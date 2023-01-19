First-of-its-Kind Microschool Meet-up to Mark National School Choice Week

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Families and educators in the greater Wichita area who have chosen microschooling will gather together to network, share stories, and celebrate learning at the Exploration Place on Thursday, Jan. 26.

Hosted by AIM Educational Collaborative, in partnership with Wichita Innovative Schools and Educators (WISE), the family fun day will bring together more than 400 microschoolers. Besides sharing knowledge with others who have made the same educational choice, parents and students will enjoy exploring museum exhibits, learning about science and technology, and sharing a pizza lunch.

The event, which runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week 2023, which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states.

Microschools — creative learning environments where students learn and socialize in small group settings under adult supervision — have risen quickly in popularity in Kansas and nationwide since 2020.

Groups attending the museum meet-up include Apollos Schole Community, Northfield School of Liberal Arts, Loreto Learning, Wildflower Community School, Green Gate Children's School, Guiding Light Academy, Freedom Preparatory School, Bee Curious Learning Collaborative, Go! Homeschool Co-Op, Charity Christian Academy, Co/op 412, and the Izora Elaine Dean Education Center.

"Wichita has a growing number of microschools and innovative education options for families and this event helps raise awareness of these diverse schools and the policies that allow them to thrive," said Dalena Wallace, president of WISE. "Families have many wonderful opportunities when it comes to educating their children and they should be empowered to choose the option that works best for them."

This event is organized by AIM Educational Collaborative, which is dedicated to helping others think outside the box when it comes to education, and Wichita Innovative Schools and Educators (WISE).

Exploration Place, Kansas' premier science center, is located at 300 N. McLean Blvd.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

