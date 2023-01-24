NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo to Feature Exciting Sessions on Fleet Electrification, Management Best Practices, and More

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NAFA Fleet Management Association (NAFA), the vehicle fleet industry's largest membership association, today unveiled its education session line-up for NAFA 2023 Institute & Expo , the industry's largest gathering of fleet and mobility professionals. This year's conference will take place April 17-19 in Baltimore, Md.

"There is no better place for fleet management industry education than NAFA Institute & Expo," said Raymond Brisby, CAFM, NAFA Board President. "We are proud to announce this session line-up will provide valuable insights and knowledge for fleet professionals on the topics that matter most in today's business environment."

The education sessions cover a range of industry topics from management best practices and operating in a recession to EVs and core challenges. Sessions include:

Your Roadmap to Success: The Top 10 Fleet Management Best Practices

This session will cover the top 10 best practices that should be top-of-mind for any fleet manager.

Recession-Proofing Your Fleet

Explore alternatives to remarketing and leasing arrangements to stay liquid and flexible during challenging economic times.

Proven Strategies for Tackling the Growing Shortage of Qualified Technicians

Participants will walk away from this session with proven strategies they can put into action now to tackle the growing shortage of qualified technicians.

Easy as Pie: Simplify Your Fleet Electrification Journey?

This session will look at methods and best practices to provide a positive first EV experience to catapult a fleet's electrification—ensuring the first EV in a fleet is not its last EV.

About NAFA Fleet Management Association

NAFA Fleet Management Association is the membership organization for professionals who manage the mobility requirements of vehicle fleets that include commercial, public safety, trucks, and buses of all types and sizes, and a wide range of military and off-road equipment for corporations, governments, universities, utility fleets, and law enforcement in North America and across the globe. NAFA's members are responsible for the specification, acquisition, maintenance, repair, fueling, risk management, and remarketing of more than 4.8 million vehicles that drive an estimated 84 billion miles each year. NAFA's members control assets and services well above $122 billion each year.

