Nanoscope Therapeutics to Present at the Next Generation Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Summit

DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene therapies for retinal degenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Samarendra Mohanty, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nanoscope Therapeutics, will give a presentation titled "Pioneering Laser-Targeted Optical Delivery of Therapeutics to the Eye" and participate in a panel discussion at the Next Generation Ophthalmic Drug Delivery Summit, taking place January 24-26, 2023 in San Francisco.

Details for the presentation and panel are as follows:

Pioneering Laser-Targeted Optical Delivery of Therapeutics to the Eye

Date and Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023; 11:45 a.m. PT

Location: Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf

In his presentation, Dr. Mohanty will discuss the application of laser-targeted optical delivery as a therapeutic platform, and he will detail Nanoscope's proof-of-concept to deliver genes and other molecules to the cornea and skin using topical application without injection.

Panel Discussion: What is the Ideal System to Test Durable Ophthalmic Therapies? Discussing Desired

Attributes for a Benchmark System

Date and Time: Thursday, January 26, 2023; 9:15 a.m. PT

Location: Hyatt Centric Fisherman's Wharf

About Nanoscope Therapeutics Inc.

Nanoscope Therapeutics is developing gene-agnostic, sight restoring optogenetic therapies for the millions of patients blinded by retinal degenerative diseases, for which no cure exists. The company's lead asset, MCO-010, is presently in Phase 2b multicenter, randomized, double-masked, sham-controlled clinical trials in the U.S. for retinitis pigmentosa (NCT04945772) with top-line data expected Q1 2023. The company has also fully enrolled a Phase 2 trial of MCO-010 therapy in Stargardt patients (NCT05417126). MCO-010 has received FDA Fast Track designation for RP and FDA orphan drug designations for RP and Stargardt. Preclinical assets include non-viral laser delivered MCO-020 gene therapy for geographic atrophy.

