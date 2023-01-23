Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Bakes Up Heart-Shaped Pizzas During Annual Boston's Cares Campaign

National Casual Dining Brand Partners with Local Community Organizations to Give Back

DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a chain of locally owned and operated restaurants, Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston's) announced today the launching of its annual Boston's Cares fundraising campaign in support of organizations in the cities where they operate. In partnership with community-centric charities and causes, Boston's will kick off the fundraiser on January 23. The campaign will run through February 14 and gives guests multiple opportunities to donate and give back to those in need, all while enjoying a scratch-made meal. Donations are made direct in part from guests, but each restaurant owner also donates $1 from the sale of all Heart Shaped Pizzas to help show their support.

For over 20 years, Boston's has run this campaign annually around Valentine's Day to leverage having the heart to give, and enjoying an on-theme Heart Shaped Pizza. The initiative first began in back in 2000 and the Boston's brand has since donated nearly $2 million to local and national organizations in the United States. This year, the casual dining concept has a goal of raising $30,000. Here's how guests can support Boston's charitable giving and participate in the initiative supporting restaurant-specific causes locally:

Paper Hearts – From January 23 – February 14 , customers can purchase and sign paper hearts at the restaurant, which will be on display throughout the entirety of the campaign, for a minimum donation of $1 .

Heart-Shaped Pizzas – Starting February 10 – 14, customers can order Boston's famous, gourmet heart-shaped pizzas, just in time for Valentine's Day. Available in Indy, Small, and Medium sized pizzas in-restaurant and online at order.bostons.com. $1 from each sale will be donated to the restaurant's coordinating charity or cause.

"Partnerships with local organizations are a cornerstone in our brand's philanthropic efforts in supporting the communities in which we operate, and this is the perfect way to kick off a new year," said Katie Borger, Vice President of Marketing for Boston's. "This initiative gives us the opportunity to remind guests of our values and commitment to the communities that so graciously welcome and support our restaurants, and we look forward to another great year of charitable efforts, and hopefully, record-breaking donations made."

In addition to the annual Boston's Cares campaign, the national restaurant brand holds several philanthropic events each year, all of which experience great success for the restaurant organization's goal to actively be involved in charitable giving, such as National Dine to Donates for Veteran's Day and Mother's Day, Kid's Cards and Round Up for Charity.

Boston's Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar's U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 26 locations. The company's sister brand, Boston Pizza Canada, has nearly 400 locations throughout North America including in Mexico, and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

ABOUT BOSTON'S

Boston's is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For nearly 60 years, Boston's has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston's brand promise, "We'll make you a fan," and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston's Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston's on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA.

