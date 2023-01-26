First Citizens BancShares Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) reported earnings for the fourth quarter and year-to-date period ended December 31, 2022.

Chairman and CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. commented on the financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022: "First Citizens delivered solid financial results in 2022 marked by strong top line growth, low credit losses and well controlled expenses. Since the completion of our merger with CIT on January 3, 2022, we have successfully integrated our two companies and are now focused on capitalizing on opportunities to create positive operating leverage by growing revenues and optimizing our operations. We continued to execute on our capital strategy in the fourth quarter, completing our stock repurchase plan while still exceeding our CET 1 target. Looking ahead, we believe that we will have the ability to resume share buybacks in the second half of this year. We have also remained diligent in positioning ourselves to meet the regulatory requirements of a new large financial institution."

Holding added: "We are pleased with the performance of our lines of business during the year, achieving robust loan growth in the General Bank and in Industry Verticals and Business Capital within the Commercial Bank.  Despite a challenging environment for deposits driven by unprecedented quantitative tightening, we experienced modest growth in noninterest checking accounts and only experienced a slight decline in deposits during the year.  During the fourth quarter, deposits grew at an annualized rate of 8.4% driven by growth in our Direct Bank."

Holding concluded: "While we acknowledge concerns in the broader economy, and although we experienced an increase in nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter, overall credit quality remains strong, and we are not seeing signs of significant loan portfolio deterioration. We enter 2023 with solid capital and liquidity positions and we believe that we are well positioned to continue to build customer relationships and grow our balance sheet profitably. And last but not least, I want to thank all of our associates for working so hard in 2022 on merger integration and to support our stockholders, customers and communities."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

For the fourth quarter, net income available to common stockholders was $243 million, or $16.67 per diluted common share, compared to $303 million, or $19.25 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2022. Fourth quarter results were impacted by the strategic decision to exit $1.2 billion of Bank Owned Life Insurance policies. The surrender of the policies resulted in a tax charge of $55 million. Favorable market conditions prompted us to exit this long-term, illiquid asset and, as we receive proceeds from the surrender, it increases our capital and liquidity positions while at the same time allowing us to invest in highly liquid assets at higher yields. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased 472,586 shares of Class A common stock for a total cost of $398 million. For the year, we repurchased 1,500,000 shares of Class A common stock for a total cost of $1.2 billion.

Fourth quarter adjusted net income available to common stockholders was $306 million, or $20.94 per diluted common share, as compared to $326 million, or $20.77 per diluted common share in the third quarter. The following bullets highlight significant changes in the components of net income and adjusted net income between the third and fourth quarters (see the supporting tables for a reconciliation of GAAP net income to adjusted net income):

Net interest income - Reported

  • Net interest income totaled $802 million compared to $795 million in the third quarter. The $7 million increase was primarily due to a higher yield on earning assets and loan growth, partially offset by higher funding costs and average balances.

  • Net interest margin was 3.36%, a decrease of 4 basis points compared to the third quarter. The yield on earning assets increased by 49 basis points while the cost of funding them increased by 53 basis points. The cost of funding earning assets increased due to higher rates paid on interest-bearing deposits and borrowings as well as a mix shift between noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest income and expense - Reported

  • Noninterest income totaled $429 million compared to $433 million in the third quarter, a decrease of $4 million. Rental income on operating lease equipment increased $5 million on a gross basis driven by continued improvement in utilization and a higher lease rate. Noninterest income from fee generating lines of business including service charges on deposit accounts, factoring and insurance commissions, card services and fee income and other service charges increased $8 million. Other noninterest income declined by $17 million, spread among various accounts.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $760 million for both the third and fourth quarters. While the total was unchanged over the prior quarter, there was a $6 million increase in marketing costs related to the Direct Bank and a $3 million increase in net occupancy expense due to increased repairs and utilities costs. These were offset by a $4 million decline in maintenance and depreciation expense on operating lease equipment, a $4 million decline in merger-related expenses and a $1 million decline in other operating expenses spread among various accounts.

Noninterest income and expense - Adjusted

  • Adjusted noninterest income totaled $290 million compared to $288 million in the third quarter, an increase of $2 million. The combination of higher rental income discussed above and a $4 million decline in depreciation and maintenance expense on operating lease equipment resulted in a $9 million increase in adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment. Noninterest income from fee generating lines of business including service charges on deposit accounts, factoring and insurance commissions, card services and fee income and other service charges increased $8 million. Other noninterest income declined by $15 million, spread among various accounts.

