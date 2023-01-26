Dow reports fourth quarter 2022 results

MIDLAND, Mich., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW):

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

GAAP earnings per share (EPS) was $0.85 ; operating EPS 1 was $0.46 , compared to $2.15 in the year-ago period and $1.11 in the prior quarter. Operating EPS excludes significant items in the quarter, totaling $0.39 per share, primarily due to the successful and final resolution and recognition of a long-running patent infringement award.

Net sales were $11.9 billion , down 17% versus the year-ago period and 16% sequentially, reflecting declines in all operating segments driven by slower GDP growth and customer destocking.

Local price declined 5% versus the year-ago period, driven by Packaging & Specialty Plastics. Sequentially, local price decreased 6% with declines in all operating segments and regions.

Currency decreased net sales by 4% year-over-year and 1% versus the prior quarter, reflecting the impact of broad-based strength of the U.S. dollar.

Volume decreased 8% versus the year-ago period, led by an 18% decline in Europe , the Middle East , Africa , and India (EMEAI), and destocking in building & construction and consumer durables end-markets in the U.S. & Canada . Sequentially, volume decreased by 9% with declines in all regions.

Equity losses were $43 million , $267 million lower than the year-ago period, with declines at the Company's principal joint ventures. Equity earnings improved by $15 million from the prior quarter, due to improved earnings at the Thai and Sadara joint ventures.

GAAP net income was $647 million . Operating EBIT 1 was $601 million , down $1.7 billion versus the year-ago period and down $594 million sequentially, with declines in all operating segments due to lower pricing and reduced operating rates to match market dynamics.

Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $2.1 billion , down $479 million year-over-year and up $138 million compared to the prior quarter. Free cash flow 1 was $1.5 million .

Returns to shareholders totaled $620 million in the quarter, including $495 million in dividends and $125 million in share repurchases.

The Company delivered 2022 full year net sales of $56.9 billion , versus $55 billion in 2021. GAAP net income was $4.6 billion , versus $6.4 billion in 2021. Operating EBIT was $6.6 billion , versus $9.5 billion in 2021. Cash provided by operating activities – continuing operations was $7.5 billion , up from $7.1 billion in 2021. The Company delivered a cash flow conversion1 of 80% and returns to shareholders totaled $4.3 billion , through $2.3 billion in share repurchases and $2 billion in dividends.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS



Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sept 30 In millions, except per share amounts 4Q22 4Q21 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q22 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $11,859 $14,364 $(2,505) $14,115 $(2,256) GAAP Income, Net of Tax $647 $1,761 $(1,114) $760 $(113) Operating EBIT¹ $601 $2,265 $(1,664) $1,195 $(594) Operating EBIT Margin¹ 5.1 % 15.8 % (1,070) bps 8.5 % (340) bps Operating EBITDA¹ $1,255 $2,920 $(1,665) $1,863 $(608) GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.85 $2.32 $(1.47) $1.02 $(0.17) Operating Earnings Per Share¹ $0.46 $2.15 $(1.69) $1.11 $(0.65) Cash Provided by Operating

Activities – Cont. Ops $2,078 $2,557 $(479) $1,940 $138

Op. Earnings Per Share, Op. EBIT, Op. EBIT Margin, Op. EBITDA, and Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP measures. See page 6 for further discussion.

CEO QUOTE

Jim Fitterling, chairman and chief executive officer, commented on the quarter:

"In the fourth quarter, Team Dow continued to proactively navigate slowing global growth, challenging energy markets, and destocking. In response, we shifted our focus to cash generation in the quarter as we lowered operating rates, implemented cost savings measures, and prioritized higher-value products where demand remained resilient. These actions resulted in $2.1 billion of cash flow from operations.

"Dow's distinct competitive advantages and our operational and financial discipline enabled us to deliver resilient performance in 2022, despite a challenging second half of the year. For the year, we generated $7.5 billion of cash flow from operations – up more than $400 million year-over-year – and returned a total of $4.3 billion to our shareholders while continuing to advance our Decarbonize and Grow strategy. In addition, our ongoing higher-return, lower-risk, and faster-payback investments in our global operations will continue to create long-term shareholder value as we meet the growing customer demand for innovative and more sustainable solutions."

