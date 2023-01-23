MainStreet Bancshares Achieves Record Results for 2022

Company's Net Income Climbs 20% to $26.7 Million; NIM Reaches 4.19%
FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported record net income of $26.7 million for 2022, a 20.3% increase from a year earlier. Year-end results represent:
- 13.98% return on average equity
- 1.53% return on average assets
- 4.19% net interest margin
- $3.26 earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
- $21.75 tangible book value per common share
"There is no doubt that 2022 was a banner year for the Company," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman and CEO of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "Quarter to quarter, we set performance records in nearly every activity and metric. We achieved this while maintaining our strong focus on credit quality and while building Avenu™, our innovative embedded banking software solution. The markets rewarded our upward momentum, efficiency, and focus on innovation with solid interest in our shares and improved valuations."
Net interest income reached $70 million in 2022, up 30.8% from the previous year's $53.5 million. As the Federal Reserve undertook seven interest rate increases in 2022, MainStreet Bank benefited from having an asset-sensitive balance sheet. This drove the average net interest margin (NIM) higher by 84 basis points to 4.19% for the year ended December 31, 2022, versus 3.35% a year earlier. On a quarterly basis, the NIM widened to 4.70% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 3.49% in the prior year's fourth quarter.
"We came into 2022 extremely well prepared for the interest rate hikes that materialized," said Thomas J. Chmelik, Chief Financial Officer of MainStreet Bancshares Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "As we enter 2023, we anticipate fewer and smaller rate hikes as the Fed makes progress toward dampening inflation, and this should yield somewhat more level interest rates this year. We are now taking steps to position our balance sheet accordingly." He noted that the level of Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) for the Company remains low, at -4.3% of total capital.
The loan portfolio grew 17.8% to $1.58 billion in 2022, up from $1.34 billion at the end of 2021. Loan quality remained exceptional, with zero nonperforming assets. Total deposits climbed 7% to $1.51 billion, up from $1.41 billion at the end of 2021. Non-interest-bearing deposits represent 36.4% of the total, and 69% of total deposits are core deposits. The bank's total assets grew 16.9% to reach $1.93 billion at year-end 2022, versus $1.65 billion a year earlier.
"We continue to experience solid commercial loan demand and deposit growth in our DC Metro market, and loan demand was particularly brisk in the fourth quarter," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our local economy is supported by a technologically advanced workforce and a large and steady federal employment base, and these factors mitigate the effects of any slowdown. We remain encouraged by the opportunities that we see to serve our community's growing businesses and organizations. Because we maintain rigorous underwriting standards, our credit quality remains pristine."
The Company's efficiency ratio improved to 52% for the year, from 55% at the end of 2021. This improvement occurred even as the Company was making significant investments in Avenu™, with the hiring process accelerating as the subsidiary moves toward being fully operational in 2023.
Avenu™ Makes Major Strides, Onboards First Client
Avenu™ continues to make strides and has onboarded its first customer into its sandbox. In recent weeks Avenu™ has stood up its production site and is in the process of finalizing vendor certifications and conducting end-to-end testing. Avenu™ connects partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to MainStreet Bank's banking core. These developments bring Avenu™ several steps closer to its objective of accelerating MainStreet Bank's deposit growth to support expanded lending.
"As technology evolves, consumers expect to be able to conduct transactions seamlessly using apps offered by communities they are part of and merchants they patronize regularly," said Todd Youngren, president of Avenu™. "We created Avenu™ to be a gateway to the fast, simple, secure payments that our clients' end users demand, and we are excited to 'go live' with our first client."
Chairman and CEO Jeff W. Dick elaborated: "In creating Avenu™, we sought to ensure that our partners and their consumers have a flawless experience with the banking services we provide them. Our emphasis on getting compliance right is critical. Our innovative approach ensures that our partners can connect to the core system of a reliable bank with well-honed instincts about regulatory compliance and a clear line of sight into any emerging risks."
ABOUT AVENU™
Avenu™ — Banking Delivered
Avenu™ is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to a banking core — MainStreet Bank's banking core. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company (aggregator) without our own bank. We are Avenu™, a leading financial technology company backed by an established community business bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.
Avenu™ — Serving a Community of Innovation
Our clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and long-term business relationships.
ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS – a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In thousands)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
48,931
$
50,636
$
55,636
$
63,986
$
61,827
Federal funds sold
81,669
54,098
47,013
37,756
31,372
Total cash and cash equivalents
130,600
104,734
102,649
101,742
93,199
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
62,631
162,319
143,240
123,802
99,913
Investment securities held to maturity, at carrying value
17,642
17,670
17,698
18,769
20,349
Restricted equity securities, at cost
24,325
16,436
16,485
17,209
15,609
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $14,114, $12,994, $12,982,$12,500, and $11,697, respectively
1,579,950
1,448,071
1,416,875
1,413,238
1,341,760
Premises and equipment, net
14,709
14,523
14,756
14,833
14,863
Other real estate owned, net
—
—
—
—
775
Accrued interest and other receivables
9,581
8,273
7,313
6,980
7,701
Computer software, net of amortization
9,149
7,258
4,956
3,906
2,493
Bank owned life insurance
37,249
36,996
36,742
36,492
36,241
Other assets
39,915
43,835
32,665
24,777
14,499
Total Assets
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
550,690
$
566,016
$
535,591
$
514,160
$
530,678
Interest bearing DDA deposits
80,099
93,695
99,223
76,286
69,232
Savings and NOW deposits
51,419
54,240
58,156
81,817
85,175
Money market deposits
222,540
254,190
231,207
301,842
267,730
Time deposits
608,141
585,783
575,950
460,839
459,148
Total deposits
1,512,889
1,553,924
1,500,127
1,434,944
1,411,963
Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
100,000
—
—
40,000
—
Subordinated debt
72,245
72,146
72,047
71,955
29,294
Other liabilities
42,335
44,045
32,801
26,053
17,357
Total Liabilities
1,727,469
1,670,115
1,604,975
1,572,952
1,458,614
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
28,736
28,728
29,178
29,642
29,466
Capital surplus
63,999
63,231
64,822
66,798
67,668
Retained earnings
86,830
80,534
73,702
68,691
64,194
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(8,546)
(9,756)
(6,561)
(3,598)
197
Total Stockholders' Equity
198,282
190,000
188,404
188,796
188,788
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,925,751
$
1,860,115
$
1,793,379
$
1,761,748
$
1,647,402
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
Year-to-Date
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
78,872
$
61,743
$
23,972
$
20,261
$
17,954
$
16,685
$
15,532
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
1,603
1,262
467
378
401
357
327
Tax-exempt securities
1,058
1,060
262
261
263
272
283
Interest on federal funds sold
2,312
134
1,071
1,013
195
34
61
Total interest income
83,845
64,199
25,772
21,913
18,813
17,348
16,203
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing DDA deposits
601
229
256
175
105
65
59
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
203
165
81
43
42
37
38
Interest on money market deposits
1,547
772
781
496
151
119
127
Interest on time deposits
8,202
7,613
2,966
2,275
1,530
1,431
1,574
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings
347
—
264
—
52
31
—
Interest on subordinated debt
2,936
1,884
828
828
812
468
539
Total interest expense
13,836
10,663
5,176
3,817
2,692
2,151
2,337
Net interest income
70,009
53,536
20,596
18,096
16,121
15,197
13,866
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
2,398
(1,175)
1,118
—
480
800
295
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
67,611
54,711
19,478
18,096
15,641
14,397
13,571
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
2,420
2,426
610
601
597
611
624
Bank owned life insurance income
1,008
900
253
254
250
251
253
Loan swap fee income
619
83
—
518
101
—
83
Net gain on held-to-maturity securities
4
6
—
—
4
—
3
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
(168)
847
—
(211)
—
43
413
Other non-interest income
951
1,848
196
186
312
257
247
Total other income
4,834
6,110
1,059
1,348
1,264
1,162
1,623
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
23,801
19,305
6,775
5,874
5,604
5,548
5,029
Furniture and equipment expenses
2,786
2,468
710
760
659
657
726
Advertising and marketing
2,304
1,565
620
704
574
406
450
Occupancy expenses
1,471
1,541
378
400
352
341
449
Outside services
2,075
908
529
611
567
368
485
Administrative expenses
872
685
214
253
195
210
192
Other operating expenses
5,748
6,393
1,481
1,291
1,543
1,433
1,389
Total non-interest expenses
39,057
32,865
10,707
9,893
9,494
8,963
8,720
Income before income tax expense
33,388
27,956
9,830
9,551
7,411
6,596
6,474
Income tax expense
6,714
5,785
2,252
1,808
1,481
1,173
1,660
Net income
26,674
22,171
7,578
7,743
5,930
5,423
4,814
Preferred stock dividends
2,156
2,156
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
24,518
$
20,015
$
7,039
$
7,204
$
5,391
$
4,884
$
4,275
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