  • Adjusted noninterest expense totaled $590 million compared to $577 million in the third quarter, an increase of $13 million primarily due to the $6 million increase in marketing costs related to the Direct Bank, the $3 million increase in net occupancy expense noted above and a $4 million increase in other operating expenses spread among various accounts.

Credit

  • Provision for credit losses totaled $79 million compared to $60 million in the third quarter, an increase of $19 million. The increase was primarily due to an increase in net charge-offs and a reserve build in the quarter. The increase in allowance for credit losses over the prior quarter was due to changes in reserves on individually evaluated loans, loan growth and continued deterioration in the economic outlook, partially offset by a change in portfolio mix.

  • Net charge-offs totaled $24 million or a ratio of 0.14% of average loans, compared to $18 million or a ratio of 0.10% of average loans during the third quarter.

  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans increased this quarter to 0.89% from 0.65%. The increase in nonaccrual loans was driven primarily by our non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio and more specifically related to general office exposure in the Commercial Bank segment.

Balance Sheet

  • Loans totaled $70.8 billion, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 5.6% on an annualized basis due to strong growth in our branch network, Mortgage and Business Capital, partially offset by declines in Commercial Services and Real Estate Finance.

  • Deposits totaled $89.4 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion, or 8.4% on an annualized basis. Interest-bearing deposits increased $3.5 billion driven primarily by the $2.5 billion of growth in the Direct Bank and the addition of $0.7 billion in brokered deposits.

  • Borrowings decreased $1.7 billion during the quarter, replaced by interest-bearing deposits to support our asset growth.

ABOUT FIRST CITIZENS BANCSHARES

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCNCA), a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $100 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). First Citizens Bank helps personal, business, commercial and wealth clients build financial strength that lasts. Founded in 1898 and headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., First Citizens is the largest family-controlled bank in the United States, providing a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens Bank offers an array of general banking services including a network of 500-plus branches in 22 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding the financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance of BancShares. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "predicts," "forecasts," "intends," "plans," "projects," "targets," "designed," "could," "may," "should," "will," "potential," "continue", "aims" or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on BancShares' current expectations and assumptions regarding BancShares' business, the economy, and other future conditions.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances and other risk factors that are difficult to predict. Many possible events or factors could affect BancShares' future financial results and performance and could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BancShares to differ materially from any anticipated results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, general competitive, economic, political, geopolitical events (including the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine) and market conditions, the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic on BancShares' business and customers, the financial success or changing conditions or strategies of BancShares' customers or vendors, fluctuations in interest rates, actions of government regulators, including the recent and projected interest rate hikes by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve Board (the "Federal Reserve"), the potential impact of decisions by the Federal Reserve on BancShares' capital plans, adverse developments with respect to U.S. or global economic conditions, including the significant turbulence in the capital or financial markets, the impact of the current inflationary environment, the impact of implementation and compliance with current or proposed laws, regulations and regulatory interpretations, the availability of capital and personnel, the timing and authorization of any future repurchases of our Class A common under potential share repurchase programs and the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of BancShares' previous acquisition transaction(s), including the recently completed transaction with CIT, which acquisition risks include (1) disruption from the transaction, or recently completed mergers, with customer, supplier or employee relationships, (2) the possibility that the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the transaction may be greater than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected or unknown factors, events or liabilities, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of the parties' customers to the transaction, (4) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the transaction may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized and (5) difficulties experienced in the integration of the businesses.

Except to the extent required by applicable laws or regulations, BancShares disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. Additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in BancShares' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain measures in this release and supporting tables, including those referenced as "Adjusted", are "Non-GAAP", meaning they are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP") and also are not codified in U.S. banking regulations currently applicable to BancShares. BancShares believes that Non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial information, can provide transparency about or an alternative means of assessing its operating results and financial position to its investors, analysts and management. Non-GAAP measures should be considered a supplement to, and not a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to the most directly  comparable GAAP measure, in the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release, and notable items are summarized in a separate table.

