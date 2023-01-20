Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. 2022 Tax Reporting Information - Distribution (Form 1099)

Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago

GREENSBORO, N.C., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) announced today that its 2022 dividend distributions should be treated as follows for income tax purposes.

Common Shares: 100% as ordinary income

Detailed information regarding each distribution for 2022 is below. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's dividend distributions.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. - Common Stock (Symbol SKT) (CUSIP No. 875465106)






Totals

% of
Annual
Total

Record Date

1/31/2022

4/29/2022

7/29/2022

10/31/2022










Ex-Dividend Date

1/28/2022

4/28/2022

7/28/2022

10/28/2022










Payable Date

2/15/2022

5/13/2022

8/15/2022

11/15/2022










Total Distribution
Per Share

$0.1825

$0.2000

$0.2000

$0.2200

$0.8025









Amount Included In Shareholders'
2022 Income

$0.1825

$0.2000

$0.2000

$0.2200

$0.8025









Box 1a
Total Ordinary Dividends

$0.1825

$0.2000

$0.2000

$0.2200

$0.8025

100 %








Box 3
Non Dividend Distributions

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

0 %








Box 5
Section 199A Dividends

$0.1825

$0.2000

$0.2000

$0.2200

$0.8025


Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)
Tanger Outlets. (PRNewsFoto/Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.
Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers that owns (or has an ownership interest in) and/or manages a portfolio of 36 centers with an additional center currently under development. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 13.9 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 42 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. For more information on Tanger Outlet Centers, call 1-800-4TANGER or visit the Company's website at www.tangeroutlets.com.

Investor Contact
Doug McDonald
SVP, Finance and Capital Markets
T: (336) 856-6066
tangerir@tangeroutlets.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanger-factory-outlet-centers-inc-2022-tax-reporting-information--distribution-form-1099-301727450.html

SOURCE Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.