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Packaging & Specialty Plastics



Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sept 30 In millions, except margin

percentages 4Q22 4Q21 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q22 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $6,073 $7,189 $(1,116) $7,327 $(1,254) Operating EBIT $655 $1,442 $(787) $785 $(130) Operating EBIT Margin 10.8 % 20.1 % (930) bps 10.7 % 10 bps Equity Earnings $56 $130 $(74) $55 $1

Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment net sales in the quarter were $6.1 billion, down 16% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 9% year-over-year, as gains across all regions in functional polymers were more than offset by lower polyethylene and olefin prices. Volume decreased 4% year-over-year, driven primarily by lower olefins and packaging demand in EMEAI, which was partly offset by continued resilience in demand for functional polymers. Currency decreased net sales by 3%. On a sequential basis, net sales decreased by 17%, driven by lower hydrocarbon sales and polyethylene local prices.

Equity earnings were $56 million, down $74 million compared to the year-ago period, primarily due to lower integrated polyethylene margins at the Company's principal joint ventures. Equity earnings were flat on a sequential basis.

Operating EBIT was $655 million, compared to $1.4 billion in the year-ago period, down primarily due to lower integrated polyethylene margins. Sequentially, Op. EBIT was down $130 million as lower raw material and energy costs were more than offset by lower polyethylene local prices and operating rates.

Packaging and Specialty Plastics business reported a net sales decrease versus the year-ago period, as local price and volume gains in functional polymers for renewable energy applications and mobility end-markets were more than offset by lower polyethylene prices and lower industrial and consumer packaging demand in EMEAI. Sequentially, net sales decreased on lower polyethylene local prices, partly offset by improving market demand dynamics in Asia Pacific.

Hydrocarbons & Energy business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period and sequentially, driven by lower olefin and aromatic sales in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI.

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure



Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sept 30 In millions, except margin

percentages 4Q22 4Q21 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q22 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $3,653 $4,548 $(895) $4,059 $(406) Operating EBIT $164 $595 $(431) $167 $(3) Operating EBIT Margin 4.5 % 13.1 % (860) bps 4.1 % 40 bps Equity Earnings (Losses) $(96) $90 $(186) $(114) $18

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment net sales were $3.7 billion, down 20% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 1% year-over-year and currency decreased net sales by 5%. Volume was down 14% year-over-year, primarily driven by lower demand in EMEAI for industrial, consumer durables, and building & construction applications. On a sequential basis, the segment recorded a net sales decline of 10% as a seasonal increase in deicing fluid demand was more than offset by declines in building & construction, consumer durables, and industrial applications.

Equity losses for the segment were $96 million, a decrease of $186 million compared to the year-ago period driven by competitive pricing pressures in MEG and propylene oxide derivatives due to supply additions in China, as well as lower demand. On a sequential basis, equity earnings improved by $18 million, primarily due to improved earnings at Sadara.

Operating EBIT was $164 million, compared to $595 million in the year-ago period, driven by lower demand and increased energy costs particularly in EMEAI. On a sequential basis, operating EBIT margins expanded 40 basis points as lower energy costs versus the prior quarter were partly offset by lower volumes.

Polyurethanes & Construction Chemicals business reported a net sales decrease compared to the year-ago period, primarily driven by lower demand in EMEAI for consumer durables, industrial, and building & construction applications, as well as currency impacts. Sequentially, net sales declined due to value chain destocking and seasonality in building & construction.

Industrial Solutions business reported lower net sales compared to the year-ago period, as strong demand for pharmaceutical and energy applications was more than offset by lower volumes in coatings and industrial markets. Sequentially, net sales decreased as local price declines and lower demand in industrial end-markets were partly offset by a seasonal increase in deicing fluid demand.