Dollars in millions, except per share data



 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares



QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Summary Financial Data & Key Metrics


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

Results of Operations:







Net interest income

$

802

795

357

2,946

1,390

Provision (benefit) for credit losses


79

60

(5)

645

(37)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


723

735

362

2,301

1,427

Noninterest income


429

433

114

2,136

508

Noninterest expense


760

760

323

3,075

1,234

Income before income taxes


392

408

153

1,362

701

Income tax expense


135

93

30

264

154

Net income


257

315

123

1,098

547

Preferred stock dividends


14

12

4

50

18

Net income available to common stockholders

$

243

303

119

1,048

529

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders(1)


306

326

126

1,201

509

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (PPNR)(1)


471

468

148

2,007

664








Per Share Information:







Diluted earnings per common share (EPS)

$

16.67

19.25

12.09

67.40

53.88

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share (EPS)(1)


20.94

20.77

12.82

77.24

51.88

Book value per common share


605.36

597.75

447.95

605.36

447.95

Tangible book value per common share (TBV)(1)


571.89

564.97

410.74

571.89

410.74








Key Performance Metrics:







Return on average assets (ROA)


0.93 %

1.16 %

0.84 %

1.01 %

1.00 %

Adjusted ROA(1)


1.15

1.24

0.89

1.15

0.96

PPNR ROA(1)


1.70

1.72

1.01

1.84

1.21

Adjusted PPNR ROA(1)


1.81

1.86

1.08

1.64

1.16

Return on average common equity (ROE)


11.05

12.49

10.96

11.15

12.84

Adjusted ROE(1)


13.89

13.47

11.63

12.78

12.36

Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE)(1)


11.70

13.17

12.00

11.78

14.12

Adjusted ROTCE(1)


14.71

14.20

12.72

13.50

13.60

Efficiency ratio


61.74

61.91

68.52

60.50

64.98

Adjusted efficiency ratio(1)


54.08

53.32

66.31

56.40

65.11

Net interest margin (NIM)(2)


3.36

3.40

2.58

3.14

2.66








Select Balance Sheet Items at Period End:







Total investment securities

$

19,369

18,841

13,110

19,369

13,110

Total loans and leases


70,781

69,790

32,372

70,781

32,372

Total operating lease equipment, net


8,156

7,984

8,156

Total deposits


89,408

87,553

51,406

89,408

51,406

Total borrowings


6,645

8,343

1,784

6,645

1,784

Loan to deposit ratio


79.17 %

79.71 %

62.97 %

79.17 %

62.97 %

Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits


27.87 %

30.37 %

41.64 %

27.87 %

41.64 %








Capital Ratios at Period End: (3)







Total risk-based capital ratio


13.18 %

13.46 %

14.35 %

13.18 %

14.35 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.06

11.36

12.47

11.06

12.47

Common equity Tier 1 ratio


10.08

10.37

11.50

10.08

11.50

Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.06

9.31

7.59

9.06

7.59








Asset Quality at Period End:







Nonaccrual loans to total loans and leases


0.89 %

0.65 %

0.37 %

0.89 %

0.37 %

Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to loans and leases


1.30

1.26

0.55

1.30

0.55

Net charge-off ratio


0.14

0.10

-0.01

0.12

0.03








(1) Denotes a non-GAAP measure. Refer to the non-GAAP reconciliation subsequently included in these materials for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. "Adjusted" items exclude the impact of Notable Items.

(2) Calculated net of average credit balances of factoring clients.







(3) Capital ratios for the current quarter are preliminary pending completion of quarterly regulatory filings.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data



 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares



QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Income Statement (unaudited)


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

Interest income







Interest and fees on loans

$

892

785

328

2,953

1,295

Interest on investment securities


92

90

39

354

145

Interest on deposits at banks


56

31

4

106

11

Total interest income


1,040

906

371

3,413

1,451

Interest expense







Deposits


176

78

8

335

33

Borrowings


62

33

6

132

28

Total interest expense


238

111

14

467

61

Net interest income


802

795

357

2,946

1,390

Provision (benefit) for credit losses


79

60

(5)

645

(37)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


723

735

362

2,301

1,427

Noninterest income







Rental income on operating lease equipment


224

219

864

Fee income and other service charges


45

44

11

163

42

Wealth management services


35

35

33

142

129

Service charges on deposit accounts


23

21

26

100

95

Factoring commissions


26

24

104

Cardholder services, net


26

25

22

102

87

Merchant services, net


8

8

7

35

33

Insurance commissions


13

11

4

47

16

Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net


33

Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net


2

(2)

