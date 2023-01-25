Water Street Appoints Chief Technology Transformation Officer

Health Care Firm Expands Resources to Support Companies' Goals for Accelerating Growth and Creating Value

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry, announced today that it has appointed John M. Orlando as chief technology transformation officer. Mr. Orlando is the newest addition to Water Street's team of investment professionals, former health care executives and functional specialists dedicated to supporting health care companies with their goals for growth and value creation.

John's experience is ideal for supporting our health care companies with IT strategies to advance our goals for growth

In his new role, Mr. Orlando will collaborate with management teams to develop and implement technology strategies that address key business needs and objectives. With a 30-year background in senior technology positions, he has supported multiple health care businesses, including several affiliated with Water Street, by serving as an advisor or chief information officer during transitional periods. Mr. Orlando most recently helped build the IT Strategy group at Ernst & Young, where he worked with global companies to create integrated business processes and technology programs. His approach to collaborating with leadership teams has been recognized by clients and through mentoring awards.

Mr. Orlando stated:

"Over the course of my career, I have been fortunate to work with many impressive business leaders. Water Street's team always stood out to me for their strategic thinking and holistic approach to partnering with health care businesses. I'm looking forward to sharing my knowledge and experience to support Water Street's work focused on building companies of greater long-term value that are meaningfully contributing to the health care industry."

Max Mishkin, partner, Water Street, stated:

"John is an outstanding addition to our team. His technology expertise, range of experience, and solutions-oriented approach are the optimal blend for collaborating with Water Street's health care companies around technology transformation designed to advance our shared goals for growth."

About Water Street

Water Street Healthcare Partners is a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. The firm is an accomplished health care investor, having completed more than 150 investments and acquisitions to build 35 companies contributing to improved patient care, innovation and a more efficient health care system. Working closely with founders and management teams, Water Street aligns its deep industry expertise and network of resources to support their growth objectives. Based in Chicago, Water Street's team is comprised of highly experienced health care executives, investment professionals and functional specialists dedicated to building marketing-leading health care companies. For more information, visit waterstreet.com.

