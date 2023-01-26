Medical Solutions Promotes Amber Ireland to Chief Marketing Officer

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Solutions, one of the largest healthcare talent ecosystems, today announced the promotion of Amber Ireland to Chief Marketing Officer.

Ireland has been with Medical Solutions for four years and brings over 20 years of industry experience to her new role. As CMO, Ireland will oversee the strategy, development, and execution of all Marketing initiatives for Medical Solutions', including creative, operations, communications, and public relations activities, along with support of the company's M&A strategy and related integrations.

"I'm honored to have the incredible opportunity to support Medical Solutions' growth and transformation in this capacity and at this exciting time in our company's history," said Ireland. "I look forward to working closely with senior leadership, our talented Marketing team, and internal and external partners to drive brand recognition, deliver extraordinary experiences to our clients and traveling clinicians, and to propel Medical Solutions ahead of our competition in the marketplace as we lead the way and transform our industry."

Ireland most recently served as Vice President of Marketing and Brand Strategy for Medical Solutions. She developed strategies to support lead generation, brand awareness and social media engagement and led the company's customer experience, marketing operations, and creative teams. Prior to joining Medical Solutions, Ireland served in various marketing leadership positions with PPR Talent Management Group, before its acquisition by Medical Solutions in 2018. During her career, she has directed recruitment teams and launched new business units for managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. Ireland holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Florida.

"We're thrilled to welcome Amber to our executive team and to her new and well-earned role as CMO," said Craig Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Medical Solutions. "Amber's passion for our industry, our vision, and our Purpose of connecting care are complemented by her depth of experience, proven track record, and people-centric approach to leadership, all of which will take us to new heights as we build the healthcare talent ecosystem of the future."

Ireland assumes the CMO position previously held by Joe Greene, who recently announced his retirement.

ABOUT MEDICAL SOLUTIONS

Medical Solutions specializes in placing quality nurses, allied healthcare professionals, and interim clinical leaders in contingent as well as permanent, local, and per diem positions for hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities throughout the U.S. The company's workforce solutions include a managed services program, which offers hospitals and healthcare systems a streamlined approach to contingent workforce processes, helping facilities gain efficiencies, control labor costs, and enhance patient care standards. Medical Solutions is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., with company locations in San Diego, Cincinnati, Denver, Tampa, Jacksonville, Tupelo, and Durham. In 2018, the company acquired PPR Talent Management Group in Jacksonville, Fla., and in 2019, acquired Omaha-based C&A Industries, parent company to workforce solution firms Aureus Medical Group and FocusOne Solutions. In 2022, Medical Solutions acquired Matchwell; its business model of subscription-based, per diem, and local services expanded Medical Solutions' portfolio of service offerings into the per diem and local markets to further bolster the company's total workforce solutions ecosystem model. Medical Solutions was one of the first travel nursing and allied healthcare staffing companies to be certified by the Joint Commission and has been continuously certified since January 2005. For more information, visit medicalsolutions.com.

