Sony Ventures Corporation Completes final closing of the "Sony Innovation Fund 3 L.P." (SIF3) with a total of 26.5 billion yen

TOKYO, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Ventures Corporation ("SVC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation (Sony Group), has completed a final closing for "Sony Innovation Fund 3 L.P." (SIF3), with total of 26.5 billion yen.

Sony Group has long participated in the global ecosystem for creating new businesses and supported the business growth of innovative venture-backed companies. Through the establishment of Sony Innovation Fund (established 2016); Sony Innovation Fund by IGV (2019), a joint venture with Daiwa Capital Holdings Co., Ltd.; Sony Innovation Fund: Environment (2020), which supports companies that tackle global environment issues, and the "Sony Innovation Fund 3 L.P." (SIF3), (2022), Sony Group's dedicated investment team has accumulated experience and a track record of managing startups around the globe.

SMBC Group1, Mizuho Group2, Daiwa Securities Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited., The Bank of Yokohama, Ltd., The Shiga Bank, Ltd., Koei Tecmo Group3, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd., a university, and the Sony Group were amongst the initial limited partners. The final closing on December 31, 2022, had the participation of Fund Corporation for the Overseas Development of Japan's ICT and Postal Services Inc., Osaka Shoko Shinkin Bank, International Christian University, The Chiba Bank, Ltd., Ricoh Leasing Company, Ltd., Development Bank of Japan Inc., and The Yamanashi Chuo Bank, Ltd.

The closing of the recent fund brings the total Assets Under Management (AUM) to over 60 billion yen.

Going forward, Sony Group and SVC will continue to support the business growth of their portfolio companies by actively utilizing resources within Sony Group, while promoting activities aimed at maximizing the performance of the Fund.

This press release is not intended to provide investment management services or solicit specific investment products by the Sony Group. In addition, the Sony Group does not solicit the above funds, etc. through this press release.

1.Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

2.Mizuho Bank, Ltd. and Mizuho Leasing Company, Limited

3. Koei Tecmo Capital Co., Ltd.

