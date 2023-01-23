InventHelp Inventor Develops New Kneading Cushion for Cats (MBQ-253)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a soft and comfortable place for a cat to knead in relaxation for long durations," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented GIZMO'S GADJET. My design would provide needed comfort for cats and peace of mind for cat owners."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a soft kneading cushion for cats. In doing so, it offers a realistic way to satisfy a cat's craving for kneading. As a result, it simulates the comfort and contentment this action provides. It thereby reduces the likelihood of cats damaging/snagging soft materials. The invention features a comforting and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for cat owners, animal shelters, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-MBQ-253, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp