563


503


Total Interest and Dividend Income



340,751


289,262









INTEREST EXPENSE







Deposits



19,907


10,757


Borrowings, junior subordinated debt securities and other



5,061


2,393


Total Interest Expense



24,968


13,150









NET INTEREST INCOME



315,783


276,112


Provision for credit losses



8,366


16,215


Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses



307,417


259,897









NONINTEREST INCOME







Net gain on sale of securities



198


29


Debit and credit card



19,008


17,952


Service charges on deposit accounts



16,829


15,040


Wealth management



12,717


12,889


Mortgage banking



2,215


9,734


Other



7,292


9,052


Total Noninterest Income



58,259


64,696









NONINTEREST EXPENSE







Salaries and employee benefits



103,221


100,214


Data processing and information technology



16,918


16,681


Occupancy



14,812


14,544


Furniture, equipment and software



11,606


10,684


Professional services and legal



8,318


6,368


Other taxes



6,620


6,644


Marketing



5,600


4,553


FDIC insurance



2,854


4,224


Other



26,797


25,013


Total Noninterest Expense



196,746


188,925


Income Before Taxes



168,930


135,668


Income tax expense



33,410


25,325









Net Income



$135,520


$110,343









Per Share Data







Average shares outstanding - diluted



39,030,934


39,052,961


Diluted earnings per share



$3.46


$2.81


Dividends declared per share



$1.20


$1.13


Dividends paid to net income



34.64 %


40.18 %









Profitability Ratios







Return on average assets



1.48 %


1.18 %


Return on average shareholders' equity



11.47 %


9.30 %


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity(5)



17.02 %


13.85 %


Pre-provision net revenue / average assets(6)



1.93 %


1.62 %


Efficiency ratio (FTE)(7)



52.34 %


55.06 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2022


2022


2021



Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


ASSETS







Cash and due from banks, including interest-bearing deposits

$210,009


$134,903


$922,215


Securities, at fair value

1,002,778


997,428


910,793


Loans held for sale

16


1,039


1,522


Commercial loans:







Commercial real estate

3,128,187


3,134,841


3,236,653


Commercial and industrial

1,718,976


1,714,714


1,728,969


Commercial construction

399,371


390,093


440,962


Total Commercial Loans

5,246,534


5,239,648


5,406,584


Consumer loans:







Residential mortgage

1,116,528


1,043,973


899,956


Home equity

652,066


642,937


564,219


Installment and other consumer

124,896


126,629


107,928


Consumer construction

43,945


43,729


21,303


Total Consumer Loans

1,937,435


1,857,268


1,593,406


Total Portfolio Loans

7,183,969


7,096,916


6,999,990


Allowance for credit losses

(101,340)


(99,694)


(98,576)


Total Portfolio Loans, Net

7,082,629


6,997,222


6,901,414


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock, at cost

23,035


10,900


9,519


Goodwill

373,424


373,424


373,424


Other assets

418,676


421,053


369,642


Total Assets

$9,110,567


$8,935,969


$9,488,529









LIABILITIES







Deposits:







Noninterest-bearing demand

$2,588,692


$2,663,176


$2,748,586


Interest-bearing demand

846,653


847,825


979,133


Money market

1,731,521


1,818,642


2,070,579


Savings

1,118,511


1,128,169


1,110,155


Certificates of deposit

934,593


952,785


1,088,071


Total Deposits

7,219,970


7,410,597


7,996,524









Borrowings:







Securities sold under repurchase agreements



84,491


Short-term borrowings

370,000


35,000



Long-term borrowings

14,741


14,853


22,430


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,453


54,438


54,393


Total Borrowings

439,194


104,291


161,314


Other liabilities

266,744


267,900


124,237


Total Liabilities

7,925,908


7,782,788


8,282,075









SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Total Shareholders' Equity

1,184,659


1,153,181


1,206,454


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$9,110,567


$8,935,969


$9,488,529









Capitalization Ratios







Shareholders' equity / assets

13.00 %


12.90 %


12.71 %


Tangible common equity / tangible assets(9)

9.24 %


9.06 %


9.08 %


Tier 1 leverage ratio

11.06 %


10.75 %


9.74 %


Common equity tier 1 capital

12.81 %


12.53 %


12.03 %


Risk-based capital - tier 1

13.21 %


12.93 %


12.43 %


Risk-based capital - total

14.73 %


14.43 %


13.79 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Selected Financial Data


