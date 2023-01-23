EL CAR WASH DONATES $50,000 TO BAPTIST HEALTH FOUNDATION

MIAMI, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash ("ECW"), the largest and fastest growing high-end express car wash operator in Florida with 26 locations and 25+ more under development, announced the donation of $50,000 to Baptist Health, the leading healthcare organization in South Florida. The funds were raised through the launch of the El Car Wash Baptist Health Membership, where the company donated $1 for every month customers remained a member. This donation is part of the company's annual giving initiatives and is announced in conjunction with the opening of El Car Wash Palm Beach Gardens and El Car Wash Miramar, the acquisition of three Bill's Car Washes in Brevard County and the acquisition of two Smart Car Washes, one in North Miami Beach and one in West Palm Beach.

"Our entire ecosystem, from our customers to our management team, is comprised of South Florida locals and giving back to the communities where our constituents reside is a responsibility that we take seriously. El Car Wash's core principles include a family-oriented culture and always doing the right thing, so making impactful donations to causes that benefit our community is something we have done historically and intend to accelerate in the future," said Justin Landau and Geoff Karas, Co-CEOs of El Car Wash.

El Car Wash is committed to supporting its customers, employees and surrounding communities through extensive charity work. Over the last few years, ECW has partnered with other local organizations and its largest donation to date will help support Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute, specifically pediatric cancer research.

"We are so thankful for our partnership with El Car Wash. Their commitment to giving back to Baptist Health Foundation and other local causes is admirable. Their generosity will go a long way to support pediatric cancer research at Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute," said Marisa M. Beazel, Senior Director of Development & Corporate Partnerships, Baptist Health Foundation.

"We are deeply committed to giving back through extensive charity work across Florida. In addition to our donation to Baptist Health Foundation, other groups ECW has supported over the past few years include the Zoo Miami Foundation, The Love Fund, Live Like Bella, as well as free washes to all pandemic first responders and essential workers through our free wash programs, and complimentary car wash programs for the police force, firefighters, and teachers. As the Official Car Wash of the Miami HEAT, a partner of Baptist Health and Zoo Miami, we understand that the importance of charitable partnerships is not just good for business, it's good business," said Carly Klein, El Car Wash Director of Marketing.

Today, El Car Wash is a widely recognized brand known for its prime locations, great customer service, high quality operations, distinctive aesthetics, and industry leading membership program, all of which is highlighted by its 125,000+ members who can wash their cars for less than a $1 per day at all its 25 locations.

