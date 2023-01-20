RareMed Solutions Awarded #1 Best Place to Work in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RareMed Solutions, the fastest-growing healthcare company in Western Pennsylvania, is excited to announce that it has been voted by its employees as the #1 Best Place to Work in the region on Pittsburgh Business Times' annual survey of employers with at least 150 team members. RareMed has been a finalist for the award for three consecutive years, but this is the first time the growing company qualified for the extra-large category, and the first time it achieved the #1 position.

President Doug Gebhard and Vice President of Technology Bill Valenta accepted the award at a ceremony hosted by the Pittsburgh Business Times on Thursday, January 19th, at the Rivers Casino in Downtown Pittsburgh. RareMed received a score of 90.2 out of 100 and will be featured in an upcoming article by the Pittsburgh Business Times.

"We are so blessed to have such an incredible team that really supports a cause that's second to none," said Dr. Gordon Vanscoy, RareMed's Chairman and CEO. "Our mission is to make a difference in the lives of patients. The best way to do that is to have a happy, engaged team that's really proud of what we do. This award is a testament to the investments we make in making a culture that's just as rare as the quality of service we provide."

RareMed recently announced that it will be continuing its investments in employee experience with the launch of a new Pittsburgh-based headquarters facility that's expected to open its doors in the second quarter of 2023. The new facility will present employees with new collaborative spaces, a fitness center, and an employee lounge, all packaged with fresh, modern décor and advanced technology.

About Best Places to Work

The Best Places to Work rankings are determined entirely by anonymous employee feedback. Employees of nominated companies with at least 10 employees in western Pennsylvania were surveyed by Quantum Workplace. All employees from each company are given the opportunity to complete a detailed survey and are encouraged to voice their opinions about aspects of their work environment. Quantum then issues each company a score based on employees' answers. The companies that receive the highest scores are recognized for having a uniquely positive workplace environment. A comprehensive list of the rankings for the 2022 Best Places to Work winners is accessible through the Pittsburgh Business Times.

About RareMed

RareMed Solutions is the nation's only concierge patient services provider, focused on complex and rare conditions. RareMed partners with biopharma to transform the lives of patients afflicted with rare and devastating conditions by accelerating access to biomedical breakthroughs. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, RareMed offers case management, co-pay, coupon and financial assistance programs, reimbursement support, nursing support, healthcare professional education, patient adherence & education, and non-commercial pharmacy dispensing services to all 50 states, as well as advanced support technologies.

The company has a breadth of experience developing, transitioning, and maintaining therapy-specific solutions that ensure unparalleled manufacturer & patient satisfaction. RareMed's undivided complex disease focus, high caliber associates, fully dedicated teams, and sophisticated proprietary technology enable it to address the unique needs of complex disease patients. RareMed recently earned top honors in MMIT's quarterly patient satisfaction survey, earning the #1 spot in the independent pharmacy category with a net promoter score of 96. RareMed is also a perennial top workplace winner in Pittsburgh Business Times and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette surveys. Visit our website at www.RareMed.com.