3

(3)

34

Bank-owned life insurance


7

8

1

32

3

Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net


2

2

15

Gain on acquisition


431

Gain on extinguishment of debt


1

7

Other noninterest income


18

37

7

97

36

Total noninterest income


429

433

114

2,136

508

Noninterest expense







Depreciation on operating lease equipment


88

87

345

Maintenance and other operating lease expenses


47

52

189

Salaries and benefits


352

351

193

1,396

759

Net occupancy expense


50

47

30

194

117

Equipment expense


55

55

30

216

119

Professional fees


13

13

7

57

20

Third-party processing fees


26

27

16

103

60

FDIC insurance expense


5

5

4

31

14

Marketing


21

15

3

53

10

Merger-related expenses


29

33

9

231

29

Intangible asset amortization


6

5

3

23

12

Other noninterest expense


68

70

28

237

94

Total noninterest expense


760

760

323

3,075

1,234

Income before income taxes


392

408

153

1,362

701

Income tax expense


135

93

30

264

154

Net income

$

257

315

123

1,098

547

Preferred stock dividends


14

12

4

50

18

Net income available to common stockholders

$

243

303

119

1,048

529








Basic earnings per common share

$

16.69

19.27

12.09

67.47

53.88

Diluted earnings per common share

$

16.67

19.25

12.09

67.40

53.88

Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic)


14,590,387

15,711,976

9,816,405

15,531,924

9,816,405

Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted)


14,607,426

15,727,993

9,816,405

15,549,944

9,816,405

Dollars in millions



BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

Balance Sheet (unaudited)


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

Assets





Cash and due from banks

$

518

481

338

Interest-earning deposits at banks


5,025

6,172

9,115

Investment in marketable equity securities


95

92

98

Investment securities available for sale


8,995

9,088

9,203

Investment securities held to maturity


10,279

9,661

3,809

Assets held for sale


60

21

99

Loans and leases


70,781

69,790

32,372

Allowance for credit losses


(922)

(882)

(178)

Loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses


69,859

68,908

32,194

Operating lease equipment, net


8,156

7,984

Premises and equipment, net


1,456

1,410

1,233

Goodwill


346

346

346

Other intangible assets


140

145

19

Other assets


4,369

5,002

1,855

Total assets

$

109,298

109,310

58,309






Liabilities





Deposits:





Noninterest-bearing

$

24,922

26,587

21,405

Interest-bearing


64,486

60,966

30,001

Total deposits


89,408

87,553

51,406

Credit balances of factoring clients


995

1,147

Borrowings:





Short-term borrowings


2,186

3,128

589

Long-term borrowings


4,459

5,215

1,195

Total borrowings


6,645

8,343

1,784

Other liabilities


2,588

2,434

381

Total liabilities


99,636

99,477

53,571






Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock


881

881

340

Common stock:





Class A - $1 par value


14

14

9

Class B - $1 par value


1

1

1

Additional paid in capital


4,109

4,506

Retained earnings


5,392

5,160

4,378

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(735)

(729)

10

Total stockholders' equity


9,662

9,833

4,738

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

109,298

109,310

58,309






Dollars in millions, except share per share data



 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares



QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Notable Items (1)


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

Noninterest income







Rental income on operating lease equipment (2)

$

(135)

(139)

(534)

Realized gain on sale of investment securities available for sale, net


(33)

Fair value adjustment on marketable equity securities, net


(2)

2

(3)

3

(34)

Gain on sale of leasing equipment, net


(2)

(2)

(15)

Gain on acquisition


(431)

Gain on extinguishment of debt


(1)

(7)

Other noninterest income (3)


(5)

(11)

Impact on adjusted noninterest income


(139)

(145)

(3)

(995)

(67)

Noninterest expense







Depreciation on operating lease equipment (2)


(88)

(87)

(345)

Maintenance and other operating lease expenses (2)


(47)

(52)

(189)

Merger-related expenses


(29)

(33)

(9)

(231)

(29)

Intangible asset amortization


(6)

(5)

(3)

(23)

(12)

Other noninterest expense (4)


(6)

18

Impact on adjusted noninterest expense


(170)

(183)

(12)

(770)

(41)

CECL Day 2 provision and reserve for unfunded commitments


(513)

Impact on adjusted pre-tax income


31

38

9

288

(26)

Income tax impact (5) (6)


(32)

15

2

135

(6)

Impact on adjusted net income

$

63

23

7

153

(20)

Impact on adjusted diluted EPS

$

4.27

1.52

0.73

9.84

(2.00)








(1) Notable items include income and expense for infrequent transactions and certain recurring items (typically noncash) that Management believes should be excluded from adjusted measures (non-GAAP) to enhance understanding of operations and comparability to historical periods. Management utilizes both GAAP and adjusted measures (non-GAAP) to analyze the Company's performance. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(2) Depreciation and maintenance and other operating lease expenses are reclassified from noninterest expense to a reduction of rental income on operating lease equipment. There is no net impact to earnings for this notable item as adjusted noninterest income and expense are reduced by the same amount. Adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment (non-GAAP) is net of depreciation and maintenance expense for operating lease equipment. Management believes this measure enhances comparability to banking peers, primarily due to the extent of our rail and other equipment rental activities. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

(3) Primarily includes the following: 3Q22- contract settlement with a rail customer; YTD22- contract settlement with rail customer and gain on sale of other assets.

(4) Primarily includes the following: 3Q22- impairment of a call center facility; YTD22-  impairment of a call center facility and termination of two post retirement benefit plans.

(5) Includes $55 million of tax expense related to the early surrender of BOLI policies. During 4Q22, management decided to early surrender $1.2 billion of BOLI policies. This triggered a taxable gain of $160 million and resulted in tax expense of $55 million.

(6) The income tax impact includes tax discrete items and changes in the estimated annualized effective tax rate.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data

Condensed Income Statement (unaudited) - Adjusted for Notable Items (1)


 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares


QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

Interest income

$

1,040

906

371

3,413

1,451

Interest expense


238

111

14

467

61

Net interest income


802

795

357

2,946

1,390

Provision (benefit) for credit losses


79

60

(5)

132

(37)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses


723

735

362

2,814

1,427

Noninterest income


290

288

111

1,141

441

Noninterest expense


590

577

311

2,305

1,193

Income before income taxes


423

446

162

1,650

675

Income tax expense


103

108

32

399

148

Net income

$

320

338

130

1,251

527

Preferred stock dividends


14

12

4

50

18

Net income available to common stockholders

$

306

326

126

1,201

509








Basic earnings per common share

$

20.97

20.79

12.82

77.33

51.88

Diluted earnings per common share

$

20.94

20.77

12.82

77.24

51.88

Weighted average common shares outstanding (basic)


14,590,387

15,711,976

9,816,405

15,531,924

9,816,405

Weighted average common shares outstanding (diluted)


14,607,426

15,727,993

9,816,405

15,549,944

9,816,405

(1) The GAAP income statements and notable items are included previously in this communication. The condensed adjusted income statements above (non-GAAP) exclude the impacts of notable items. Refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliation table(s) at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Dollars in millions



BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

Loans & Leases by Class (end of period)


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

Loans & Leases by Class





Commercial





Commercial construction

$

2,804

2,752

1,238

Owner-occupied commercial mortgages


14,473

14,053

12,099

Non-owner-occupied commercial mortgages


9,902

9,683

3,041

Commercial and industrial


24,105

24,288

5,937

Leases


2,171

2,184

271

Total commercial

$

53,455

52,960

22,586






Consumer





Residential mortgage

$

13,309

12,910

6,088

Revolving mortgage


1,951

1,923

1,818

Consumer auto


1,414

1,385

1,332

Consumer other


652

612

548

Total consumer

$

17,326

16,830

9,786

Total loans and leases

$

70,781

69,790

32,372

Less: Allowance for credit losses


(922)

(882)

(178)

Total loans and leases, net of allowance for credit losses

$

69,859

68,908

32,194









BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

Deposits by Type (end of period)


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

24,922

26,587

21,405

Checking with interest


16,202

16,118

12,694

Money market


21,040

21,818

10,590

Savings


16,634

14,722

4,236

Time


10,610

8,308

2,481

Total deposits

$

89,408

87,553

51,406






Dollars in millions



 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares



QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Credit Quality & Allowance


12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21

Nonaccrual loans

$

627

454

121

627

121

Ratio of nonaccrual loans to total loans


0.89 %

0.65 %

0.37 %

0.89 %

0.37 %








Charge-offs

$

39

33

9

146

36

Recoveries


(15)

(15)

(9)

(67)

(26)

Net charge-offs

$

24

18

79

10

Net charge-off ratio


0.14 %

0.10 %

(0.01) %

0.12 %

0.03 %








Allowance for credit losses to loans ratio


1.30 %

1.26 %

0.55 %

1.30 %

0.55 %








Allowance for credit losses - beginning

$

882

850

183

178

225

Initial PCD ACL


272

Day 2 provision, excluding provision for unfunded commitments


454

Provision (benefit) for credit losses


64

50

(5)

97

(37)

Net charge-offs


(24)

(18)

(79)

(10)

Allowance for credit losses - ending

$

922

882

178

922

178








Dollars in millions




Average Balance Sheet

BancShares QTD 12/31/22

BancShares QTD 09/30/22

BancShares QTD 12/31/21

Avg
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Avg
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Avg
Balance

Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate

Loans and leases (1) (2)

$  69,290

$      892

5.09 %

$    67,733

$       785

4.58 %

$    32,488

$        328

3.98 %

Total investment securities

18,876

92

1.95

19,119

90

1.88

11,424

39

1.39

Interest-earning deposits at banks

6,193

56

3.60

5,685

31

2.17

10,690

4

0.15

Total interest-earning assets (2)

$  94,359

$   1,040

4.36 %

$    92,537

$       906

3.87 %

$    54,602

$        371

2.69 %











Operating lease equipment, net (including held for sale)

$   8,049



$      7,981



$          —



Cash and due from banks

500



489



337



Allowance for credit losses

(886)



(851)



(184)



All other non-interest-earning assets

7,770



7,831



3,361



Total assets

$  109,792



$  107,987



$    58,116



Interest-bearing deposits:










Checking with interest

$  15,985

$       13

0.24 %

$    16,160

$           7

0.14 %

$    11,994

$            2

0.05 %

Money market

21,200

60

1.13

22,993

32

0.55

10,358

3

0.09

Savings

15,831

69

1.73

13,956

28

0.78

4,140

0.03

Time deposits

9,516

34

1.42

8,436

11

0.54

2,517

3

0.62

Total interest-bearing deposits

62,532

176

1.12

61,545

78

0.50

29,009

8

0.11

Borrowings:










Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements

514

0.27

617

1

0.16

650

1

0.16

Short-term FHLB borrowings

2,080

20

3.72

1,188

8

2.57

Short-term borrowings

2,594

20

3.04

1,805

9

1.74

650

1

0.16

Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

2,818

28

3.85

1,784

11

2.45

645

1

1.28

Senior unsecured borrowings

906

4

2.03

898

5

2.00

Subordinated debt

1,051

9

3.38

1,054

8

3.21

497

3

3.34

Other borrowings

25

1

6.57

67

4.51

75

1

1.25

Long-term borrowings

4,800

42

3.42

3,803

24

2.59

1,217

5

2.12

Total borrowings

7,394

62

3.28

5,608

33

2.32

1,867

6

1.44

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$  69,926

$      238

1.35 %

$    67,153

$       111

0.65 %

$    30,876

$          14

0.19 %











Noninterest-bearing deposits

$  26,510



$    26,877



$    22,229



Credit balances of factoring clients

1,174



1,089





Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,561



2,369



378



Stockholders' equity

9,621



10,499



4,633



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$  109,792



$  107,987



$    58,116













Net interest income


$      802



$       795



$        357


Net interest spread (2)



3.01 %



3.22 %



2.50 %

Net interest margin (2)



3.36 %



3.40 %



2.58 %











(1) Loans and leases include non-PCD and PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and held for sale. Interest income on loans and leases includes accretion income and loan fees.

(2) The balance and rate presented is calculated net of average credit balances of factoring clients.

Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.