Unaudited





2022


2022


2021




Fourth


Third


Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (QTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$79,881

4.04 %

$158,700

2.05 %

$877,738

0.16 %


Securities, at fair value

991,774

2.43 %

1,051,534

2.28 %

883,066

2.02 %


Loans held for sale

491

6.19 %

1,032

5.36 %

2,057

3.03 %


Commercial real estate

3,118,874

5.14 %

3,159,543

4.63 %

3,252,946

3.59 %


Commercial and industrial

1,724,480

6.15 %

1,704,271

5.10 %

1,729,014

4.21 %


Commercial construction

387,737

6.64 %

405,460

5.05 %

446,219

3.19 %


Total Commercial Loans

5,231,091

5.58 %

5,269,274

4.81 %

5,428,179

3.76 %


Residential mortgage

1,077,114

4.25 %

1,005,139

4.12 %

889,758

4.03 %


Home equity

648,340

5.44 %

629,827

4.34 %

558,158

3.37 %


Installment and other consumer

126,570

6.97 %

123,010

6.10 %

103,450

5.63 %


Consumer construction

41,385

3.81 %

40,975

3.47 %

16,203

3.50 %


Total Consumer Loans

1,893,409

4.83 %

1,798,951

4.31 %

1,567,569

3.90 %


Total Portfolio Loans

7,124,500

5.38 %

7,068,225

4.69 %

6,995,748

3.79 %


Total Loans

7,124,991

5.38 %

7,069,257

4.69 %

6,997,805

3.79 %


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock

24,043

5.32 %

8,398

4.55 %

9,720

3.06 %


Total Interest-earning Assets

8,220,689

5.01 %

8,287,889

4.33 %

8,768,329

3.25 %


Noninterest-earning assets

763,927


721,480


722,029



Total Assets

$8,984,616


$9,009,369


$9,490,357











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand

$836,585

0.24 %

$872,302

0.07 %

$967,826

0.07 %


Money market

1,792,162

1.60 %

1,861,389

0.69 %

2,063,447

0.17 %


Savings

1,127,987

0.22 %

1,131,575

0.10 %

1,090,211

0.03 %


Certificates of deposit

941,774

1.14 %

962,898

0.61 %

1,147,664

0.36 %


Total Interest-bearing Deposits

4,698,508

0.93 %

4,828,164

0.43 %

5,269,148

0.16 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements

— %

12,668

0.10 %

76,171

0.10 %


Short-term borrowings

148,370

4.22 %

10,379

3.16 %

— %


Long-term borrowings

14,801

2.55 %

17,278

2.25 %

22,566

1.96 %


Junior subordinated debt securities

54,443

6.21 %

54,428

4.78 %

54,383

2.77 %


Total Borrowings

217,614

4.60 %

94,753

3.52 %

153,120

1.32 %


Total Other Costing Liabilities

60,156

3.72 %

— %

— %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities

4,976,278

1.13 %

4,922,917

0.49 %

5,422,269

0.20 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,840,315


2,901,290


2,861,873



Shareholders' equity

1,168,023


1,185,162


1,206,216



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$8,984,616


$9,009,369


$9,490,357











Net Interest Margin(10)


4.33 %


4.04 %


3.12 %










S&T Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Selected Financial Data


Unaudited







Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021



Net Interest Margin (FTE) (YTD Averages)