Performance Materials & Coatings



Three Months Ended Dec 31 Three Months Ended Sept 30 In millions, except margin

percentages 4Q22 4Q21 vs. SQLY [B / (W)] 3Q22 vs. PQ [B / (W)] Net Sales $2,058 $2,558 $(500) $2,654 $(596) Operating EBIT $(130) $295 $(425) $302 $(432) Operating EBIT Margin (6.3) % 11.5 % (1,780) bps 11.4 % (1,770) bps Equity Earnings $4 $2 $2 $1 $3

Performance Materials & Coatings segment net sales in the quarter were $2.1 billion, down 20% versus the year-ago period. Local price decreased 2% year-over-year, as price gains for performance silicones and architectural coatings were more than offset by lower pricing for siloxanes and acrylic monomers. Currency decreased net sales by 5%. Volume declined 13% year-over-year, as resilient demand in mobility was more than offset by declines primarily in building & construction end-markets. On a sequential basis, net sales were down 22% due to lower demand for coatings, industrial, and building & construction applications, as well as local price declines for siloxanes and acrylic monomers.

Operating EBIT was a loss of $130 million, compared to earnings of $295 million in the year-ago period due to local price declines in siloxanes and acrylic monomers and lower operating rates in the quarter to align with end-market dynamics. Sequentially, Op. EBIT declined $432 million, driven by lower prices, demand and operating rates.

Consumer Solutions business reported a decrease in net sales versus the year-ago period, as local price gains for performance silicones applications were more than offset by lower demand and prices for siloxanes. Sequentially, net sales declined due to decreased demand in electronics and personal care end-markets, driven by year-end destocking in the value chain as well as lower demand and local prices for siloxanes.

Coatings & Performance Monomers business reported lower net sales compared to the year-ago period. Local price gains for architectural and industrial coatings were more than offset by price declines in acrylic monomers. Volume declined year-over-year on decreased demand for coatings applications in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI, compounded by value chain restocking in the year-ago period. Sequentially, net sales declined primarily due to seasonally lower demand and value chain destocking for coatings applications in the U.S. & Canada and EMEAI.

OUTLOOK

"As we enter 2023, we remain focused on managing near-term dynamics while continuing to position the company for long-term value creation," said Fitterling. "While we see initial positive signs from moderating inflation in the U.S., improving outlook for energy in Europe, and re-opening in China, we continue to be prudent and proactive by implementing a playbook of targeted actions focused on optimizing labor and purchased service costs, reducing turnaround spending, and enhancing productivity. These actions are collectively expected to deliver $1 billion in cost savings. Going forward, we will continue to maintain our disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation and focus on cash flow generation, while executing our strategic priorities for long-term sustainable and profitable growth."

Conference Call

Dow will host a live webcast of its fourth quarter earnings conference call with investors to discuss its results, business outlook and other matters today at 8:00 a.m. ET. The webcast and slide presentation that accompany the conference call will be posted on the events and presentations page of investors.dow.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes information that does not conform to U.S. GAAP and are considered non-GAAP measures. Management uses these measures internally for planning, forecasting and evaluating the performance of the Company's segments, including allocating resources. Dow's management believes that these non-GAAP measures best reflect the ongoing performance of the Company during the periods presented and provide more relevant and meaningful information to investors as they provide insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and a more useful comparison of year-over-year results. These non-GAAP measures supplement the Company's U.S. GAAP disclosures and should not be viewed as alternatives to U.S. GAAP measures of performance. Furthermore, such non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with similar measures provided or used by other companies. Non-GAAP measures included in this release are defined below. Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures to U.S. GAAP are provided in the Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures section starting on page 11. Dow does not provide forward-looking U.S. GAAP financial measures or a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, unusual gains and losses, foreign currency exchange gains or losses and potential future asset impairments, as well as discrete taxable events, without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP results for the guidance period.

Operating Earnings Per Share is defined as "Earnings per common share - diluted" excluding the after-tax impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, excluding the impact of significant items.

Operating EBIT Margin is defined as Operating EBIT as a percentage of net sales.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings (i.e., "Income before income taxes") before interest, depreciation and amortization, excluding the impact of significant items.

Free Cash Flow is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," less capital expenditures. Under this definition, Free Cash Flow represents the cash generated by the Company from operations after investing in its asset base. Free Cash Flow, combined with cash balances and other sources of liquidity, represent the cash available to fund obligations and provide returns to shareholders. Free Cash Flow is an integral financial measure used in the Company's financial planning process.

Cash Flow Conversion is defined as "Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations," divided by Operating EBITDA. Management believes Cash Flow Conversion is an important financial metric as it helps the Company determine how efficiently it is converting its earnings into cash flow.

Operating Return on Invested Capital ("ROC") is defined as net operating profit after tax, excluding the impact of significant items, divided by total average capital, also referred to as ROIC.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net sales $ 11,859 $ 14,364 $ 56,902 $ 54,968 Cost of sales 10,656 11,778 48,338 44,191 Research and development expenses 225 225 851 857 Selling, general and administrative expenses 386 436 1,675 1,645 Amortization of intangibles 80 87 336 388 Restructuring and asset related charges (credits) - net (68) (16) 118 6 Equity in earnings (losses) of nonconsolidated affiliates (43) 224 268 975 Sundry income (expense) - net 435 190 727 (35) Interest income 68 20 173 55 Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 175 170 662 731 Income before income taxes 865 2,118 6,090 8,145 Provision for income taxes 218 357 1,450 1,740 Net income 647 1,761 4,640 6,405 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 34 25 58 94 Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders $ 613 $ 1,736 $ 4,582 $ 6,311









Per common share data:







Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.86 $ 2.34 $ 6.32 $ 8.44 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.85 $ 2.32 $ 6.28 $ 8.38









Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic 709.2 738.1 721.0 743.6 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 713.0 743.3 725.6 749.0

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In millions, except share amounts (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Assets



Current Assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,886 $ 2,988 Accounts and notes receivable:



Trade (net of allowance for doubtful receivables - 2022: $110; 2021: $54) 5,611 6,841 Other 2,144 2,713 Inventories 6,988 7,372 Other current assets 1,848 934 Total current assets 20,477 20,848 Investments



Investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 1,589 2,045 Other investments (investments carried at fair value - 2022: $1,757; 2021: $2,079) 2,793 3,193 Noncurrent receivables 666 478 Total investments 5,048 5,716 Property



Property 58,055 57,604 Less: Accumulated depreciation 37,613 37,049 Net property 20,442 20,555 Other Assets



Goodwill 8,644 8,764 Other intangible assets (net of accumulated amortization - 2022: $5,022; 2021: $4,725) 2,442 2,881 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,227 1,412 Deferred income tax assets 960 1,358 Deferred charges and other assets 1,363 1,456 Total other assets 14,636 15,871 Total Assets $ 60,603 $ 62,990 Liabilities and Equity



Current Liabilities



Notes payable $ 362 $ 161 Long-term debt due within one year 362 231 Accounts payable:



Trade 4,940 5,577 Other 2,276 2,839 Operating lease liabilities - current 287 314 Income taxes payable 334 623 Accrued and other current liabilities 2,770 3,481 Total current liabilities 11,331 13,226 Long-Term Debt 14,698 14,280 Other Noncurrent Liabilities



Deferred income tax liabilities 1,110 506 Pension and other postretirement benefits - noncurrent 3,808 7,557 Asbestos-related liabilities - noncurrent 857 931 Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent 997 1,149 Other noncurrent obligations 6,555 6,602 Total other noncurrent liabilities 13,327 16,745 Stockholders' Equity



Common stock (authorized 5,000,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value each; issued 2022: 771,678,525 shares; 2021: 764,226,882 shares) 8 8 Additional paid-in capital 8,540 8,151 Retained earnings 23,180 20,623 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,139) (8,977) Unearned ESOP shares — (15) Treasury stock at cost (2022: 66,798,605 shares; 2021: 29,011,573 shares) (3,871) (1,625) Dow Inc.'s stockholders' equity 20,718 18,165 Noncontrolling interests 529 574 Total equity 21,247 18,739 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 60,603 $ 62,990

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

In millions (Unaudited) For the years ended Dec 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities



Net income $ 4,640 $ 6,405 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 2,758 2,842 Provision for deferred income tax 79 278 Earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates less than (in excess of) dividends received 696 (651) Net periodic pension benefit cost 23 39 Pension contributions (235) (1,219) Net gain on sales of assets, businesses and investments (19) (105) Restructuring and asset related charges - net 118 6 Other net loss 212 921 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquired and divested companies:



Accounts and notes receivable 1,187 (2,132) Inventories 347 (1,768) Accounts payable (1,255) 2,458 Other assets and liabilities, net (1,065) (5) Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 7,486 7,069 Cash used for operating activities - discontinued operations (11) (60) Cash provided by operating activities 7,475 7,009 Investing Activities



Capital expenditures (1,823) (1,501) Investment in gas field developments (190) (92) Purchases of previously leased assets (7) (694) Proceeds from sales of property and businesses, net of cash divested 32 68 Acquisitions of property and businesses, net of cash acquired (228) (129) Investments in and loans to nonconsolidated affiliates (148) — Distributions and loan repayments from nonconsolidated affiliates 52 51 Proceeds from sales of ownership interests in nonconsolidated affiliates 11 — Purchases of investments (1,366) (1,366) Proceeds from sales and maturities of investments 747 759 Other investing activities, net (50) (10) Cash used for investing activities (2,970) (2,914) Financing Activities



Changes in short-term notes payable 253 (48) Proceeds from issuance of short-term debt greater than three months — 144 Payments on short-term debt greater than three months (14) (130) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 1,667 109 Payments on long-term debt (1,006) (2,771) Purchases of treasury stock (2,325) (1,000) Proceeds from issuance of stock 212 320 Transaction financing, debt issuance and other costs (24) (537) Employee taxes paid for share-based payment arrangements (35) (12) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (83) (73) Dividends paid to stockholders (2,006) (2,073) Cash used for financing activities (3,361) (6,071) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (237) (99) Summary



Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 907 (2,075) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 3,033 5,108 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 3,940 $ 3,033 Less: Restricted cash and cash equivalents, included in "Other current assets" 54 45 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 3,886 $ 2,988

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Net Sales by Segment and Geographic Region

Net Sales by Segment Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Packaging & Specialty Plastics $ 6,073 $ 7,189 $ 29,260 $ 28,128 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure 3,653 4,548 16,606 16,851 Performance Materials & Coatings 2,058 2,558 10,764 9,672 Corporate 75 69 272 317 Total $ 11,859 $ 14,364 $ 56,902 $ 54,968 U.S. & Canada $ 4,367 $ 5,182 $ 20,945 $ 19,613 EMEAI 1 3,808 5,086 19,631 19,746 Asia Pacific 2,347 2,620 10,344 10,043 Latin America 1,337 1,476 5,982 5,566 Total $ 11,859 $ 14,364 $ 56,902 $ 54,968

Net Sales Variance by Segment and

Geographic Region Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

Local

Price &

Product

Mix Currency Volume Total Local

Price &

Product

Mix Currency Volume Total

Percent change from prior year

Packaging & Specialty Plastics (9) % (3) % (4) % (16) % 7 % (3) % — % 4 %

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (1) (5) (14) (20) 11 (5) (7) (1)

Performance Materials & Coatings (2) (5) (13) (20) 21 (4) (6) 11

Total (5) % (4) % (8) % (17) % 11 % (4) % (3) % 4 %

Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons &

Energy business (4) % (4) % (9) % (17) % 10 % (4) % (5) % 1 %

U.S. & Canada (7) % — % (9) % (16) % 6 % — % 1 % 7 %

EMEAI 1 1 (8) (18) (25) 18 (9) (10) (1)

Asia Pacific (10) (5) 5 (10) 6 (3) — 3

Latin America (8) — (1) (9) 6 — 1 7

Total (5) % (4) % (8) % (17) % 11 % (4) % (3) % 4 %



Net Sales Variance by Segment and Geographic Region Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022

Local

Price &

Product

Mix Currency Volume Total

Percent change from prior quarter

Packaging & Specialty Plastics (9) % (1) % (7) % (17) %

Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure (2) (1) (7) (10)

Performance Materials & Coatings (6) (1) (15) (22)

Total (6) % (1) % (9) % (16) %

Total, excluding the Hydrocarbons & Energy business (6) % (1) % (6) % (13) %

U.S. & Canada (7) % — % (11) % (18) %

EMEAI 1 (5) (1) (12) (18)

Asia Pacific (6) (2) (1) (9)

Latin America (9) — (6) (15)

Total (6) % (1) % (9) % (16) %



Europe , Middle East , Africa , and India .

