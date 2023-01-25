Blu Canary Capital Appoints Douglas Borthwick as Chief Business Officer

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blu Canary Capital is pleased to announce the appointment of Douglas Borthwick as Chief Business Officer, effective January 2, 2023.

Douglass Borthwick joins Blu Canary Capital (PRNewswire)

Douglas brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role, having previously held leadership positions at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and Standard Chartered Bank. He also founded and built the Chapdelaine FX electronic and voice trading business for inter-dealer broker TP-ICAP. Most recently, Douglas served as Chief Business Officer for The INX Digital Company, where he helped launch the first IPO of an SEC-Registered Security Token, opening the door for companies to legally raise capital directly from their communities. He holds an MBA from Yale University and a BS from Carnegie Mellon University.

As Chief Business Officer, Douglas will lead the firm's revenue growth and develop strategic goals that align with the organization's mission and vision. He will report to CEO and Co-founder Rory Rawlings. A linchpin of the founding leadership team, Douglas brings financial markets expertise that dovetails with the technology experience of CEO Rory Rawlings. Rawlings founded Avalara in the mid-2000s, a tax compliance SaaS that went public in 2018 with a valuation of $9 billion.

"Douglas is our not-so-secret weapon at Blu Canary," said Rawlings. "There is no one on the planet who better understands digital assets and Blu Canary's mission to bring tokenization into the mainstream and into compliance. I am confident that Douglas will make a significant impact on capital markets in this new role."

Borthwick added, "I am honored to join Blu Canary Capital and am excited to contribute to its continued success. I look forward to working with the storied team, helping drive the company and indeed the digital assets industry forward. We have ambitious goals and the right people to attain them."

About Blu Canary Capital

Blu Canary Capital is a modern advisory firm with a simple mission: provide FinTech services that support the innovation economy. We help entrepreneurs with new ideas and large audiences raise money through SEC-registered digital securities. We catalyze Web3 ecosystems through partners and affiliates to generate new client revenue streams. Our products and services are designed to unlock the advantages of 21st-century capital markets: efficiency, transparency and liquidity. To find out more go to https://blucanarycapital.com.

Contact:

Berto Torres, President

707-689-2517

berto@blucanarycapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blu Canary Capital