Dollars in millions


Average Balance Sheet

BancShares YTD 12/31/22

BancShares YTD 12/31/21


Avg
Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate

Avg
Balance

Income/

Expense

Yield/Rate


Loans and leases (1) (2)

$     66,634

$       2,953

4.41 %

$      32,860

$       1,295

3.91 %


Total investment securities

19,166

354

1.85

10,611

145

1.37


Interest-earning deposits at banks

7,726

106

1.38

8,349

11

0.13


Total interest-earning assets(2)

$     93,526

$       3,413

3.63 %

$      51,820

$       1,451

2.78 %










Operating lease equipment, net (including held for sale)

$       7,982



$            —




Cash and due from banks

512



350




Allowance for credit losses

(875)



(202)




All other non-interest-earning assets

7,788



3,015




Total assets

$   108,933



$      54,983




Interest-bearing deposits:








Checking with interest

$     16,323

$            29

0.15 %

$      11,258

$              6

0.05 %


Money market

23,949

125

0.52

9,708

10

0.10


Savings

14,193

117

0.82

3,847

1

0.03


Time deposits

9,133

64

0.70

2,647

16

0.63


Total interest-bearing deposits

63,598

335

0.53

27,460

33

0.12


Borrowings:








Securities sold under customer repurchase agreements

590

1

0.19

660

1

0.20


Short-term FHLB borrowings

824

28

3.30


Short-term borrowings

1,414

29

2.00

660

1

0.20


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

1,414

43

2.96

648

8

1.28


Senior unsecured borrowings

1,348

25

1.87


Subordinated debt

1,056

33

3.15

498

15

3.35


Other borrowings

64

2

3.22

80

4

1.23


Long-term borrowings

3,882

103

2.64

1,226

27

2.12


Total borrowings

5,296

132

2.47

1,886

28

1.45


Total interest-bearing liabilities

$     68,894

$          467

0.68 %

$      29,346

$            61

0.21 %










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$     26,318



$      20,798




Credit balances of factoring clients

1,153






Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

2,292



378




Stockholders' equity

10,276



4,461




Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$   108,933



$      54,983












Net interest income


$       2,946



$       1,390



Net interest spread (2)



2.95 %



2.57 %


Net interest margin (2)



3.14 %



2.66 %










(1) Loans and leases include non-PCD and PCD loans, nonaccrual loans and held for sale. Interest income on loans and leases includes accretion income and loan fees.

(2) The balance and rate presented is calculated net of average credit balances of factoring clients.

Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data





BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

BancShares





QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Non-GAAP Reconciliations




12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21










Net income and EPS









Net income (GAAP)


a

$

257

315

123

1,098

547

Preferred stock dividends




14

12

4

50

18

Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)


b


243

303

119

1,048

529

Total notable items, after income tax


c


63

23

7

153

(20)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


d = (a+c)


320

338

130

1,251

527

Adjusted net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)


e = (b+c)

$

306

326

126

1,201

509

Weighted average common shares outstanding









Basic


f


14,590,387

15,711,976

9,816,405

15,531,924

9,816,405

Diluted


g


14,607,426

15,727,993

9,816,405

15,549,944

9,816,405

EPS (GAAP)









Basic


b/f

$

16.69

19.27

12.09

67.47

53.88

Diluted


b/g


16.67

19.25

12.09

67.40

53.88

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP)









Basic


e/f

$

20.97

20.79

12.82

77.33

51.88

Diluted


e/g


20.94

20.77

12.82

77.24

51.88










Noninterest income and expense









Noninterest income


h

$

429

433

114

2,136

508

Impact of notable items, before income tax




(139)

(145)

(3)

(995)

(67)

Adjusted noninterest income


i

$

290

288

111

1,141

441










Noninterest expense


j

$

760

760

323

3,075

1,234

Impact of notable items, before income tax




(170)

(183)

(12)

(770)

(41)

Adjusted noninterest expense


k

$

590

577

311

2,305

1,193










Provision (benefit) for credit losses









Provision (benefit) for credit losses



$

79

60

(5)

645

(37)

Plus: Day 2 provision for credit losses




(513)

Adjusted provision (benefit) for credit losses



$

79

60

(5)

132

(37)










PPNR









Net income (GAAP)


a

$

257

315

123

1,098

547

Plus:









Provision (benefit) for credit losses




79

60

(5)

645

(37)

Income tax expense (benefit)




135

93

30

264

154

PPNR (non-GAAP)


l

$

471

468

148

2,007

664

Plus: total notable items, before income tax




31

38

9

(225)

(26)

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)


m

$

502

506

157

1,782

638



















Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.