ASSETS








Interest-bearing deposits with banks



$378,323

0.78 %

$722,057

0.13 %


Securities, at fair value



1,017,471

2.25 %

832,304

2.18 %


Loans held for sale



1,115

4.38 %

4,094

3.03 %


Commercial real estate



3,182,821

4.39 %

3,249,559

3.68 %


Commercial and industrial



1,706,861

4.90 %

1,829,563

4.15 %


Commercial construction



401,780

4.68 %

471,286

3.28 %


Total Commercial Loans



5,291,462

4.57 %

5,550,407

3.80 %


Residential mortgage



980,134

4.10 %

881,494

4.11 %


Home equity



611,134

4.24 %

543,777

3.46 %


Installment and other consumer



119,703

6.00 %

90,129

5.94 %


Consumer construction



33,922

3.53 %

14,748

4.53 %


Total Consumer Loans



1,744,893

4.26 %

1,530,148

3.99 %


Total Portfolio Loans



7,036,355

4.50 %

7,080,555

3.84 %


Total Loans



7,037,470

4.50 %

7,084,649

3.84 %


Federal Home Loan Bank and other restricted stock



12,694

4.54 %

10,363

3.83 %


Total Interest-earning Assets



8,445,958

4.06 %

8,649,372

3.37 %


Noninterest-earning assets



721,080


726,478



Total Assets



$9,167,038


$9,375,850











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








Interest-bearing demand



$918,222

0.11 %

$956,211

0.08 %


Money market



1,909,208

0.63 %

2,033,631

0.18 %


Savings



1,121,818

0.10 %

1,047,855

0.03 %


Certificates of deposit



993,722

0.58 %

1,255,370

0.47 %


Total Interest-bearing deposits



4,942,970

0.40 %

5,293,066

0.20 %


Securities sold under repurchase agreements



35,836

0.10 %

69,964

0.11 %


Short-term borrowings



40,013

4.15 %

6,301

0.19 %


Long-term borrowings



19,090

2.15 %

22,995

1.99 %


Junior subordinated debt securities



54,420

4.40 %

61,653

2.99 %


Total Borrowings



149,359

3.01 %

160,913

1.49 %


Total Other Costing Liabilities



15,163

3.69 %

— %


Total Interest-bearing Liabilities



5,107,492

0.49 %

5,453,979

0.24 %


Noninterest-bearing liabilities



2,877,758


2,735,710



Shareholders' equity



1,181,788


1,186,161



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



$9,167,038


$9,375,850











Net Interest Margin(8)




3.76 %


3.22 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.


Consolidated Selected Financial Data


Unaudited





2022


2022


2021




Fourth


Third


Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Nonaccrual Loans








Commercial loans:


% Loans


% Loans


% Loans


Commercial real estate

$7,323

0.23 %

$8,556

0.27 %

$32,892

1.02 %


Commercial and industrial

2,974

0.17 %

3,847

0.22 %

19,810

1.15 %


Commercial construction

384

0.10 %

384

0.10 %

2,471

0.56 %


Total Nonaccrual Commercial Loans

10,681

0.20 %

12,787

0.24 %

55,173

1.02 %


Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

6,063

0.54 %

7,357

0.70 %

8,227

0.91 %


Home equity

2,031

0.31 %

2,216

0.34 %

2,733

0.48 %


Installment and other consumer

277

0.22 %

417

0.33 %

158

0.15 %


Total Nonaccrual Consumer Loans

8,371

0.43 %

9,990

0.54 %

11,118

0.70 %


Total Nonaccrual Loans

$19,052

0.27 %

$22,777

0.32 %

$66,291

0.95 %





2022


2022


2021




Fourth


Third


Fourth



(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Charge-offs

$1,718


$1,239


$18,048



Recoveries

(808)


(529)


(393)



Net Loan Charge-offs

$910


$710


$17,655











Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Commercial loans:








Commercial real estate

$412


$304


$1,352



Commercial and industrial

150


80


16,053



Commercial construction



(10)



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs

562


384


17,395



Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage

51


41


104



Home equity

136


111


8



Installment and other consumer

161


174


148



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs

348


326


260



Total Net Loan Charge-offs

$910


$710


$17,655








Twelve Months Ended December 31,



(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021



Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Charge-offs



$11,617


$37,524



Recoveries



(9,022)


(2,994)



Net Loan Charge-offs



$2,595


$34,530











Net Loan Charge-offs (Recoveries)








Commercial loans:








Commercial real estate



$768


$12,296



Commercial and industrial



213


21,483



Commercial construction



(1)


42



Total Commercial Loan Charge-offs



980


33,821



Consumer loans:








Residential mortgage



186


121



Home equity



233


288



Installment and other consumer



1,196


300



Total Consumer Loan Charge-offs



1,615


709



Total Net Loan Charge-offs



$2,595


$34,530











S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited



2022


2022


2021



Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


Asset Quality Data







Nonaccrual loans

$19,052


$22,777


$66,291


OREO

3,065


6,022


13,313


Total nonperforming assets

22,117


28,799


79,604


Troubled debt restructurings (nonaccruing)

2,894


3,860


21,774


Troubled debt restructurings (accruing)

8,891


8,925


9,921


Total troubled debt restructurings

11,785


12,785


31,695


Nonaccrual loans / total loans

0.27 %


0.32 %


0.95 %


Nonperforming assets / total loans plus OREO

0.31 %


0.41 %


1.13 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans

1.41 %


1.40 %


1.41 %


Allowance for credit losses / total portfolio loans excluding PPP

1.41 %


1.41 %


1.43 %


Allowance for credit losses / nonaccrual loans

532 %


438 %


149 %


Net loan charge-offs

$910


$710


$17,655


Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans

0.05 %


0.04 %


1.02 %












Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021


Asset Quality Data







Net loan charge-offs



$2,595


$34,530


Net loan charge-offs / average loans



0.04 %


0.49 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2022


2022


2021



Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars and shares in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(1) Tangible Book Value (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,659