3.26
$
2.65
$
0.95
$
0.97
$
0.71
$
0.64
$
0.56
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted
7,529,259
7,595,781
7,433,607
7,463,719
7,575,484
7,647,519
7,595,062
UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL
(In thousands)
December 31, 2022
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Percentage
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
$ Amount
% of Total
Last 3 Mos
Last 12 Mos
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
393,783
24.6
%
$
366,689
25.0
%
$
337,173
24.8
%
7.4
%
16.8
%
Residential real estate loans
394,394
24.7
%
373,056
25.4
%
300,390
22.1
%
5.7
%
31.3
%
Commercial real estate loans
700,728
43.8
%
638,110
43.5
%
534,187
39.3
%
9.8
%
31.2
%
Commercial industrial loans - Other
97,351
6.1
%
74,482
5.1
%
164,014
12.1
%
30.7
%
-40.6
%
Consumer loans
13,336
0.8
%
13,628
1.0
%
23,171
2.3
%
-2.1
%
-42.4
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,599,592
100.0
%
$
1,465,965
100.0
%
$
1,358,935
100.0
%
9.1
%
17.7
%
Less: Allowance for loan losses
(14,114)
(12,994)
(11,697)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,528)
(4,900)
(5,478)
Net Loans
$
1,579,950
$
1,448,071
$
1,341,760
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
550,690
36.4
%
$
566,016
36.4
%
$
530,678
37.6
%
-2.7
%
3.8
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits:
Demand deposits
80,099
5.3
%
93,695
6.0
%
69,232
4.9
%
-14.5
%
15.7
%
Savings and NOW deposits
51,419
3.4
%
54,240
3.5
%
85,175
6.0
%
-5.2
%
-39.6
%
Money market accounts
222,540
14.7
%
254,190
16.4
%
267,730
19.0
%
-12.5
%
-16.9
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more
370,005
24.5
%
371,739
23.9
%
285,395
20.2
%
-0.5
%
29.6
%
Certificates of deposit less than $250,000
238,136
15.7
%
214,044
13.8
%
173,753
13.4
%
11.3
%
37.1
%
Total Deposits
$
1,512,889
100.0
%
$
1,553,924
100.0
%
$
1,411,963
100.0
%
-2.6
%
7.1
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
100,000
58.1
%
—
0.0
%
—
—
100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt
72,245
41.9
%
72,146
100.0
%
29,294
100.0
%
0.1
%
146.6
%
Total Borrowings
$
172,245
100.0
%
$
72,146
100.0
%
$
29,294
100.0
%
138.7
%
488.0
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,685,134
$
1,626,070
$
1,441,257
3.6
%
16.9
%
Core customer funding sources (1)
$
1,157,573
68.7
%
$
1,156,862
71.1
%
$
1,108,177
76.9
%
0.1
%
4.5
%
Brokered and listing service sources (2)
355,316
21.1
%
397,062
24.5
%
303,786
21.1
%
-10.5
%
17.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
100,000
5.9
%
—
0.0
%
—
—
100.0
%
0.0
%
Subordinated debt (3)
72,245
4.3
%
72,146
4.4
%
29,294
2.0
%
0.1
%
146.6
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,685,134
100.0
%
$
1,626,070
100.0
%
$
1,441,257
100.0
%
3.6
%
16.9
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the three months ended December 31, 2022
For the three months ended December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,510,087
$
23,972
6.30
%
$
1,277,828
$
15,532
4.82
%
Securities:
Taxable
70,776
467
2.62
%
76,776
327
1.69
%
Tax-exempt
38,007
332
3.46
%
38,936
358
3.65
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
124,865
1,071
3.40
%
192,442
61
0.13
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,743,735
$
25,842
5.88
%
$
1,585,982
$
16,278
4.07
%
Other assets
55,559
87,072
Total assets
$
1,799,294
$
1,673,054
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
81,724
$
256
1.24
%
$
69,532
$
59
0.34
%
Savings and NOW deposits
53,570
81
0.60
%
82,048
38
0.18
%
Money market deposit accounts
213,530
781
1.45
%
296,063
127
0.17
%
Time deposits
613,262
2,966
1.92
%
466,190
1,574
1.34
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
962,086
$
4,084
1.68
%
$
913,833
$
1,798
0.78
%
Federal funds purchased
2
—
—
1
—
—
Subordinated debt
72,206
828
4.55
%
40,297
539
5.31
%
FHLB borrowings
23,913
264
4.38
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,058,207
$
5,176
1.94
%
$
954,131
$
2,337
0.97
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
546,827
532,216
Total liabilities
$
1,605,034
$
1,486,347
Stockholders' Equity
194,260
186,707
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,799,294
$
1,673,054
Interest Rate Spread
3.94
%
3.10
%
Net Interest Income
$
20,666
$
13,941
Net Interest Margin
4.70
%
3.49
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES
(In thousands)
For the year ended December 31, 2022
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,442,716
$
78,872
5.47
%
$
1,289,445
$
61,743
4.79
%
Securities:
Taxable
72,809
1,603
2.20
%
60,732
1,262
2.08
%
Tax-exempt
38,528
1,339
3.48
%
39,170
1,342
3.43
%
Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits
122,596
2,312
1.89
%
216,436
134
0.06
%
Total interest earning assets
$
1,676,649
$
84,126
5.02
%
$
1,605,783
$
64,481
4.02
%
Other assets
67,380
79,357