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Operating EBIT by Segment

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited)

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 655 $ 1,442 $ 4,110 $ 6,638 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

164 595 1,418 2,282 Performance Materials & Coatings

(130) 295 1,328 866 Corporate

(88) (67) (266) (253) Total

$ 601 $ 2,265 $ 6,590 $ 9,533











Depreciation and Amortization by Segment

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited)

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 320 $ 316 $ 1,396 $ 1,358 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

132 131 550 612 Performance Materials & Coatings

197 200 789 842 Corporate

5 8 23 30 Total

$ 654 $ 655 $ 2,758 $ 2,842











Operating EBITDA by Segment

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited)

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 975 $ 1,758 $ 5,506 $ 7,996 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

296 726 1,968 2,894 Performance Materials & Coatings

67 495 2,117 1,708 Corporate

(83) (59) (243) (223) Total

$ 1,255 $ 2,920 $ 9,348 $ 12,375











Equity in Earnings (Losses) of Nonconsolidated

Affiliates by Segment

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited)

Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Packaging & Specialty Plastics

$ 56 $ 130 $ 359 $ 490 Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure

(96) 90 (91) 471 Performance Materials & Coatings

4 2 10 7 Corporate

(7) 2 (10) 7 Total

$ (43) $ 224 $ 268 $ 975











Reconciliation of "Net Income" to "Operating EBIT" Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Net income $ 760 $ 647 $ 1,761 $ 4,640 $ 6,405 + Provision for income taxes 241 218 357 1,450 1,740 Income before income taxes $ 1,001 $ 865 $ 2,118 $ 6,090 $ 8,145 - Interest income 41 68 20 173 55 + Interest expense and amortization of debt discount 155 175 170 662 731 - Significant items (80) 371 3 (11) (712) Operating EBIT (non-GAAP) $ 1,195 $ 601 $ 2,265 $ 6,590 $ 9,533

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 865 $ 613 $ 0.85

Less: Significant items







Digitalization program costs 4 (76) (64) (0.09) Cost of sales ($62 million); R&D ($2 million);

SG&A ($12 million) Restructuring, implementation costs and

asset related charges - net 5 (9) (7) (0.01) Cost of sales ($7 million); R&D ($1 million);

SG&A ($1 million) Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6 68 56 0.08 Restructuring and asset related charges - net Litigation related charges, awards and

adjustments 7 381 288 0.40 Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnifications and other transaction related

costs 8 7 7 0.01 Sundry income (expense) - net Total significant items $ 371 $ 280 $ 0.39

Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 494 $ 333 $ 0.46



Significant Items Impacting Results for the Three Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 2,118 $ 1,736 $ 2.32

Less: Significant items







Digitalization program costs 4 (48) (38) (0.05) Cost of sales ($40 million); R&D ($2 million);

SG&A ($6 million) Restructuring, implementation costs and

asset related credits - net 5 — — — Cost of sales ($11 million); R&D ($3 million);

SG&A ($2 million); offset by Restructuring,

goodwill impairment and asset related

charges - net $16 million Net gain on divestiture and asset sale 16 16 0.02 Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnification and other transaction related

costs 8 35 35 0.05 Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related items 9 — 111 0.15 Provision for income taxes on continuing

operations Total significant items $ 3 $ 124 $ 0.17

Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 2,115 $ 1,612 $ 2.15



"Income before income taxes." "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method. Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program. Includes restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program. Partial reversal of certain asset related reserves recorded in the first quarter of 2022 related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine . Related to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova Chemicals Corporation and a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation. Related to reversals of certain tax valuation allowances partially offset by charges related to uncertain tax positions.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2022 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 6,090 $ 4,582 $ 6.28