Dollars in millions, except share and per share data





 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares





QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21










ROA









Net income (GAAP)


a

$

257

315

123

1,098

547

Annualized net income


n = a annualized


1,020

1,250

488

1,098

547

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


d


320

338

130

1,251

527

Annualized adjusted net income


p = d annualized


1,270

1,341

516

1,251

527

Average assets


o


109,792

107,987

58,116

108,933

54,983

ROA


n/o


0.93 %

1.16 %

0.84 %

1.01 %

1.00 %

Adjusted ROA


p/o


1.15 %

1.24 %

0.89 %

1.15 %

0.96 %










PPNR ROA









PPNR (non-GAAP)


l

$

471

468

148

2,007

664

Annualized PPNR


q = l annualized


1,868

1,858

589

2,007

664

Adjusted PPNR (non-GAAP)


m


502

506

157

1,782

638

Annualized PPNR


r = m annualized


1,992

2,009

622

1,782

638

PPNR ROA


q/o


1.70 %

1.72 %

1.01 %

1.84 %

1.21 %

Adjusted PPNR ROA


r/o


1.81 %

1.86 %

1.08 %

1.64 %

1.16 %










ROE and ROTCE









Annualized net income available to common stockholders


s = b annualized

$

964

1,202

472

1,048

529

Annualized adjusted net income available to common stockholders


t = e annualized

$

1,214

1,293

500

1,201

509

Average stockholders' equity (GAAP)



$

9,621

10,499

4,633

10,276

4,461

Less: average preferred stock




881

881

340

878

340

Average common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)


u

$

8,740

9,618

4,293

9,398

4,121

Less: average goodwill




346

346

350

346

350

Less: average other intangible assets




143

148

21

156

25

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


v

$

8,251

9,124

3,922

8,896

3,746

ROE


s/u


11.05 %

12.49 %

10.96 %

11.15 %

12.84 %

Adjusted ROE


t/u


13.89 %

13.47 %

11.63 %

12.78 %

12.36 %

ROTCE


s/v


11.70 %

13.17 %

12.00 %

11.78 %

14.12 %

Adjusted ROTCE


t/v


14.71 %

14.20 %

12.72 %

13.50 %

13.60 %










Tangible common equity to tangible assets









Stockholders' equity (GAAP)


w

$

9,662

9,833

4,738

9,662

4,738

Less: preferred stock




881

881

340

881

340

Common equity (non-GAAP)


x

$

8,781

8,952

4,398

8,781

4,398

Less: goodwill




346

346

346

346

346

Less: other intangible assets




140

145

19

140

19

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)


y

$

8,295

8,461

4,033

8,295

4,033

Total assets (GAAP)


z


109,298

109,310

58,309

109,298

58,309

Tangible assets (non-GAAP)


aa


108,812

108,819

57,944

108,812

57,944

Total equity to total assets


w/z


8.84 %

9.00 %

8.13 %

8.84 %

8.13 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)


y/aa


7.62 %

7.78 %

6.96 %

7.62 %

6.96 %










Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

Dollars in millions, except share and per share data





 BancShares

BancShares

BancShares

 BancShares

 BancShares





QTD

QTD

QTD

YTD

YTD

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)




12/31/22

9/30/22

12/31/21

12/31/22

12/31/21










Book value and tangible book value per common share









Common shares outstanding at period end


bb


14,506,200

14,976,127

9,816,405

14,506,200

9,816,405

Book value per share


x/bb

$

605.36

597.75

447.95

605.36

447.95

Tangible book value per share


y/bb

$

571.89

564.97

410.74

571.89

410.74










Efficiency ratio









Net interest income


cc

$

802

795

357

2,946

1,390

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)


j / (h + cc)


61.74 %

61.91 %

68.52 %

60.50 %

64.98 %

Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


k / (i + cc)


54.08 %

53.32 %

66.31 %

56.40 %

65.11 %










Rental income on operating lease equipment









Rental income on operating lease equipment



$

224

219

864

Less:









Depreciation on operating lease equipment




88

87

345

Maintenance and other operating lease expenses




47

52

189

Adjusted rental income on operating lease equipment




89

80

330




























Note: Certain items above do not precisely recalculate as presented due to rounding.