Total assets
$
1,744,029
$
1,685,140
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand deposits
$
85,566
$
601
0.70
%
$
67,897
$
229
0.34
%
Savings and NOW deposits
63,401
203
0.32
%
74,975
165
0.22
%
Money market deposit accounts
137,066
1,547
1.13
%
333,160
772
0.23
%
Time deposits
642,918
8,202
1.28
%
498,001
7,613
1.53
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
928,951
$
10,553
1.14
%
$
974,033
$
8,779
0.90
%
Federal funds and repos purchased
2
—
—
—
—
—
Subordinated debt
65,176
2,936
4.50
%
33,953
1,884
5.55
%
FHLB borrowings
23,986
347
1.45
%
—
—
—
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,018,115
$
13,836
1.36
%
$
1,007,986
$
10,663
1.06
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
535,075
498,031
Total liabilities
$
1,553,190
$
1,506,017
Stockholders' Equity
190,839
179,123
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
1,744,029
$
1,685,140
Interest Rate Spread
3.66
%
2.96
%
Net Interest Income
$
70,290
$
53,818
Net Interest Margin
4.19
%
3.35
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA
(Dollars in thousands except per share data)
At or For the Three Months Ended
At or For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.95
$
0.56
$
3.26
$
2.65
Book value per common share
$
22.98
$
21.27
$
22.98
$
21.27
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
21.75
$
21.27
$
21.75
$
21.27
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,433,607
7,595,062
7,529,259
7,595,781
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,442,743
7,595,781
7,442,743
7,595,781
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.67
%
1.14
%
1.53
%
1.32
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
15.48
%
10.23
%
13.98
%
12.38
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
16.72
%
10.63
%
14.99
%
13.18
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)
5.88
%
4.07
%
5.02
%
4.02
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
1.94
%
0.97
%
1.36
%
1.06
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2)
3.94
%
3.10
%
3.66
%
2.96
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
4.70
%
3.49
%
4.19
%
3.35
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.23
%
0.38
%
0.28
%
0.36
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.36
%
2.07
%
2.24
%
1.95
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
49.45
%
56.31
%
52.19
%
55.10
%
Asset Quality
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)
377.54
%
367.88
%
377.54
%
367.88
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
137.41
%
148.30
%
137.41
%
148.30
%
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.01
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
—
$
775
$
—
$
775
Non-performing assets
$
—
$
775
$
—
$
775
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.00
%
0.05
%
0.00
%
0.05
%
Allowance for loan losses to total gross loans
0.88
%
0.86
%
0.88
%
0.86
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing assets
N/A
15.09
N/A
15.09
Net loan recoveries
$
2
$
26
$
19
$
5
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
N/A
0.00
%
N/A
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
0.00
%
16.06
%
0.00
%
16.06
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
0.00
%
15.23
%
0.00
%
15.23
%
Leverage ratio
0.00
%
15.23
%
0.00
%
15.23
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
0.00
%
15.23
%
0.00
%
15.23
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
27.49
$
24.59
$
27.49
$
24.59
Equity / assets
10.35
%
11.46
%
10.35
%
11.46
%
Average equity / average assets
10.80
%
11.16
%
10.94
%
10.63
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
168
138
168
138
# Full service branch offices
6
6
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2022 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars In thousands)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
20,596
$
13,866
$
70,009
$
53,536
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
70
75
281
282
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
20,666
13,941
70,290
53,818
Average interest earning assets
1,743,735
1,585,982
1,676,649
1,605,783
Net interest margin (GAAP)
4.69
%
3.47
%
4.18
%
3.33
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
4.70
%
3.49
%
4.19
%
3.35
%
For the three months
For the year ended December
2022
2021
2022
2021
Stockholders equity, adjusted
Total stockholders equity (GAAP)
$
198,282
$
188,788
$
198,282
$
188,788
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
(27,263)
Total common stockholders equity (GAAP)
171,019
161,525
$
171,019
$
161,525
Less: intangible assets
9,149
2,493
9,149
2,493
Tangible common stockholders equity (non-GAAP)
161,870
159,032
161,870
159,032
Shares outstanding
7,442,743
7,595,781
7,442,743
7,595,781
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
21.75
$
20.94
$
21.75
$
20.94