Less: Significant items







Digitalization program costs 4 (230) (183) (0.25) Cost of sales ($199 million); R&D ($6 million);

SG&A ($25 million) Restructuring, implementation costs and

asset related charges - net 5 (40) (32) (0.04) Cost of sales ($30 million); R&D ($6 million);

SG&A ($4 million) Russia / Ukraine conflict charges 6 (118) (86) (0.11) Restructuring and asset related charges - net Loss on early extinguishment of debt (8) (6) (0.01) Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and

adjustments 7 381 288 0.40 Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnifications and other transaction related

costs 8 4 4 0.01 Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related items — 25 0.03 Provision for income taxes on continuing

operations Total significant items $ (11) $ 10 $ 0.03

Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 6,101 $ 4,572 $ 6.25



Significant Items Impacting Results for the Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2021 In millions, except per share amounts (Unaudited) Pretax 1 Net

Income 2 EPS 3 Income Statement Classification Reported results $ 8,145 $ 6,311 $ 8.38

Less: Significant items







Digitalization program costs 4 (169) (132) (0.17) Cost of sales ($146 million); R&D ($4 million);

SG&A ($19 million) Restructuring, implementation costs and

asset related charges - net 5 (69) (55) (0.07) Cost of sales ($50 million); R&D ($8 million);

SG&A ($5 million); Restructuring, goodwill

impairment and asset related charges - net

($6 million) Loss on early extinguishment of debt (574) (471) (0.63) Sundry income (expense) - net Net gain on divestitures and asset sale 16 16 0.02 Sundry income (expense) - net Litigation related charges, awards and

adjustments 54 42 0.06 Sundry income (expense) - net Indemnification and other transaction related

costs 8 30 30 0.04 Sundry income (expense) - net Income tax related items 9 — 111 0.15 Provision for income taxes on continuing

operations Total significant items $ (712) $ (459) $ (0.60)

Operating results (non-GAAP) $ 8,857 $ 6,770 $ 8.98



"Income before income taxes." "Net income available for Dow Inc. common stockholders." The income tax effect on significant items was calculated based upon the enacted tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment. "Earnings per common share - diluted," which includes the impact of participating securities in accordance with the two-class method. Costs associated with implementing the Company's Digital Acceleration program. Includes restructuring charges, asset related charges, and costs associated with implementing the Company's 2020 Restructuring Program. Asset related charges including inventory write-downs, bad debt reserves, and impairments of other assets related to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine . Related to a gain associated with a legal matter with Nova Chemicals Corporation and a gain related to an adjustment of the Dow Silicones breast implant liability. Primarily related to charges associated with agreements entered into with DuPont and Corteva as part of the separation and distribution which, among other matters, provides for cross-indemnities and allocations of obligations and liabilities for periods prior to, at and after the completion of the separation. Related to reversals of certain tax valuation allowances partially offset by charges related to uncertain tax positions.

Dow Inc. and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information and Non-GAAP Measures

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In millions (Unaudited) Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2022 Dec 31,

2021 Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 2,078 $ 2,557 $ 7,486 $ 7,069 Capital expenditures (599) (466) (1,823) (1,501) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) 1 $ 1,479 $ 2,091 $ 5,663 $ 5,568

Free Cash Flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 reflects a $1 billion elective pension contribution.

Reconciliation of Cash Flow Conversion Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022

In millions (Unaudited)

Cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations (GAAP) $ 1,612 $ 1,856 $ 1,940 $ 2,078

Operating EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 3,171 $ 3,059 $ 1,863 $ 1,255

Cash Flow Conversion (Operating EBITDA to cash flow from operations)

(non-GAAP) 50.8 % 60.7 % 104.1 % 165.6 %

Cash Flow Conversion - trailing twelve months (non-GAAP)

80.1 %



For further information, please contact:

Investors: Pankaj Gupta pgupta@dow.com +1 989-638-5265 Media: Kyle Bandlow kbandlow@dow.com +1 989-638-2417



