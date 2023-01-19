InventHelp Inventor Develops New Pool Chair For Sloped Pools (HAD-221)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more comfortable pool chair that can be used on the slant in a sloped swimming pool," said an inventor, from Davie, Fla., "so I invented the POOL CHAIR FOR SLOPED POOLS. My design could enhance relaxation and it would eliminate the need to worry about sliding off the chair."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective pool chair for use in sloped pools with the telescoping legs that will allow for use in flat bottom pools as well. In doing so, it allows the user to sit in the water without being on an angle. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience and it prevents the user from sliding on an angle. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for private and public pools with slopes.

