World of Concrete Attendees Agree - The PROFACTOR 18V SDS-max® 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer is the New Go-To for Hard Workers in 2023

World of Concrete Attendees Agree - The PROFACTOR 18V SDS-max® 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer is the New Go-To for Hard Workers in 2023

Bringing corded performance to a cordless tool, this hammer packs a performance punch when drilling and chiseling on the jobsite

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This week at the 2023 World of Concrete tradeshow, Bosch Power Tools introduced workers to the latest addition to its concrete rotary hammer lineup. The PROFACTOR 18V SDS-max® 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer (GBH18V-40C) is an instant fan favorite. Engineered to break concrete, the new rotary hammer offers superior performance for tough concrete work. Powered by the CORE18V 8 Ah or 12 Ah batteries, this hammer outperforms its corded counterpart, the Bosch 11264EVS. The new GBH18V-40C improves on its predecessor with a portable cordless design that brings hard-hitting power to the jobsite. With features like KickBack Control and an Anti-Vibration System, the hammer also offers workers confidence and improved comfort when working in concrete.

Bosch Power Tools’ new PROFACTOR™ 18V Hitman Connected-Ready SDS-Max® 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer (GBH18V-40C) brings corded power in a cordless design to make worker’s jobs easier. (PRNewswire)

Trade workers at the show have already responded enthusiastically to the new rotary hammer, testing its capabilities on real-world demo applications in the Bosch booth. Tradeshow attendee, Construction Program Manager, Marcus Hobbs, noted "I own many Bosch corded hammers. Seeing it in cordless is awesome. It's always been hard for me to trust a cordless hammer that can handle my day-to-day. I can tell this is the real deal."

"There's no better place to debut this new rotary hammer into our lineup than at World of Concrete. With 6.7ft.-lbs of impact energy, this tool makes the hard work of chiseling and drilling easier, all in a cordless 18V solution." said Mike Tsiolis, Lead Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "By connecting to the free Bosch Toolbox App, the rotary hammer can provide real-time feedback on the tool's battery charge and temperature, while allowing each user to customize the rotary hammer's features using the app. The tool's heavy duty cordless power and digital enhancements make the PROFACTOR™18V 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer the new "go-to" hammer for concrete applications."

Tool Features and Benefits

Corded Power, Cordless Design: Delivers corded hammer performance with 6.7 Ft.-Lbs. of impact energy (EPTA) powered by a single 18V CORE18V 8 Ah or 12Ah battery making concrete work easier.

KickBack Control: Reduces the risk of sudden tool reactions in binding conditions.

Soft Start and Controlled RPM : Adjusts the tool rpm and bpm for more controlled drilling and chiseling applications when working with softer materials like brick and tile.

Anti-Vibration System : Helps to reduce tool vibration due to the longer air cushion built into the hammer tube and dampeners added in the handle.

Lock-On/Lock-Off Button: Keeps the tool running when locked on (hammer mode only) and helps prevent accidental activation of the tool trigger when locked off.

Specifications

The PROFACTOR™ 18V Connected-Ready SDS-max® 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer's (GBH18V-40C) specifications include:

Voltage Rating:18V

Hammer Size: 1-5/8-inch SDS-max®

Impact Energy: 6.7 ft.-lbs. (EPTA)

RPM/BPM: 0-500/0-2,900

Length: 18.1-inch

Weight (Bare Tool /w/ Battery): 15.4 lbs./18.4 lbs.

Battery Recommendation: GBA18V80 or GBA18V120

The bare GBH18V-40C tool and a kitted set are available to workers for purchase. The GBH18V-40CK27 kit includes the rotary hammer, two GBA18V120 CORE18V 12 Ah PROFACTOR™ Exclusive Batteries, a GAL18V-160C 18V 16 Amp Turbo Charger, an auxiliary handle, and a carrying case.

For more information on the new Bosch Power Tools booth and products showcased at World of Concrete, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

Bosch Power Tools’ new PROFACTOR™ 18V Hitman Connected-Ready SDS-Max® 1-5/8-inch Rotary Hammer (GBH18V-40C) brings corded power in a cordless design to make worker’s jobs easier. (PRNewswire)

Bosch Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools