The Bersin Company Names Pay Equity a 2023 Hot Category and Salary.com a Leading Vendor

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Josh Bersin Company's annual HR Technology 2023: What's Hot? What's Not? report identifies pay equity as a white-hot category and Salary.com® a leading pay equity vendor. Salary.com's CompAnalyst® Pay Equity Suite helps organizations achieve and sustain pay equity with the industry's only true end-to-end solution. Bersin notes that despite expectations of slowing growth and market consolidation in the HR tech market this year, pay equity remains an organizational priority and the top players in the pay equity category will continue to grow and innovate.

CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite is based on Salary.com's comprehensive view of pay equity: equal pay for comparable jobs that is internally equitable, externally competitive, and transparently communicated.

With CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite, organizations can:

Group comparable jobs

Model internal equity

Benchmark external competitiveness

Identify and resolve pay gaps

Transparently communicate through the issuance of total compensation statements

Proactively monitor for pay inequities

Winner of Ventana Research's 2022 Digital Innovation Award for Human Capital Management, CompAnalyst Pay Equity Suite is making pay equity achievable for organizations of all sizes. Schedule a demo to see how Salary.com can help your organization achieve and maintain pay equity.

Salary.com® is the leading provider of compensation market data, software, and analytics, bringing more of the trusted data and intuitive software organizations need to get pay right. The industry's fastest-growing compensation management company, Salary.com serves over 30,000 survey participant organizations, over 8,000 business-to-business software subscribers, and over 60 million employees globally. HR professionals rely on Salary.com's 360° view of their compensation practices so they can efficiently and accurately achieve pay equity and adapt to market changes. Salary.com's state- of-the-art CompAnalyst® accelerates compensation workflows, delivers real-time data, and powers accurate, equitable and competitive compensation through one intuitive platform. For more information, please visit www.salary.com.