$1,153,181


$1,206,454


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(377,673)


(377,961)


(378,871)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,986


$775,220


$827,583


Common shares outstanding

39,000


39,013


39,351


Tangible book value (non-GAAP)

$20.69


$19.87


$21.03









(2) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income (annualized)

$159,765


$147,781


$89,176


Plus: amortization of intangibles (annualized), net of tax

1,144


1,181


1,376


Net income before amortization of intangibles (annualized)

$160,909


$148,962


$90,552









Average total shareholders' equity

$1,168,023


$1,185,162


$1,206,216


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability

(377,857)


(378,154)


(379,090)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)

$790,166


$807,008


$827,126


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

20.36 %


18.46 %


10.95 %









(3) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes

$50,250


$46,427


$27,225


Plus: Provision for credit losses

3,176


2,498


7,128


Total

$53,426


$48,925


$34,353


Total (annualized) (non-GAAP)

$211,961


$194,106


$136,292


Average assets

$8,984,616


$9,009,369


$9,490,357


PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)

2.36 %


2.15 %


1.44 %









(4) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense

$51,275


$49,633


$50,189









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

89,058


83,798


68,438


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

532


521


510


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$89,590


$84,319


$68,948


Noninterest income

15,643


14,760


16,104


Less: net gains on sale of securities


(198)



Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income

$105,233


$98,881


$85,052


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

48.73 %


50.19 %


59.01 %









S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:





Twelve Months Ended December 31,


(dollars in thousands)



2022


2021


(5) Return on Average Tangible Shareholders' Equity (non-GAAP)







Net income



$135,520


$110,343


Plus: amortization of intangibles, net of tax



1,199


1,400


Net income before amortization of intangibles



$136,719


$111,743









Average total shareholders' equity



$1,181,788


$1,186,161


Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred
tax liability



(378,303)


(379,612)


Average tangible equity (non-GAAP)



$803,485


$806,549


Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)



17.02 %


13.85 %









(6) PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)







Income before taxes



$168,930


$135,668


Plus: Provision for credit losses



8,366


16,215


Total



$177,296


$151,883


Average assets



$9,167,038


$9,375,850


PPNR / Average Assets (non-GAAP)



1.93 %


1.62 %









(7) Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP)







Noninterest expense



$196,746


$188,925









Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



315,783


276,112


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,052


2,316


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$317,835


$278,428


Noninterest income



58,259


64,696


Less: net gains on sale of securities



(198)


(29)


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) plus noninterest income



$375,896


$343,095


Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)



52.34 %


55.06 %









(8) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income



$340,751


$289,262


Less: interest expense



(24,968)


(13,150)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income



$315,783


$276,112


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment



2,052


2,316


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



$317,835


$278,428


Average interest-earning assets



$8,445,958


$8,649,372


Net interest margin - (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.76 %


3.22 %


S&T Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Selected Financial Data

Unaudited


Definitions and Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures:



2022


2022


2021



Fourth


Third


Fourth


(dollars in thousands)

Quarter


Quarter


Quarter


(9) Tangible Common Equity / Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)







Total shareholders' equity

$1,184,659


$1,153,181


$1,206,454


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(377,673)


(377,961)


(378,871)


Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

$806,986


$775,220


$827,583









Total assets

$9,110,567


$8,935,969


$9,488,529


Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax
liability

(377,673)


(377,961)


(378,871)


Tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$8,732,894


$8,558,008


$9,109,658


Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)

9.24 %


9.06 %


9.08 %









(10) Net Interest Margin Rate (FTE) (non-GAAP)







Interest income and dividend income

$103,208


$89,835


$71,135


Less: interest expense

(14,150)


(6,037)


(2,697)


Net interest income per consolidated statements of net income

$89,058


$83,798


$68,438


Plus: taxable equivalent adjustment

532


521


510


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)

$89,590


$84,319


$68,948


Net interest income (FTE) (annualized)

$355,438


$334,526


$273,537


Average interest-earning assets

$8,220,689


$8,287,889


$8,768,329


Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)

4.33 %


4.04 %


3.12 %









