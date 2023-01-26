ELEMIS Is Proud To Be A Certified B Corp

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium British skincare brand, ELEMIS, is proud to announce its new status as a Certified B Corp after almost two years of implementing changes to processes, practices and launching new initiatives across the business. Celebrating with an exceptional 93 points (significantly above the required score of 80, showing that largescale businesses can still show sustainable responsibility), ELEMIS joins the 1,000 plus British companies that take people, environment, and profit into consideration in equal measure when making business decisions.

ELEMIS logo (PRNewsfoto/ELEMIS LIMITED) (PRNewswire)

Sold in 103 countries, ELEMIS will use their global voice to elevate B Corp awareness around the world to build a better tomorrow. To certify as a B Corp, performance is analysed across five key areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. B Corp is the most comprehensive sustainability audit available, which doesn't just evaluate products, but also rigorously assesses the whole business to meet high verified standards of social and environmentally responsible practices, transparency, and corporate accountability. The environment, biodiversity, human rights, climate protection, employees, and customers are all top priorities -B Lab says 'business really can be a force for good and we must be the change we seek in the world'.

We know that ELEMIS is going to be a fantastic addition to the B Corp community and will continue to drive the conversation forward. This is an exciting moment because they have an opportunity to lead the way within the beauty industry and help to spread the idea that we can redefine success in business to be as much about people and planet as it is about profit. The world needs more brands like ELEMIS who create real, long-term value for their customers, communities, workers, suppliers, and the environment, alongside their shareholders Chris Turner, Executive Director of B Lab UK

ELEMIS Co-Founders and teams are thrilled to have both their ethical and environmental efforts recognised, and certified, highlighting how this approach impacts all aspects of ELEMIS and the wider world.

"I congratulate ELEMIS on its B Corp Certification. "This achievement is a testament to the commitment of the brand's teams across all levels and to the positive impact that ELEMIS has made on the beauty industry since it was founded over 30 years ago. This is the first milestone on our Group's ambitious journey towards global B Corp Certification. It proves that a clear, collective focus on the triple bottom line – our people, the planet and profitability – is possible for a company of our size. The L'OCCITANE Group is proud to have ELEMIS B Corp Certified and will continue supporting ELEMIS in our shared mission to positively impact people and regenerate nature while delivering exceptional skincare. "André Hoffman, Vice-Chairman and CEO of the L'OCCITANE Group

"We are so proud with our B Corp certification, one of the world's most stringent voluntary certifications for environmental and social impact. We know that business can make a big difference to society and the planet and B Corps are accelerating a global culture shift to redefine success in business to build a more inclusive and sustainable economy. We've joined thousands of businesses who, like us, believe in being a force for good. Business shapes society and every single one is deeply intertwined with environmental, social, and governance concerns, so it makes sense to measure a company's impact on these factors. We don't see the point of being a business if you aren't doing good in the world. In our view, companies have a social, economic, and environmental responsibility to bring positive impact to society." Sean Harrington, Co-Founder & CEO

"If the last few years have taught us anything, it's to be kind, not just to ourselves or to each other but to our planet too. We wholeheartedly believe that this certification is just the beginning for a B Corp business – we will use this as our baseline - if we do not measure, we cannot improve. We, as part of L'OCCITANE Group, are on a journey with the ambition to become the most sustainable premium British skincare brand and we plan to accomplish more action-based commitments in 2023 making continuous improvements to our positive impact mission, in fact, the only impact we intend to make is positive." Oriele Frank, Co-Founder & Chief Product & Sustainability Officer

"We have always considered our impact on people and planet to be as important as our results-driven formulas and treatments for healthy skin and body. Being certified to the highest verified standards of transparency and accountability provides further assurances to our customers that we do what we say we do, and that we're committed to driving long-term positive changes as a responsible, ethical business while delivering exceptional skincare." Noella Gabriel, Co-Founder & Global President

Receiving this accreditation from B Lab deeply aligns with the company and only strengthens ELEMIS' sustainability pledges that focus on protecting and restoring biodiversity, making a more positive impact on climate, and empowering people and community for a better future. Building on this significant achievement, the next step for ELEMIS is moving forward with their comprehensive and ambitious new sustainability strategy.

ELEMIS' vision is to protect and restore nature's biodiversity with a focus on carbon sink projects, such as their peatlands restoration project, which sequesters carbon by absorbing and holding onto it from the atmosphere, for up to 60 years.

PROTECT & RESTORE BIODIVERSITY

Work is well underway to re-package our entire packaging portfolio. Packaging changes are viewed as an area for continuous improvement by reducing size, moving to new widely recyclable alternatives and recycled content, or being reusable. Every nuance of the packaging is considered.

PACKAGING MINIMISATION

As part of their eco-movement, ELEMIS has made a pledge to reduce their carbon emissions throughout their value chain, in line with near term science-based targets by 2030. Case in point: renewable energy is used at all facilities.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY

High on the agenda is the focus on health and wellness, diversity, and inclusion. From employees to farmers, to their chosen charities and local communities, the focus is on sharing knowledge, facilitating education, and collaborating hand-in-hand to promote a more impactful relationship with ELEMIS.

EMPOWERING PEOPLE

By working with suppliers and supporting regenerative farming programmes, we will ensure full traceability of our raw materials and improve our impact on land and water use.

SOURCING ACCOUNTABILITY

Working to create smarter formulations with natural ingredients combined with nature-based biotech will help reduce their impact on the planet and protect and preserve our future biodiversity.

ELEMIS is proud to join hands with a fast-growing community of over 6,000 Certified B Corps in 87 countries and 159 industries worldwide, including The Body Shop, Aromatherapy Associates, Aesop and Weleda, to use business as a force for good.

PR contacts:

UK - Lucy Frosdick lucy.frosdick@elemis.com, +44(0)7770641384

US - Abby Jacobs abby.jacobs@elemis.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1989968/ELEMIS_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ELEMIS LIMITED